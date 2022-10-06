Read full article on original website
Refugees arriving in UK on boats asked to find own accommodation
Vulnerable people reportedly released without checks, sparking fears some could fall prey to traffickers
BBC
Fostering: Rotherham Council plans to boost fees for carers
Fees and allowances paid to foster carers in Rotherham look set to rise. The council plans to boost payments from 50% to 100% for those caring for more than two children, in a bid to increase fostering in the town. A report to the authority, which is due to discuss...
BBC
Special schools: Belfast expansion plan 'needs more than £80m'
Stormont support and more than £80m in funding is needed for a major expansion of special school places in Belfast, according to the Education Authority. It said special school pupil numbers in Belfast have risen by 40% in a decade. The Education Authority plans to open a new special...
BBC
Oxfordshire County Council 'needs to make savings of £50m'
A local authority says it needs to make savings of about £50m by 2024. Oxfordshire County Council said it was under "financial pressures" due to the "national and international economic situation", with pressures on adult social care, and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Calum Miller, cabinet member for...
constructiontechnology.media
Allseas secures North Sea decommissioning work
Allseas, a specialist in offshore energy projects, has secured a contract to decommission the Heather Alpha oil rig in the North Sea. The company was awarded the contract by British oil and gas company EnQuest, and will carry out all engineering, preparation, removal and disposal works necessary to take down the 13,000 t topsides of the platform.
BBC
Good Friday Agreement: DUP accuses government of destroying peace deal
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has accused the UK government of destroying the Good Friday Agreement ahead of its 25th anniversary. MPs debated Irish language and Ulster Scots legislation, which was initially part of the deal that restored the Stormont institutions in 2020. MPs voted to by 380 votes to...
PM Liz Truss warns against ‘drift’ in Brexit negotiations with the EU
The Government will “have to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill” without a “negotiated solution with the EU”, the Prime Minister has said.Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Liz Truss told MPs in the Commons “we can’t allow the situation to drift”.Her comments came as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the outcome of the UK’s negotiations with the EU “must reflect the objectives outlined by the Government” in the proposed legislation.Raising the issue at PMQs, he said: “Does the Prime Minister agree with me in welcoming the renewed negotiations with the European Union about the Northern Ireland Protocol?“That the...
BBC
SNP members back increasing school age to six
SNP members have backed a motion that would see the age children start school increased to six years old. Toni Guigliano, the party's policy convener, also proposed introducing a "statutory play-based kindergarten stage for three to six-year-olds". Members overwhelmingly passed the motion at the SNP conference, which will not necessarily...
Don’t let ‘warm banks’ become as vital as food banks, Scottish charities urge
Campaigners say emergency response to fuel poverty risks shifting focus away from government responsibility
NHS looks at plans to speed up discharge of medically fit patients
NHS England is looking at new plans to speed up the discharge of people stuck in hospital beds who are medically fit to leave.Hospitals are under increasing pressure due to delayed discharges – where people cannot leave beds due to a lack of facilities or support for them in the community.This has a huge knock-on effect, leading to a lack of hospital beds, longer waits in A&E and delays for ambulances waiting to hand over patients.NHS data analysed by the PA news agency last month shows the number of people stuck in hospital beds who are fit to be discharged...
BBC
Bristol fire: Flats residents urge council bosses to meet them
Residents of Bristol's tower blocks want to meet council chiefs to discuss fire safety in their buildings. It comes after a blaze at the council-owned Twinnell House in Easton last month left one person dead and eight others injured. Tenants have asked senior figures to meet them on Thursday, at...
BBC
Liverpool City Council ends 20-year deal with waste collector
Liverpool City Council is set to end a two-decade contract with household item collection company Bulky Bob's. The familiar partnership, which sees large items collected from homes, will end in November. Council emails seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service said an extension to the current contract "did not provide...
All efforts needed to avoid fresh Stormont elections – Coveney
All efforts must be made to find an alternative to fresh Stormont elections, Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.Mr Coveney was in Belfast where he held meetings with Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party, the Ulster Unionists and the SDLP.The DUP is blocking the functioning of the powersharing institutions in Belfast as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol that has created barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.The UK Government has vowed to secure changes to the protocol, either by way of a negotiated compromise with the EU or through proposed...
moderncampground.com
South Ayrshire Holiday Park Plans Expected To Be Rejected
Councilors of South Ayshire (United Kingdom) are expected to reject plans for new holiday parks due to concerns that it will negatively impact the landscape. They have been asked to reject the park bids, which officers say would have a “detrimental visual impact on the coastal landscape.”. The first...
Rail strike talks have yet to tackle pay, RMT’s Mick Lynch says
Hopes of breakthrough fade as MPs question union leader and Network Rail negotiator over talks progress
BBC
Thurrock Council repays £10m loans from Cambridge City Council
A debt-ridden Essex council has repaid £10m to another local authority. Last week, Thurrock Council was given permission to borrow almost £850m from government so it could pay back loans to other local authorities. It has paid Cambridge City Council part of its debt, but still owes it...
BBC
Langsett Reservoir parking charges approved despite backlash
Car parking charges are to be introduced at a popular beauty spot in South Yorkshire despite objections. Motorists will have to pay to park at Langsett Barn, near Langsett Reservoir, after an application by Yorkshire Water was approved by the Peak District National Park Authority on Friday. Yorkshire Water says...
BBC
Brexit: Jobs 'at risk' over failure to replace EU funds
Up to 1,700 jobs are at risk over the failure to replace EU funds that were lost after Brexit, a consortium of community groups have said. The ESF Peer Group provides employment support programmes in Northern Ireland. It was previously funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) but that money...
EU, UK made progress on resumed N.Ireland talks - Ireland's Coveney
BELFAST, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union made some progress last week on their long running post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland after talks resumed for the first time in over seven months, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.
