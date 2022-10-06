Read full article on original website
▶️ R.E. Jewell media manager wins Bend-La Pine Support Staff award
Students and staff at a Bend elementary school planned a surprise for one of their own Tuesday. Cheers at a surprise assembly greeted R.E. Jewell Elementary media manager Jessica Weisgerber. She received the Bend-La Pine School District’s Outstanding Support Staff Person award. “I was so surprised. Did not think...
▶️ Taste This! Bend Wine Month
If you’ve noticed over the past few years that more winery tasting rooms are popping up in Bend… you’d be right!. There are several now from downtown to the Old Mill District, and they’re bringing world-renowned wine to the High Desert. Six of them are participating...
▶️ Young artist grabs Bend restaurant mural opportunity by the horns
In the restaurant business, finding the key ingredient can be the key to success. And no, we’re not talking the food. We’re talking about dining room aesthetics. So when a Bend restauranteur with decades of experience in the industry needed a mural painted on a new steakhouse, he found 17-year-old Holiday “Day” Banes, an artist who is just starting her career.
▶️’If there’s not horses, what’s the point?’ Meet Terrebonne barrel racing teen
She can shoe, train, jump, race and breed horses and she’s just 16 years old. For Josie Lauman, horses are just a way of life. Growing up in Terrebonne on her family’s horse ranch, Josie has lived and breathed horses since the day she was born. Ask this...
▶️ 14 cats travel to Bend to make space for lost Hurricane Ian pets
The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has taken in 14 cats from Florida shelters to make space for lost pets during Hurricane Ian. Now, they’re looking for new homes here on the High Desert. An emergency flight brought 181 animals from Charlotte County, Florida, to Portland on Sunday.
Wandering sheep found in Bend still waiting for her owner
Remember the Barbados sheep that was found wandering around northeast Bend last week?. That sheep is still in Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office custody and her owner still has not been found. DCSO provided an updated photo of the sheep, being housed in a pen. The sheep was first spotted...
▶️ Video game sports in Oregon high schools could boost grades, bring money
Competitive video gaming at Oregon high schools is coming and being treated the same as sports such as baseball, basketball and football. “It builds connections because you might not have much common ground outside other than maybe a class or two together,” said Madras junior Lincoln Delamarter about playing in an after-school video game club.
▶️ ‘I feel violated’: Vandals target Redmond family’s Halloween display
A Redmond family has decided to take down their elaborate Halloween display outside their home after vandals struck two nights in a row. Homeowner Kristina Jordan provided video to Central Oregon Daily News showing what appears to be teenagers vandalizing and stealing from the display. “I don’t feel safe. I...
▶️ 4 Redmond schools placed in Secure after call about possible threat
Four Redmond schools were placed in Secure after a police received a call about a possible threat Monday. An email sent out by the Redmond School District at 10:42 a.m. said Redmond High School went into Secure at about 9:00 a.m. Secure means all exterior doors are locked and students are not allowed to leave the building, but classes continue as normal.
▶️ MHS high schoolers react to video gaming approved as a competitive sport
Ready or not, competitive video gaming around Oregon High Schools is coming and being treated the same as sports such as baseball and football. “It builds connections because you might not have much common ground outside other than maybe a class or two together,” said Madras junior Lincoln Delamarter about playing in an after-school video game club. “Being able to do this after school and then see them after class, it’s like you’re meeting up with one of your buddies. It’s nice. It’s heartwarming.”
▶️ Identity of Bend man killed in eastside murder investigation released
The Bend man who was killed, in what sheriff’s detectives are calling a murder on the city’s eastside, was identified Monday as 70-year-old Leonard Raymond Peverieri. There is still nobody in custody in the case. Deputies were sent to a home in the 21000 block of Los Serranos...
▶️ Plan for new Costco in Bend gets OK from planning commission
The effort to bring a new Costco — with a gas station — to Bend has passed another hurdle. The City of Bend Planning Commission voted 3-2 to move the plan to the Bend City Council for approval or denial. If approved, the new Costco development would sit...
Fire at Spiked Wireless in Bend ruled to be intentional
A Bend structure fire on Saturday morning resulted in $25,000 in damages. Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the fire near NE 3rd St. and NE Greenwood Ave. just before 2:30 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering. Crews found an active fire on the outside of the...
▶️ Police: Man with stalking history tried picking up 12-year-old in Prineville
Prineville police are looking for more potential victims after they say a Corvallis man tried to talk a 12-year-old girl into getting into his car last week. And police have learned the suspect has a history of stalking crimes against women. The Prineville Police Department said that on Oct. 1...
▶️ Arrest made in Spiked Wireless arson; Man suspected in 2nd arson
Bend Police have arrested a suspect in the arson that damaged Spiked Wireless in Bend on Saturday and another arson in February. Police say Caleb Van Tyler, 47, was arrested near NE 2nd Street and NE Irving Avenue Tuesday. Saturday’s fire at 1036 NE 3rd Street was reported at 2:26...
▶️ Woman killed, several people injured in Prineville collision
A woman was killed in a two-car crash Saturday in Prineville. Investigators say the 68-year-old driver of a Lexus made an unsafe turn onto Highway 126 from the Oneil Highway and was hit by a Ford SUV going west. Three others in the car were taken to the hospital. The...
▶️ DCSO: Murder investigation in east Bend after 70-year-old man dies
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man on Bend’s eastside as a murder. The investigation into the death of the Bend man is happening in the 2100 block of Los Serranos Drive. That road is just south of the intersection of Butler Market Road and Hamby Road.
Truck with too many trailers blocks Highway 97 for hours
Highway 97 near Shaniko was closed for several hours Saturday after a semi that was allegedly hauling too many trailers tried to make a sharp right turn onto the highway and failed. Oregon State Police say the crash happened at Bakeoven Road around 9:00 a.m. OSP said the truck “was...
▶️ Bend North Corridor Project to break ground next week
After years of talking about it, the work on the Bend North Corridor Project is about to begin. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:00 a.m. Several state and local officials will be on hand. The project has two major components. The first part is to...
