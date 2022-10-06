Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
I'm Saying It: Nordstrom Has the Best Fall Dresses—I'm Eyeing These 31
I love to wear dresses. They're so easy—it's just one piece you style your accessories around, and often, dresses are the most comfortable option. And just because the weather has gotten colder doesn't mean that you have to give up wearing dresses. Recently, I was browsing Nordstrom's site and found so many great dresses perfect for the colder weather. A good sweater/knit dress is a must-have for fall if you ask me. They're perfect for a cozy yet put-together look for work and can be paired with different shoes like leather booties, knee-high boots, sneakers, ballet flats, or loafers. You can rock one for a first date, a night out, or even just dinner. The options are truly really endless.
We Designed the Perfect Fall Boot—Here's How 3 Editors Have Been Wearing It
All the Ways to Wear is a monthly series where we round up the personal twists the Who What Wear team is putting on one particular item, style, or trend. Whether it’s the trending denim of the moment or the season’s It print, we hope to inspire your daily outfits and up the cost per wear on some of our favorite items.
I've Always Loved the Minimal '90s Vibe—These 30 Pieces Help Me Get the Look
When it comes to fashion through the decades, I have always been a fan of the '90s. It was all about an emphasis on minimalism and strong silhouettes that make you stand out more than the clothing itself. There was this simple yet sexy sort of vibe and understated chicness that many of us still love to this day. I have gone back and forth with this aesthetic, and while I am a huge fan, I sometimes like to dip my toe into maximalism and super-modern pieces. However, I always come back to the simplicity and effortless cool-girl energy that the It girls from the '90s had. When I think of fashion staples that stand out to me when it comes to the '90s, small black sunglasses, white tank tops, leather jackets, brown leather bombers, trench coats, and loose-fitting denim come to mind.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kate Middleton Wore a Trendy Fall Color With Her Go-To Heel Style
Kate Middleton has never been one to shy away from bright colors any time of year, fall included. And she always seems to be attuned to the current season's color trends and undoubtedly furthers them when she wears them. This time around, that color is marigold. Middleton visited a hospital...
Bangs Are Low-Key the Best Haircut If You Have a Round Face Shape—Here's Proof
Round face shapes are the best. (I say that with a little bit of bias because I have one.) A common myth people seem to like to reiterate, though, is that bangs just don't look good on rounder face shapes. I'm here to tell you that's completely false. Celebrity hairstylist Clayton Hawkins has a thing or two to say about that. "Old-school culture dictates that everyone needs to have an oval face to appear classically beautiful. It's giving Western standards of beauty," he says. "Round faces, square faces, heart-shaped, oval—they're all gorgeous! The kind of bangs you get should be based on your personal preference and how much time you’re willing to spend on styling."
I Check Nordstrom Daily—These 16 Arrivals Replaced the Rest of My Wish List
It's official: I've broken up with my summer wardrobe. The temperatures have majorly dropped in NYC, so it's time to part ways and do my quarterly closet swap. This ritual serves as an opportunity to reevaluate and donate, but best of all, it gives me the chance to shop for the items that need to be replaced. This year's upgrade list is long, so it will come as no shock that I'm heading to Nordstrom. After hours of scrolling the new-arrivals page, I've landed on my 16 top selects of the week. I'm upgrading last year's chunky, lug-sole boots with sleek '90s-inspired styles, swapping ultra-wide jeans for baggy iterations, and giving my boring black puffer a maroon makeover. Keep scrolling to shop these on-trend upgrades to my very 2021 fall wardrobe.
Fall Haul! 35 Epic Nordstrom Finds That Shockingly Don't Top $150
Calling all lovers of fall—let's talk autumn wardrobes. In my mind, there's no question that this time of year is the best for getting dressed. It's just cold enough to experiment a bit more with your style but not so cold that getting dressed feels bland. Because of that, it also happens to be my favorite season to shop for. I was planning my fall wardrobe all through September, but I'm still putting the finishing touches on it. There's nothing stopping me from making a few more affordable buys to round things out, and right now, Nordstrom is speaking my language.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We Stalk Shopbop and Nordstrom Every Day—These 9 Brands Always Get Us Excited
If you're an avid Who What Wear reader, you may have noticed that we like to dial up the coverage on Shopbop and Nordstrom. After all our shopping efforts, we like to think of ourselves as experts on the matter. We've covered each site from top to bottom, bringing you everything from the best wardrobe basics to the trendiest buys of the moment. And while both retailers are home to thousands of products from the buzziest of brands, we've got into the habit of prioritizing certain ones while shopping. Sometimes, our favorite brands get added to the retailers, and that makes shopping on them even more exciting.
Run, Don't Walk: These 31 Cool-Girl Staples Are in Amazon's Fleeting Prime Sale
As both a prolific shopper and professional writer, I like to think of myself as a hype girl for my favorite fashion items—whether it's a piece I've personally tried and loved or something I've spotted the fashion crowd wearing. Rarely do I miss an opportunity to recommend a great buy, and with the two-day Amazon Prime Early Access Sale wrapping up today, I'm jumping at the chance to tell anyone who will listen about these 31 epic and on-trend finds.
Zara Just Dropped So Many Sweaters for Fall—These 26 Will Be Sold Out by Friday
It's getting to be that time again when we have to store away all the bikinis, shorts, and lightweight tops we frequented all summer in order to make room for heartier pieces—and by that, I mean sweaters. If you're anything like me, you probably own plenty of turtlenecks, cardigans, and crew-necks already, especially since knitwear trends don't change dramatically year by year. Even so, it's never a bad idea to sneak in a few new styles ahead of full-blown sweater season.
