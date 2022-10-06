The city of San Jose has offered $500 to residents of a San Jose homeless encampment near the airport to tow away their RV, trailer or vehicle. Some living at the encampment at Columbus Park, near Mineta San Jose International Airport, have taken up the offer, and crews began removing items Tuesday morning. By the city's count, 97 RVs, trailers and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About 15 others also expressed interest.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO