Georgia Senate showdown: Poll suggests negative view of Democratic Party a drag on Warnock
A new public opinion poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Georgia indicates that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed more favorably by registered voters than his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But the survey from Monmouth University, which was released on Wednesday, suggests that poor opinions of the...
Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge
"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
Washington Examiner
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
What Polls Say About Stacey Abrams vs. Brian Kemp With 50 Days to Midterm
One recent poll shows incumbent Governor Brian Kemp leading Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams by only 2 points.
WXIA 11 Alive
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker Georgia Senate poll | Incumbent Democrat way ahead
ATLANTA — Herschel Walker's embattled campaign is far behind Sen. Raphael Warnock with a little more than a month until the November midterms, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The poll finds Warnock with a substantial lead over Walker, 50% to 38%, among 1,076 likely November voters. SurveyUSA conducted the...
Washington Post analysis says Stacey Abrams 'played up' stolen election claims until it was 'untenable'
A Washington Post analysis said that Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams "played up" stolen election claims until it was "untenable" for people who advocate for "American democratic norms and values." The Washington Post's Glenn Kessler, editor and writer for The Fact Checker feature of the paper, wrote in a...
Brian Kemp fought Trump’s election lie. His likely No. 2 was a fake elector.
Inside the awkward tandem atop Georgia’s GOP ticket.
An organization linked to Stacey Abrams lost a lawsuit to increase voter turnout after a judge found no evidence Georgia's voting systems are racially discriminatory
A judge ruled against a voting rights lawsuit filed by a group founded by Stacey Abrams. Judge Steve Jones wrote that Georgia's Exact Match absentee voting system did not constitute racial discrimination. Abrams' gubernatorial race opponent, Gov. Brain Kemp, praised the ruling. A Stacey Abrams backed-organization lost a federal lawsuit...
Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters
Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
Where Herschel Walker, Warnock Stand on 5 Key Issues Ahead of Midterms
The two rivals for the Georgia Senate seat offer differing views on topics such as inflation, crime and abortion rights.
Georgia GOP lieutenant governor blasts Trump over Walker Senate campaign
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) blamed former President Trump for embattled GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign on Thursday as Walker’s Senate bid remains engulfed in scandal. “[Georgia] let down the entire country,” Duncan told CNN. “Donald Trump led us down a rabbit trail post-election because he...
AOL Corp
All eyes are on the Georgia Senate race in its biggest week yet
Two years after Georgia played a significant role in determining political control of the country, all eyes are on the Peach State once again. On Friday, Sen. Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s Democratic incumbent, and Herschel Walker, the state’s Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, will debate for the first time in Savannah, Ga., as the two candidates face off in one of the country’s most high-profile and consequential elections in November.
Stacey Abrams says election comments taken 'out of context,' suggests potential limitations on abortion
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Stacey Abrams said her comments about the 2018 election results were taken "out of context," and suggested potential limits on abortion.
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
‘Manufactured Crisis’: Stacey Abrams Brushes Off Concerns About Black Support in Georgia
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D) brushed off concerns that she lacked Black support in Georgia, calling it a “manufactured crisis.”. The Fair Fight founder insisted she is polling well with Black voters in Georgia and is not concerned with Gov. Brian Kemp’s attempts to pull in Black voters heading into the midterm elections.
Red and Black
Athens republicans host Jody Hice, talk upcoming election
The Clarke County Republican Party held its monthly meeting on Monday night alongside special guest Congressman Jody Hice, Rep. Houston Gaines and Cshanyse Allen, president of the Inner East Athens Neighborhood Association. This was their last gathering prior to the Nov. 8 general election. The meeting began with the CCRP...
Kamala Harris To Make L.A. Fundraising Swing As Democrats Try To Boost Midterm Prospects
EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris will headline a fundraiser next week in Los Angeles to try to boost the war chest of Democrats in candidates’ final sprint in the midterm elections. Harris is scheduled at an event in Studio City on Monday for the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, a joint committee which raises money for the Democratic National Committee and state parties. According to an invite, the event is hosted by philanthropist and commercial real estate company owner Liz Hirsch Naftali. Last summer, President Joe Biden appointed her to the United States Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad. Biden is...
Jan. 6 House Committee to hold public hearing on Thursday
The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a public hearing Thursday. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, who is the chairman of the committee, said the hearing will be unlike the previous hearings in that it will not feature witnesses. However, Thompson said new information will be presented.
