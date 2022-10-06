Read full article on original website
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbowed Western powers pledged to supply Ukraine with more potent air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes, including one that temporarily knocked Europe’s biggest nuclear plant off the invaded country’s electrical grid Wednesday. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said. The power loss increased the risk of a radiation emergency because the plant needs electricity to prevent its reactors from overheating. Energoatom said the external power source was repaired after about eight hours and that the plant’s emergency diesel generators — which rely on uncertain fuel deliveries in the war zone — provided backup in the meantime, but a similarly hazardous interruption could happen at any time. “Russia has seized the plant and is not taking any steps to deescalate. On the contrary, it is shelling important infrastructure daily,” the company’s press service told The Associated Press.
Wielding batons, holding shields and wearing helmets, a group of Iranian regime security forces charged down the street, attacking a group of protesters in the ethnic Kurdish city of Sanandaj.But then moments later, according to video footage captured by a bystander, the shock troops came running back in the opposite direction, fleeing from a counterattack by protesters wielding rocks.Nearly four weeks of anti-regime protests sparked by the 16 September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have engulfed all of Iran’s major cities as well as smaller towns. But nowhere has the unrest been more ferocious and persistent than among Amini’s fellow...
A US citizen on temporary release from prison in Iran was taken back into custody Wednesday, his family said, in what Washington called a "tremendous setback" after hopes for his permanent freedom. Also pointing to two other US citizens detained in Iran, Price told reporters: "We are working to do everything we can to advance the prospects for their release and for their safe return to their families just as soon as we can."
