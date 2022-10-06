ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn

The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
The Intercept

“Election Interference”: Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden

When, just one month before midterm elections, Saudi Arabia announced it would be slashing oil production by 2 million barrels a day, White House officials called it a “hostile act” and said the administration was “re-evaluating” the Saudi relationship. It was the kind of bellicose language officialdom virtually never uses to describe the oil-rich monarchy, whose vast wealth has bought it enormous influence in Washington.
Belarus Panics Over Alleged U.S.-Poland Nuclear Proposal

Although the U.S. government has not expanded its nuclear arsenal in Europe in recent years, it has continued to station its missiles in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Turkey under pre-existing nuclear-sharing agreements. President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus claimed on Thursday that he regarded a proposed agreement between Poland...
'Very Dangerous': Top Spy Chief Addresses Russian Nuclear Threats, China Domination In Rare Speech

Britain's top cyber spy issued stark warnings about both Russia and China at a London security conference Tuesday. "Russia is the only nation talking about using nuclear weapons and I have to say that it is extremely dangerous to do so,” Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) spy agency, said at the Royal United Services Institute.
Putin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia, a move that could lead to the final withdrawal of Exxon Mobil Corp. from the nation’s Far East.
Putin’s Regime Faces the Fate of His Kerch Strait Bridge

On Saturday, the Ukrainians hit the Kerch Strait Bridge, which leads from Russia to Crimea, with something—a missile, explosives planted by naval commandos, a truck laden with explosives. No one who knows is saying for sure. As is the way of military commentary in 2022, experts—real, fake, self-proclaimed—are studying the imagery floating around Twitter and insisting that they know just what happened. Those pictures show a two-lane span dropped into the water, an adjacent pair of lanes still standing, and, on a parallel rail bridge, a train hauling tanker cars that are burning fiercely. The Russians have already run a new train across the rail bridge, but no one knows whether there was anything in it, to serve as a real test of whether the span can still bear the weight of a full load, or whether it was simply intended to create the illusion of normalcy—the creator of Potemkin villages for Catherine the Great was, after all, a Russian general.
Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis

Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’

Russia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking through state-erected barriers.
