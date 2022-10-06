Read full article on original website
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Nikki Haley: OPEC wanted to 'stick it to Biden' after Saudi remarks, Iran deal efforts
Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, suggested that OPEC may have decided to cut oil production in response to President Biden's words and actions.
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership
The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.
MSNBC
OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn
The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
Sanders offers blistering condemnation of Saudi Arabia, calls for US troop withdrawal
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and an end to military aid to the kingdom after the OPEC+ bloc announced a cut in daily oil production. “If Saudi Arabia, one of the worst violators of human rights in the world, wants to...
“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden
When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
nationalinterest.org
Belarus Panics Over Alleged U.S.-Poland Nuclear Proposal
Although the U.S. government has not expanded its nuclear arsenal in Europe in recent years, it has continued to station its missiles in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under pre-existing nuclear-sharing agreements. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus claimed on Thursday that he regarded a proposed agreement between Poland...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
‘Enough is enough’: Dems rage at Saudis over oil cut, vow to block weapons sales
The message comes from Senate Foreign Relations Chair Bob Menendez, who has veto power over foreign arms sales.
American Workers Seeing Drop In Real Wages Under Biden Administration: Report
Despite reports of wage growth, most workers are finding their wages falling even further behind inflation. Over two-thirds of workers report their paychecks have been unable to keep up with rising prices. New research finds that since President Joe Biden took office, American workers have seen a drop in their...
'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech
Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
rigzone.com
Putin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia, a move that could lead to the final withdrawal of Exxon Mobil Corp. from the nation’s Far East.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says economic data can’t capture one huge driver of inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is the consumer's desire to spend money in the reopening economy – a fact that isn't reflected in the data that the Federal Reserve and Wall Street are poring over. "They don't care about higher rates. They...
CNBC
Saudi Aramco to keep full oil supplies to North Asia in Nov despite OPEC+ cuts
Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in November, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The full supply allocation comes despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies...
Putin’s Regime Faces the Fate of His Kerch Strait Bridge
On Saturday, the Ukrainians hit the Kerch Strait Bridge, which leads from Russia to Crimea, with something—a missile, explosives planted by naval commandos, a truck laden with explosives. No one who knows is saying for sure. As is the way of military commentary in 2022, experts—real, fake, self-proclaimed—are studying the imagery floating around Twitter and insisting that they know just what happened. Those pictures show a two-lane span dropped into the water, an adjacent pair of lanes still standing, and, on a parallel rail bridge, a train hauling tanker cars that are burning fiercely. The Russians have already run a new train across the rail bridge, but no one knows whether there was anything in it, to serve as a real test of whether the span can still bear the weight of a full load, or whether it was simply intended to create the illusion of normalcy—the creator of Potemkin villages for Catherine the Great was, after all, a Russian general.
MSNBC
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis
Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’
Russia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking through state-erected barriers.
G7 Lays out Demands for Lukashenko as Russia Fires Missiles from Belarus
The leaders of all Group of Seven (G7) countries broadly denounced Russia's most recent escalation of its war in Ukraine as a potential war crime following the widespread shelling of civilian targets across the country that left nearly two dozen dead and dozens more injured. In a joint statement Tuesday,...
CNBC
Russia unleashes its anger on Ukraine with brutal strikes — but it has big problems on the battlefield
Russia has dramatically ramped up its missile attacks on Ukraine in the last 48 hours. The strikes come in response to the bombing of Russia's prized Kerch Strait Bridge linking the mainland with Crimea. Experts say Russia is running out of options in the war — as well as supplies...
