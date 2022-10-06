Read full article on original website
uni.edu
“Convergence and Creation of Design: The Elena Diane Curris Biennial Design Exhibition”
On Wednesday, October 12 at 6 p.m. in KAB 111, the Gallery will offer a public lecture by James Ewald titled “Triple Double: Independent Publishing, Sensory Experiences, and Visual Narratives.” An opening reception will follow. Participants include the following:. Jessica Barness. Ways of reading, seeing, and hearing texts...
uni.edu
Annual summit to focus on Diversity, Inclusion and Economics in the Cedar Valley
Kate Hightshoe, will deliver this year’s keynote. Hightshoe is assistant vice president and diversity officer for QCR Holdings Inc., the parent company of Community State Bank. For several years, Hightshoe has served at the forefront of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work in corporate settings while also serving as a community leader in diversity and inclusion. She recently received the Certified Diversity Professional designation from the Institute for Diversity Certification.
uni.edu
What a fabulous week at UNI!
If you’ve noticed a palpable buzz, as well as a sense of excitement on the University of Northern Iowa campus and in Cedar Falls over the past week, you’re not alone! UNI’s Homecoming Week and Our Tomorrow campaign kickoff are still the talk of the town. And, in case you missed it, there was a Hall of Fame quarterback back in town, too!
uni.edu
Scholarship aims to amplify the voices of women in politics
On Oct. 11, the University of Northern Iowa’s Department of Political Science will host its annual Women in Politics Bipartisan Scholarship Benefit. This year, there were three recipients of this $5,000 scholarship: Serenity Kollasch, Megan Robinson and Aubrianna Woody. This scholarship is awarded to female junior or senior students with a declared political science or public administration major who have a 3.0 grade point average or higher.
uni.edu
‘Burnt City’ battles U.S.-Iran relations with biracial humor and bilingual poetry
“Burnt City: A One-Persian Show about U.S.-Iran Relations!” plays Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the University of Northern Iowa's Interpreters Theatre, located in Lang Hall Room 040. Writer and Director Josh Hamzehee describes “Burnt City” as a “personal Persian show in a partisan political time that compares domestic...
