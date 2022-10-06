Ready or not, competitive video gaming around Oregon High Schools is coming and being treated the same as sports such as baseball and football. “It builds connections because you might not have much common ground outside other than maybe a class or two together,” said Madras junior Lincoln Delamarter about playing in an after-school video game club. “Being able to do this after school and then see them after class, it’s like you’re meeting up with one of your buddies. It’s nice. It’s heartwarming.”

