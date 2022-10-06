Draymond Green was fined but not suspended by the Warriors for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice last week, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday. The incident occurred on Oct. 5, and Green apologized to Poole and the rest of the team the following day. Video of the skirmish was leaked and shown publicly on Friday, prompting Green to issue a public apology on Saturday and announce that he was stepping away from the team.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO