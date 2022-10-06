ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Fox News

Biden and team shrug after Stacey Abrams' Georgia election lawsuit over 'Jim Crow 2.0' rejected by judge

"Jim Eagle" has landed… with a thud. President Joe Biden famously (and somewhat bizarrely) used the name "Jim Eagle" to characterize the Georgia election law. It was not enough to call it "Jim Crow on steroids" and "sick," President Biden wanted the public to know that the law was flagrantly unconstitutional. Some of us disagreed, but the view that counted was that of U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, an Obama appointee who heard the challenge to the law. This week, Jones found the law to be entirely constitutional.
Business Insider

Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
Business Insider

An organization linked to Stacey Abrams lost a lawsuit to increase voter turnout after a judge found no evidence Georgia's voting systems are racially discriminatory

A judge ruled against a voting rights lawsuit filed by a group founded by Stacey Abrams. Judge Steve Jones wrote that Georgia's Exact Match absentee voting system did not constitute racial discrimination. Abrams' gubernatorial race opponent, Gov. Brain Kemp, praised the ruling. A Stacey Abrams backed-organization lost a federal lawsuit...
HuffPost

Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Blasts Trump For Foisting Herschel Walker On Voters

Georgia’s GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan put the blame for Herschel Walker’s senate candidacy squarely on former President Donald Trump. (Watch the videos below.) In a revealing interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday, Duncan took multiple shots at Trump’s influence on the selection of the beleaguered GOP nominee Walker to run against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.
AOL Corp

All eyes are on the Georgia Senate race in its biggest week yet

Two years after Georgia played a significant role in determining political control of the country, all eyes are on the Peach State once again. On Friday, Sen. Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s Democratic incumbent, and Herschel Walker, the state’s Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, will debate for the first time in Savannah, Ga., as the two candidates face off in one of the country’s most high-profile and consequential elections in November.
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Red and Black

Athens republicans host Jody Hice, talk upcoming election

The Clarke County Republican Party held its monthly meeting on Monday night alongside special guest Congressman Jody Hice, Rep. Houston Gaines and Cshanyse Allen, president of the Inner East Athens Neighborhood Association. This was their last gathering prior to the Nov. 8 general election. The meeting began with the CCRP...
ATHENS, GA
Deadline

Kamala Harris To Make L.A. Fundraising Swing As Democrats Try To Boost Midterm Prospects

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris will headline a fundraiser next week in Los Angeles to try to boost the war chest of Democrats in candidates’ final sprint in the midterm elections. Harris is scheduled at an event in Studio City on Monday for the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, a joint committee which raises money for the Democratic National Committee and state parties. According to an invite, the event is hosted by philanthropist and commercial real estate company owner Liz Hirsch Naftali. Last summer, President Joe Biden appointed her to the United States Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad. Biden is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jan. 6 House Committee to hold public hearing on Thursday

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold a public hearing Thursday. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, who is the chairman of the committee, said the hearing will be unlike the previous hearings in that it will not feature witnesses. However, Thompson said new information will be presented.
CONGRESS & COURTS

