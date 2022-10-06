ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Optus data breach: regulatory changes announced, but legislative reform still needed

By Brendan Walker-Munro, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
 6 days ago
Mark Baker/AP

In response to Australia’s biggest ever data breach, the federal government will temporarily suspend regulations that stop telcos sharing customer information with third parties.

It’s a necessary step to deal with the threat of identify theft faced by 10 million current and former Optus customers. It will allow Optus to work with banks and government agencies to detect and prevent the fraudulent use of their data.

But it’s still only a remedial measure, intended to be in place for 12 months. More substantive reform is needed to tighten Australia’s loose approach to data privacy and protection.

Changing regulations, not legislation

The changes – announced by Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland – involve amending the Telecommunications Regulation 2021 .

This a piece of “subordinate” or “ delegated law ” to the Telecommunications Act 1997 . Amending the act itself would require a vote of parliament. Regulations can be amended at the government’s discretion.

Under the Telecommunications Act it is a criminal offence for telcos to share information about “the affairs or personal particulars of another person”.

The only exceptions are sharing information with the National Relay Service (which enables those with hearing or speech disabilities to communicate by phone), to “authorised research entities” such as universities, public health agencies or electoral commissions, or to police and intelligence agencies with a warrant .

That means Optus can’t tell banks or even government agencies set up to prevent identity fraud, such as the little-known Australian Financial Crime Exchange , who the affected customers are.

Important safeguards

The government says the changes will only allow the sharing of “ approved government identifier information ” – driver’s licences, Medicare and passport numbers.

This information can only be shared with government agencies or financial institutions regulated by the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority. This means Optus (or any other telco) won’t be able to share information with the Australian branches of foreign banks.

Financial institutions will also have to meet strict requirements about secure methods for transferring and storing personal information shared with them, and make undertakings to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission ( which can be enforced in court ).

The information can be shared only “for the sole purposes of preventing or responding to cybersecurity incidents, fraud, scam activity or identify theft”. Any entity receiving information must destroy it after using it for this purpose.

These are incredibly important safeguards given the current lack of limits on how long companies can keep identity data.

What is needed now

Although temporary, these changes could be a game changer. For the next 12 months, at least, Optus (and possibly other telcos) will be able to proactively share customer information with banks to prevent cybersecurity, fraud, scams and identity theft.

It could potentially enable a crackdown on scams that affect both banks and telcos – such as fraudulent texts and phone calls .

But this does not nullify the need for a larger legislative reform agenda.

Australia’s data privacy laws and regulations should put limits on how much data companies can collect, or for how long they can keep that information. Without limits, companies will continue to collect and store much more personal information than they need .

This will require amending the federal Privacy Act – subject to a government review now nearing three years in length. There should be limits on what data companies can retain, and how long, as well as bigger penalties for non-compliance.

We all need to take data privacy more seriously.

Brendan Walker-Munro receives funding from the Australian Government through Trusted Autonomous Systems, a Defence Cooperative Research Centre funded through the Next Generation Technologies Fund.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The end of coal-fired power is in sight, even with private interests holding out

If future historians pick a point in time when Australia comprehensively turned its back on coal-fired generation, they may well point to AGL’s decision to bring forward the closure of Loy Yang A, the cheapest (excluding emission costs) power generator in the energy market spanning eastern Australia. AGL announced on September 29 that Loy Yang A will close in 2035, ten years earlier than previously planned. Read more: So long, Loy Yang: shutting Australia’s dirtiest coal plant a decade early won’t jeopardise our electricity...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

New economic index reveals the toll policy uncertainty can have on your investments

The COVID-19 pandemic created a sense of uncertainty and fear across all aspects of life in New Zealand. Along with concerns about health and well-being, many wondered what impact the pandemic would have on the economy and economic policy. Unpredictable events like this carry significant risk for investors and fund managers alike. There have been several major events in the past two decades that have sent shock waves across the global economy – for example, the 2000-2001 dotcom bubble, the 2007 global financial crisis, Brexit and, more recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Researchers from Auckland University of Technology have developed...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: Jim Chalmers plays the tease as he pushes to change Stage 3 tax cuts

When Scott Morrison was treasurer he flew the kite for an increase in the GST. The debate ran a while, before then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull shut it down. It was all too hard. Now we have Jim Chalmers with a kite up, although he’s not “freelancing” as much as the wilful Morrison did. Anthony Albanese is sanctioning Chalmers testing the mood for recalibrating the tax cuts. Asked on Thursday whether he’d had Albanese’s permission to “float that balloon” on changing Stage 3, Chalmers said, “I don’t need permission to point out that every budget we hand down, including the...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

Chalmers flags gas action, with escalating power prices a cost-of-living nightmare for government

High and rising power prices will become a bigger part of Australia’s inflation problem over time, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has warned, as he foreshadowed more government action to combat high gas prices. Ahead of leaving for the United States on Tuesday night, Chalmers also said he would use the information from briefings he receives there to make any needed changes to the October 25 budget – now in the final stages of preparation. And he continued to prepare the public for large, but selective, spending cuts in the budget. Chalmers painted a dark picture of probable recession in key...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

India's enormous solar park was meant to help poor communities. But it left the landless stricken

India, like many other countries, is looking to renewables as an antidote to soaring fossil fuel prices and to tackle climate change. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees renewables as vital for a “developed India”. But while renewables are seen as a major positive on a societal scale, these large scale facilities can – if done poorly – make life harder for people who live close to them. That’s exactly what happened to one of the world’s largest solar installations, India’s Pavagada solar park. The park was meant to offer cheap clean power, avoiding 70 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Politics with Michelle Grattan

The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) is a landmark reform of the last decade. But while delivering much benefit, it has operational problems and its cost has escalated dramatically – currently around $30 billion annually, there have been suggestions it could reach $60 billion. The scheme looms as one of the major pressures on the Albanese government’s budgets in coming years.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

How the Bali bombings transformed our relations with Indonesia

An hour before midnight, 20 years ago, a young Indonesian man walked into Paddy’s Pub, a nightclub in the heart of Bali’s party district of Kuta, and detonated a backpack laden with explosives. Seconds later, a massive car bomb exploded outside the Sari Club across the road. The impact was devastating. Paddy’s Pub and the Sari Club were destroyed, along with surrounding buildings. In all, 202 people died, but 88 Australian tourists and 38 Indonesian residents and workers were the largest groups. More than 200 more were also badly injured. It soon became clear the attack was the work of militant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

