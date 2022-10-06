ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ R.E. Jewell media manager wins Bend-La Pine Support Staff award

Students and staff at a Bend elementary school planned a surprise for one of their own Tuesday. Cheers at a surprise assembly greeted R.E. Jewell Elementary media manager Jessica Weisgerber. She received the Bend-La Pine School District’s Outstanding Support Staff Person award. “I was so surprised. Did not think...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Taste This! Bend Wine Month

If you’ve noticed over the past few years that more winery tasting rooms are popping up in Bend… you’d be right!. There are several now from downtown to the Old Mill District, and they’re bringing world-renowned wine to the High Desert. Six of them are participating...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Young artist grabs Bend restaurant mural opportunity by the horns

In the restaurant business, finding the key ingredient can be the key to success. And no, we’re not talking the food. We’re talking about dining room aesthetics. So when a Bend restauranteur with decades of experience in the industry needed a mural painted on a new steakhouse, he found 17-year-old Holiday “Day” Banes, an artist who is just starting her career.
BEND, OR
City
Culver, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 14 cats travel to Bend to make space for lost Hurricane Ian pets

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has taken in 14 cats from Florida shelters to make space for lost pets during Hurricane Ian. Now, they’re looking for new homes here on the High Desert. An emergency flight brought 181 animals from Charlotte County, Florida, to Portland on Sunday.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Wandering sheep found in Bend still waiting for her owner

Remember the Barbados sheep that was found wandering around northeast Bend last week?. That sheep is still in Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office custody and her owner still has not been found. DCSO provided an updated photo of the sheep, being housed in a pen. The sheep was first spotted...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Video game sports in Oregon high schools could boost grades, bring money

Competitive video gaming at Oregon high schools is coming and being treated the same as sports such as baseball, basketball and football. “It builds connections because you might not have much common ground outside other than maybe a class or two together,” said Madras junior Lincoln Delamarter about playing in an after-school video game club.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 4 Redmond schools placed in Secure after call about possible threat

Four Redmond schools were placed in Secure after a police received a call about a possible threat Monday. An email sent out by the Redmond School District at 10:42 a.m. said Redmond High School went into Secure at about 9:00 a.m. Secure means all exterior doors are locked and students are not allowed to leave the building, but classes continue as normal.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ MHS high schoolers react to video gaming approved as a competitive sport

Ready or not, competitive video gaming around Oregon High Schools is coming and being treated the same as sports such as baseball and football. “It builds connections because you might not have much common ground outside other than maybe a class or two together,” said Madras junior Lincoln Delamarter about playing in an after-school video game club. “Being able to do this after school and then see them after class, it’s like you’re meeting up with one of your buddies. It’s nice. It’s heartwarming.”
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Plan for new Costco in Bend gets OK from planning commission

The effort to bring a new Costco — with a gas station — to Bend has passed another hurdle. The City of Bend Planning Commission voted 3-2 to move the plan to the Bend City Council for approval or denial. If approved, the new Costco development would sit...
BEND, OR
NewsBreak
centraloregondaily.com

Fire at Spiked Wireless in Bend ruled to be intentional

A Bend structure fire on Saturday morning resulted in $25,000 in damages. Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the fire near NE 3rd St. and NE Greenwood Ave. just before 2:30 a.m., according to Deputy Fire Marshal Cindy Kettering. Crews found an active fire on the outside of the...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Police: Man with stalking history tried picking up 12-year-old in Prineville

Prineville police are looking for more potential victims after they say a Corvallis man tried to talk a 12-year-old girl into getting into his car last week. And police have learned the suspect has a history of stalking crimes against women. The Prineville Police Department said that on Oct. 1...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Arrest made in Spiked Wireless arson; Man suspected in 2nd arson

Bend Police have arrested a suspect in the arson that damaged Spiked Wireless in Bend on Saturday and another arson in February. Police say Caleb Van Tyler, 47, was arrested near NE 2nd Street and NE Irving Avenue Tuesday. Saturday’s fire at 1036 NE 3rd Street was reported at 2:26...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ DCSO: Murder investigation in east Bend after 70-year-old man dies

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office says it is investigating the death of a 70-year-old man on Bend’s eastside as a murder. The investigation into the death of the Bend man is happening in the 2100 block of Los Serranos Drive. That road is just south of the intersection of Butler Market Road and Hamby Road.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Truck with too many trailers blocks Highway 97 for hours

Highway 97 near Shaniko was closed for several hours Saturday after a semi that was allegedly hauling too many trailers tried to make a sharp right turn onto the highway and failed. Oregon State Police say the crash happened at Bakeoven Road around 9:00 a.m. OSP said the truck “was...
SHANIKO, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend North Corridor Project to break ground next week

After years of talking about it, the work on the Bend North Corridor Project is about to begin. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:00 a.m. Several state and local officials will be on hand. The project has two major components. The first part is to...
BEND, OR

