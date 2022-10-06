ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zacks.com

Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TITN - Free Report) closed at $31.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ALLY - Free Report) closed at $28.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DLR - Free Report) closed at $90.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMPS - Free Report) closed at $10.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com

Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CVLG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.91, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload transportation services...
Zacks.com

Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

INTC - Free Report) closed at $25.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the world's...
Zacks.com

VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (. VALE - Free Report) closed at $13.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into...
Zacks.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PXS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.05, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

ZM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.71, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the video-conferencing company...
Zacks.com

Epam (EPAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EPAM - Free Report) closed at $320.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Hold Titan International (TWI) Stock Now

TWI - Free Report) is benefiting from solid demand and robust segmental performances. Rising agricultural commodity prices and the consequent improvement in farmer income, plus the need to replace old equipment are expected to support the Agricultural segment’s performance. TWI will also gain from the ramp-up in infrastructure spending in the United States.
Zacks.com

Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) to Report Q3 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

NIC - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock

PLUG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this alternative energy company have returned -23.9%,...
Zacks.com

How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks to Fight Market Uncertainty

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both touched fresh 52-week lows Tuesday morning as Wall Street prepares to enter the heart of the third-quarter earnings season later this week. Investors are also eagerly awaiting the release of September inflation data on October 13. Stocks did show some signs of life through mid-day trading as the market tried to snap a four-day losing streak.
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Invest in CF Industries (CF) Stock Now

CF - Free Report) shares have risen roughly 25% over the past three months. It is well-placed to benefit from the rising nitrogen fertilizer demand in major markets and higher nitrogen prices. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add...
Zacks.com

Reasons to Retain Fortive (FTV) Stock in Your Portfolio

FTV - Free Report) is benefiting from strong revenue growth across all business segments and increased orders for both software and hardware offerings. The company’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to rise 10.4% and 3.4%, year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 13.1% and 7.1% on a year-over-year basis in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The long-term EPS growth rate stands at 9.4%.
