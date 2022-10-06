Read full article on original website
Heavy snow for parts of Southcentral; flooding potential for Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter is trying to kick autumn out of Alaska, as the first winter storm with multiple inches of snow has been issued for parts of the state. The winter storm warning encompasses the Copper River Basin northward through parts of the eastern Interior. It’s here where we could see 5 to 12 inches of snow, with lower totals expected for areas north of Chicken.
FastCast Oct. 11, 2022
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta. Updated: 22 hours ago. Bethel Native Corporation...
Office of the State Veterinarian confirms Avian Influenza in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. One flock was a backyard chicken flock, and the other was a mix of poultry species. There has been a total of four backyard flocks and over 570 wild...
Western Alaska receives millions to repair roads and storm-damaged communities
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is providing $9 million to help cover damages in Western Alaska from last month’s historic storm. The administration released the emergency relief funds on Oct. 6. Right now, Western Alaskans are in the midst of restoring roads, repairing subsistence camps...
Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Updated: 6 hours ago. Passengers arriving in Whittier on Norwegian Cruise Line cruise...
Low crab counts force closure of crabbing seasons
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The winter crabbing seasons for Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab offshore of Western Alaska have been shut down by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, according to a press release. The decisions were made Monday based on trawl survey results...
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 10, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Activists and family members of inmates who’ve died jailed in Alaska...
Alaska Department of Fish and Game closes select crabbing seasons
Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks. City of Houston rebuilds their council after multiple city officials tender resignations. Former Mayor Virgie Thompson, former Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and the city’s treasurer, Sally Schug, all walked away from their positions after unofficial results of the Oct. 4 Regular City Election were announced.
Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate
Gov. Mike Dunleavy tangled with his challengers Tuesday in an Anchorage debate that featured the first joint appearance of all four gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. At the debate, held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska, sparks flew over several issues. One was the long-desired but never-built pipeline shipping massive reserves of North Slope […] The post Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
September storm leaves behind treasured beach finds
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok battered Alaska’s west coast in September, bringing hurricane-force winds, high seas, and severe damage to some Western Alaska communities. Homes were flooded and personal belongings were destroyed. But in its wake, the storm also left behind a few treasures. After the storm tossed boats...
Winter snow and rain for Wednesday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large low is pushing north and will bring rain, wind, and snow to Southcentral Alaska, the Interior, and Southeast Alaska Wednesday and Thursday. Southcentral’s Copper River Basin to the Eastern Interior could see snow from as little as 2 to 4 inches, up to 12 inches, especially in higher pass areas. Winds out of the north are likely to blow 20-30 mph.
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab Season Closed for 2022/23 Season
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced today that the Bristol Bay Snow & Red King Crab fishery is closed for the 2022/23 season. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) have completed an analysis of 2022 NMFS trawl survey results for Bering Sea snow crab. The stock is estimated to be below the ADF&G regulatory threshold for opening a fishery. Therefore, Bering Sea snow crab will remain closed for the 2022/23 season. ADF&G appreciates and carefully considered all input from crab industry stakeholders prior to making this decision. Understanding that crab fishery closures have substantial impacts on harvesters, industry, and communities, ADF&G must balance these impacts with the need for long-term conservation and sustainability of crab stocks. Management of Bering Sea snow crab must now focus on conservation and rebuilding given the condition of the stock. Efforts to advance our science and understanding of crab population dynamics are underway. With crab industry input, ADF&G will continue to evaluate options for rebuilding, including the potential for sustainably fishing during periods of low abundance. This will allow ADF&G to work on issues related to state and federal co-management, observer coverage, discard mortality, and fishery viability.
Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks
The department announced Monday that both the Bristol bay red king crab harvest and Bering sea snow crab will be closed for the season. City of Houston rebuilds their council after multiple city officials tender resignations. Updated: 5 hours ago. Former Mayor Virgie Thompson, former Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and...
US Treasury awards Alaska nearly $60M in small business funding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday that Alaska is among 11 states to be approved for the most recent round of State Small Business Credit Initiative funding. According to a press release from the treasury, Alaska is set to receive $59.9 million in SSBCI...
The under-recognized health risk in our state
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - An odorless gas that you cannot see, smell or taste is an under-recognized health risk in our state. That’s according to the Alaska Division of Public Health. The U.S. Surgeon General lists radon gas exposure as the second leading cause of lung cancer, after smoking,...
Families, activists question why so many people in Alaska’s jails and prisons have died this year
Early one morning this summer, Nora Brown got a knock on her door in White Mountain, a small community near Nome. It was a village public safety officer letting her know that her 20-year-old daughter, Kitty Douglas, had died in jail. She had only been there for six nights. It...
Watchdog agency says group supporting Dunleavy refuses to respond to investigation without subpoena
In an investigation into alleged violations of campaign finance laws, an independent expenditure group supporting Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection has refused to respond to requests for information, according to the state’s campaign finance watchdog agency. In early September, nonprofits Alaska Public Interest Research Group and the 907 Initiative filed a complaint with the Alaska […] The post Watchdog agency says group supporting Dunleavy refuses to respond to investigation without subpoena appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Alaska State House candidate forum: Districts 7 and 8
We're back this week with the sixth forum in our live candidate forum series. We spoke Monday with three local candidates for Alaska State House. Incumbent Rep. Ron Gillham and candidate Justin Ruffridge, both Soldotna Republicans, are running for District 7, representing Kenai and Soldotna. Republican Rep. Ben Carpenter, of Nikiski, is running to keep his seat representing the northern Kenai Peninsula for District 8. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.)
