NASA’s DART mission successfully changed asteroid’s orbit
The results of NASA’s ambitious DART planetary mission are in, and the results are very good indeed. In a historic announcement on Tuesday, the space agency confirmed that for the first time, humanity has succeeded in changing the orbit of a planetary body, suggesting we now have a way to protect ourselves against hazardous asteroids spotted coming our way.
How to watch SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts return to Earth
After almost six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), SpaceX’s Crew-4 astronauts will be returning to Earth aboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft on Wednesday, October 12. Read on for full details on how you can watch a livestream of the astronauts’ homecoming. NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Robert...
Two interacting galaxies are warped by gravitational forces in Hubble image
This week’s image from the Hubble Space Telescope shows two galaxies close enough together to have just one shared name: Arp-Madore 608-333. They are what is known as interacting galaxies, meaning that the huge pull of each of their gravitational fields is affecting the other. The power of gravity is warping their shapes and distorting them into uneven forms.
Watch ISS astronaut’s awesome tribute to 2001: A Space Odyssey
During the final days of her six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), European Space Agency astronaut C has paid tribute to 2001: A Space Odyssey by recreating one of the many memorable moments from the classic 1968 movie. In a clip shared on social media on Saturday (below),...
NASA did something special 64 years ago today
NASA’s first-ever spacecraft mission took place 64 years ago this week, though it didn’t quite work out as planned. Pioneer 1 launched from Cape Canaveral on October 11, 1958, and was intended to orbit the moon in a mission that came three months after NASA was founded. The...
Cool SpaceX video shows droneship view of rocket launch and landing
SpaceX has shared an awesome video (below) showing one of its Falcon 9 rockets launching and then landing — all in a single clip shot by the same camera. The camera was located miles from land on a SpaceX droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The droneships are used as a landing spot for the first-stage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets, which return to Earth shortly after launch once they’ve sent the second stage and payload to space. Landing boosters in this way allows SpaceX to use them again in future missions, enabling it to reduce the cost of getting payloads to orbit.
Today's Best Blink Mini Prime Day Deal
Amazon Prime Day happened in July, but we’re already getting a second sales event from the massive online retailer. The Amazon Prime Early Access sale is happening on October 11 and 12, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your security system. During the sale, you can grab the Blink Mini for only $30, a great discount off its original $65.
Growatt Infinity 1500 is the ultimate power hub for all of your devices
This content was produced in partnership with Growatt. We might as well call this the age of the portable power station, and for good reason. With various weather events hitting what seems to be regularly, uncertain power sources that can lead to blackouts and outages, the rising costs of the average power bill, and cold winter weather on the way, there’s a lot to be concerned about when it comes to securing energy. Portable power stations are an excellent way to ensure you have power if and when something happens, at least for your essentials. And it’s always nice to see new players and new options hit the market, like Growatt’s Infinity 1500 — a newly launched portable power station.
October Prime Day: Save 40% on this portable solar generator
It’s not often we see Prime Day deals on bigger battery banks like the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, which is a shame considering how useful they have become in the past few years for those who like going camping or who may have to deal with power outages. Luckily, you can pick up this impressive power station from Amazon for $210, rather than the $350 retail price it’s usually going for, which is a significant $140 discount.
