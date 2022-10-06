ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Annual summit to focus on Diversity, Inclusion and Economics in the Cedar Valley

Kate Hightshoe, will deliver this year’s keynote. Hightshoe is assistant vice president and diversity officer for QCR Holdings Inc., the parent company of Community State Bank. For several years, Hightshoe has served at the forefront of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) work in corporate settings while also serving as a community leader in diversity and inclusion. She recently received the Certified Diversity Professional designation from the Institute for Diversity Certification.
What a fabulous week at UNI!

If you’ve noticed a palpable buzz, as well as a sense of excitement on the University of Northern Iowa campus and in Cedar Falls over the past week, you’re not alone! UNI’s Homecoming Week and Our Tomorrow campaign kickoff are still the talk of the town. And, in case you missed it, there was a Hall of Fame quarterback back in town, too!
Scholarship aims to amplify the voices of women in politics

On Oct. 11, the University of Northern Iowa’s Department of Political Science will host its annual Women in Politics Bipartisan Scholarship Benefit. This year, there were three recipients of this $5,000 scholarship: Serenity Kollasch, Megan Robinson and Aubrianna Woody. This scholarship is awarded to female junior or senior students with a declared political science or public administration major who have a 3.0 grade point average or higher.
