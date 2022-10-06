Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Boston at Washington, 7 p.m. Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Chicago at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Seattle at Anaheim, 10...
NHL・
WFMZ-TV Online
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
E_O.Gonzalez (1), Hedges (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). DP_Cleveland 2, New York 2. LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 1. 2B_Giménez (1), Ramírez (1). HR_Kwan (1), Bader (1), Rizzo (1). SB_Rosario (1). SF_Trevino (1). IPHRERBBSO. Cleveland. Quantrill L,0-1544335. Stephan100001. De Los Santos110000. Karinchak100001. New York. Cole W,1-061-341118. Loáisiga H,12-320000. Peralta H,111-300001.
WFMZ-TV Online
L.A. Dodgers leads series 1-0
E_Myers. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 8. 2B_T.Turner, Smith 2, Lux, Nola, Kim. HR_T.Turner, Myers. RBIs_T.Turner, Smith, Muncy, Lux, Nola, Grisham, Myers. SF_Nola. S_Martin. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Scott Barry; Left, Lance Barksdale. T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:21.
MLB・
WFMZ-TV Online
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 3
E_Myers (1). DP_San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Nola (1), Kim (1), Smith 2 (2), T.Turner (1), Lux (1). HR_Myers (1), T.Turner (1). SF_Nola (1). Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Scott Barry; Left, Lance Barksdale. T_3:21....
WFMZ-TV Online
N.Y. Yankees leads series 1-0
E_Kiner-Falefa, Hedges, O.Gonzalez. LOB_N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 18. 2B_Ramírez, Giménez. HR_Bader, Rizzo, Kwan. RBIs_Bader, Rizzo 2, Trevino, Kwan. SB_Judge, Rosario. SF_Trevino. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Will Little; Right, Mark Ripperger; Left, Alan Porter. T_Game 1 at New York, 2:56. A_Game...
MLB・
WFMZ-TV Online
Warriors fine Draymond Green but won't suspend him
Draymond Green was fined but not suspended by the Warriors for punching teammate Jordan Poole in practice last week, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Tuesday. The incident occurred on Oct. 5, and Green apologized to Poole and the rest of the team the following day. Video of the skirmish was leaked and shown publicly on Friday, prompting Green to issue a public apology on Saturday and announce that he was stepping away from the team.
Comments / 0