Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A living icon - Elton John’s celebration at Levi’s StadiumVic AquinoSanta Clara, CA
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
NBC Bay Area
Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police
A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.
NBC Bay Area
Injured Milpitas Stabbing Suspect Arrested Miles Away in San Jose: Police
A man suspected of stabbing and injuring a person at a Milpitas apartment complex was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on...
NBC Bay Area
Moped Fire Totals Cars in San Francisco
Investigators have ruled out arson in a moped fire that totaled two cars in San Francisco. The incident happened on Oak Street near Stanyan the afternoon of Sept. 29 when flames from a burning Revel moped torched Devin Dleharty’s car. The first-year medical student at UCSF said his car...
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Appear to Use Postal Service Keys to Steal Mail From Berkeley Apartments
Thieves are making bold moves to steal mail -- they’re using keys. Surveillance video at an apartment building near the UC Berkeley campus showed a man casually walking up to a security box, opening the door with a key and letting a second person slip in. A move building manager Bob Dister just stumbled upon.
NBC Bay Area
Car Crashes Into Home Following Collision in San Jose: Police
San Jose police are investigating after car that crashed at a home in San Jose Sunday afternoon. According to police, two drivers collided at the intersection of Foxworthy and Manda Drive, sending one of the cars toward a house. The driver crashed through some bushes and hit the side of...
NBC Bay Area
Thieves Snatching Wallets, Purses From Shopping Carts
Attention shoppers, keep a close eye on your purses and wallets. Two shopping cart wallet snatchings happened recently at Almaden Plaza in San Jose, one at a Trader Joe's a few weeks ago and another at Real Produce a few months back. Surveillance footage from the theft at Real Produce...
NBC Bay Area
Facebook Group Works to Track Down Stockton Serial Killer
A new Facebook group with members from across the globe is working to track down the Stockton serial killer. The group has been active for less than a week and it already has more than 2,600 members. The creator, Renee Myers, said apart from being an investigative tool, the group...
NBC Bay Area
Photo Released of Chemical Bottle in Senior Care Poisoning Lawsuit
New details have come to light in the Aug. 24 alleged poisoning out of Atria Walnut Creek, a Bay Area senior care facility. In a civil lawsuit against the parent company, Atria Senior Living, the son of 94-year-old Constantine Canoun included a photo of the chemical bottle from which he says his father drank shortly before being rushed to the hospital.
NBC Bay Area
City Offers Cash for Unhoused Residents to Move Out of San Jose Encampment
The city of San Jose has offered $500 to residents of a San Jose homeless encampment near the airport to tow away their RV, trailer or vehicle. Some living at the encampment at Columbus Park, near Mineta San Jose International Airport, have taken up the offer, and crews began removing items Tuesday morning. By the city's count, 97 RVs, trailers and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About 15 others also expressed interest.
NBC Bay Area
Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police
Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue. The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard. Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut...
NBC Bay Area
Dump Truck Driver Dies From Possible Medical Emergency Near I-880 Ramp
The driver of dump truck died Monday morning from a possible medical emergency just off northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Fremont, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. A passerby called 911 at 10:16 a.m. to report a dump truck on the right-hand shoulder of the Alvarado Boulevard on-ramp to northbound...
NBC Bay Area
No Merit to Active Shooter Report at South San Francisco High School: Police
Police on Wednesday said there was no merit to an active shooter report at South San Francisco High School. Authorities responded to the school to investigate the report but found no evidence that an active shooter situation occurred, police said. The school was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.
NBC Bay Area
Vandalism Leads to Flooding at San Francisco Luxury Apartments
An entire floor of a San Francisco high rise has been displaced due to flooding caused by a tenant who officials said damaged a high-pressured fire fighting pipe. Residents at the 100 Van Ness luxury apartments woke up Tuesday morning to the sound of fire alarms in their building due to the flooding, with some describing the incident as a scene from the movie Titanic.
NBC Bay Area
Walnut Creek BART Station Reopens After Suspicious Package Deemed Safe
A suspicious package that closed BART's Walnut Creek station for more than two hours Monday morning was safely resolved, BART officials said. No details were given about the package itself, but the report prompted the transit agency to close the station at 200 Ygnacio Valley Road and run trains through without stopping, according to a BART.
NBC Bay Area
Emergency Crews Respond to Incident in Campbell
Emergency crews on Tuesday afternoon are responding to an incident in Campbell. The incident is reported on the 200 block of Union Avenue, just east of Highway 17. Police are telling residents to avoid the area and said there is no immediate threat to the public. Video of the scene...
NBC Bay Area
Pleasanton Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspects Linked to Several Home Break-Ins
Police in Pleasanton are trying to identify two suspects linked to a number of home break-ins. So far this year, police said they’ve received more than 35 reports of break-ins that have some similarities and surveillance video has captured two people. The suspects are seen breaking into the back...
NBC Bay Area
Airbnb Rolls Out Anti-Party Measures in Run-Up to Halloween
Airbnb is taking steps to deter unauthorized parties at its listings during the Halloween weekend, the home rental service announced Monday. The new "platform defenses and policies" come on the heels of an Oct. 1 shooting that left two teen brothers dead and two other people injured at an unauthorized party at an Airbnb home in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Police Chief Hopes Monetary Incentives Will Help Recruit More Officers
The ongoing FBI and District Attorney investigation is creating growing uncertainty for two Contra Costa County police departments. The Antioch Police Department's chief held a press conference Tuesday and said that uncertainty could also threaten public safety, which has him pushing to recruit more officers immediately. Interim Police Chief Steve...
NBC Bay Area
Over 50 Tenants on Tehama Street Sue Building Owner for Damages
Despite being promised the best San Francisco has to offer, tenants at a luxury high rise in the city have spent months moving from place to place. Several people who called the 33 Tehama apartments home are now suing after their building was flooded out. According to former tenants, they...
NBC Bay Area
Evening Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Man Dead in Antioch
A Saturday night shooting at Belmont Land near Buchanan Road left one 18-year-old man dead, the Antioch Police Department announced. According to deputies, police first responded to reports of gunshots at 11:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers identified a man with gunshot injuries in a parking lot. Officers attempted to initiate...