J.Crew, Abercrombie, and Banana Republic Are Cool Again—See My Current Wish List
J.Crew, Banana Republic, and Abercrombie becoming the favored shopping destinations of the fashion set certainly weren't on my 2022 bingo card. But as always, the industry always likes to keep me on my toes. I can't scroll through TikTok and Instagram without seeing an influencer, editor, or just an average consumer posting about their latest purchase from one of the three. And with every post I see, I become increasingly impressed. Our team has even gone the lengths of testing various pieces from the retailers and has given nothing but high praises for the fit and quality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I Love October, and These Knits and Jackets Are What My Fall Wardrobe Is Missing
Sweater weather has officially arrived here in New York City. Since I've lived in New York for almost four years now, you would think that I have a large collection of jackets and sweaters, but I actually don't. I usually get more excited about summer and spring fashion and have neglected my fall/winter wardrobe, but this fall, that is coming to an end. I have been shopping like crazy for this new season, looking for great sweaters and coats to wear all fall and winter. Since it's finally October, the fall spirit is very much alive and well, and I've fully embraced the coming of the new season. While I do love summer, fall will always have a special place in my heart. My birthday is in October so I'm a little bit biased, but I also love Halloween, I'm planning a few getaways, and my calendar is filling up with fun activities with friends and family.
The $120 Platform Uggs Gigi Hadid Wore on Repeat During Paris Fashion Week
After a jam-packed runway season, Gigi Hadid is clearly fed up with painful heels. Instead, she's been relying solely on her favorite Ugg Tazz Mules for any off-duty moments during the last leg of Fashion Month in Paris. First, she was spotted wearing the beloved slides with a gray cardigan from her just-launched cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, and ripped, relaxed jeans from Icon Denim. Days later, photos surfaced of her in the Uggs a second time, paired with another Guest in Residence sweater and jacket as well as lounge puddle pants from Les Tien. In the case of both looks, she made the $120 platforms look utterly cool and buy-worthy. Then again, that's kind of her whole job.
The Controversial Wedge-Boot Trend Is Back Thanks to Ana de Armas
What's old is new again. Wedge boots haven't been hugely popular with mainstream shoppers for at least a decade, but I have a feeling the tides may be turning. After spotting Ana de Armas wearing a Louis Vuitton pair, I started scouring the internet for other wedge boots and actually struck gold with my findings.
My Beauty Cabinet Is Getting a Fall Refresh—Here's Everything in My Cart
If you want to talk fall beauty, Shawna Hudson is your girl. Who What Wear's associate beauty editor takes seasonal shopping very seriously, especially once September hits. That's because everyone knows fall is the best time of year to shop—don't @ me. The weather calls for great layering (and equally great outfits), but the beauty department is where the fun is really at. Barely-there shades are swapped for rich browns, golds, and burgundies. Light and fresh scents are replaced with mysterious, warm flavors. I don't know, something about fall just feels like the time to refresh, reinvent, revamp—whatever you want to call it—yourself. As always, Macy's is here to help get us there. To kick things off, keep scrolling for the beauty products Shawna is currently coveting.
I'm Obsessed With Candles, and These Are the Coolest Ones I Own
I'm a huge candle fan, but when it comes to choosing my favorites, I always come back to classic brands, such as Diptyque and Jo Malone, that I know I can rely on for beautiful scents in chic packaging. Sure, I've dabbled in affordable candles (and discovered some seriously good ones), but candles are such an important part of my relaxing evening ritual that I rarely gamble on new ones.
This French Brand Just Arrived in NYC, and Its Bag Collection Is All I Need
There's no style I try to emulate more than that of a French girl. After copious amounts of online shopping and saved IG posts, two key elements stand out to me about the French-girl aesthetic: timelessness and polish. Between their elevated basics, chic outerwear, and top-notch accessories, they know how to nail a classic look. Polène is a brand to know if you're also trying to achieve the French-girl vibe, and finally, we can shop its Parisian-inspired pieces in real life without taking an international flight. Its first U.S. store just opened in Soho (487 Broadway), and the space is exactly what you'd imagine: gorgeous interiors, elevated décor, and of course, plenty of must-have accessories. Whether you're in NYC or shopping online, you should take a look at the 16 French girl–approved bags below.
Jenna Ortega Wore a Completely Sheer Dress With the Highest Heels, Well, Ever
In a sea of hot pink surrounding Valentino's S/S 23 show during Paris Fashion Week this weekend, Gen Z darling Jenna Ortega stood out in a risqué black slip dress and the French brand's now-iconic 6.5-inch platforms. Normally, an attendee wearing black during fashion month would be considered a safe choice. But when your LBD is made entirely of sheer lace and worn only with matching briefs, safe isn't exactly the word to describe it. Chic, on the other hand, absolutely is.
Fashion People Will Always Be Loyal to This Retailer: Here's What I'm Eyeing RN
No one throws a party like Bloomingdale's, and the retailer's 150th anniversary is no exception. To celebrate, Bloomingdale's launched 300 exclusive pieces from some of the top designers in the industry. I had the pleasure of seeing this collection in real life, and let me tell you it's nothing short of iconic. Editor-favorite brands such as Staud, Marc Jacobs, Proenza Schouler, and many more collaborated to create apparel and accessories in Bloomingdale's signature black and white (and even took inspiration from the iconic brown bag). The exclusive items I've rounded up below feature everything from a metallic crescent shoulder bag to the houndstooth cardigan I'd wear all season long. Keep scrolling for these anniversary pieces and my personal fall favorites from bloomingdales.com.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0