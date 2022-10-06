ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Busan: ‘Avatar 2’ Producer Jon Landau Premieres 15-Minutes of Footage in Korea

By Soomee Park, Patrick Brzeski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbX3J_0iO245l900
Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER. Courtesy of 20th Century Studios
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Select attendees at the Busan International Film Festival on Thursday got a sneak peek at 2022’s most anticipated movie — James Cameron’s long-gestating mega-tentpole Avatar: The Way of Water.

A 15-minute showreel of exclusive footage from the Avatar sequel was shown to a large Korean audience who had paid about $5 each (7,000 Korean won) to don 3-D glasses and attend the promo event (tickets sold out almost immediately after they went on sale ahead of the festival). Avatar: The Way of Water‘s lead producer, Jon Landau, was on hand at the event to introduce the footage and discuss some of the revolutionary technological processes employed in the new film’s creation.

Signaling its intention to take Busan by storm, Disney installed Avatar 2 posters all along the city’s iconic Haeundae Beach, along with massive sand sculptures on the beach itself, imprinted with Avatar‘s characters and some of the mythic sea creatures that feature in the sequel.

In a story set more than a decade after the events of the first film, the preview footage shown in Korea reintroduces Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, and Na’vi Neytiri, played by Zoe Saldaña, against stunning shots of Pandora’s brilliant blue waters — both above and below the surface. As revealed by trailers, Toruk, the flying creatures introduced in the first film are back for the sequel, along with new majestic, whale-like creatures.

Appearing via video link inside the theater, Cameron explained that his sequel tries to convey the ongoing collapse and threats to the world’s marine ecosystems. While the previous edition delved into reckless strip-mining rainforests, the director said he wanted to convey how the marine ecosystem affects human conditions in the new sequel. As a scuba diver himself, Cameron also said his passion for ocean conservation led to a film about an underwater world.

“It’s a story set in Pandora, but it is also happening in our world,” Cameron said.

Landau, who attended Busan’s opening ceremony Wednesday night with his wife, also attended the special screening on Thursday, where he said there are many technical improvements in the sequel compared to the 2009 film, with a specialized team of VFX artists developing revolutionary underwater motion capture technology.

Landau and Cameron also explained that they hoped the film would provide an opportunity for audiences to reassess the “cinematic experience.”

Avatar 2 shows what a film is about,” Landau said. “We wanted to send the signal that it’s time to return to the theater.”

Twitter reactions from the Busan crowd started pouring in shortly after the preview.

Tweeting in Korean, user TailorContent wrote: “Director Cameron has confidence for a reason! It was so exciting seeing the pre-release footage. You can smell the money during the CG and action scenes. There were many underwater scenes in the released 18-minute video, and the CG quality was so high. I can’t wait for Avatar: The Way of Water!”

Twitter user @opticron, tweeted a quote from Landau’s presentation, along with a photo of Cameron appearing via video link: “John Landau, producer of the franchise, said, ‘If the first film pursued something ‘photographic’, the second film tried to pursue ‘photorealism.'”

Many other audience members were more plainly impressionistic in their responses.

“Whoa… Avatar 2 looks so good…” Tweeted another user.

Returning characters for the sequel also include Sigourney Weaver as Dr. Grace Augustine and Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch. The Way of Water also features some big-name newcomers including Vin Diesel and Cameron’s Titanic star Kate Winslet. Behind-the-scenes talent includes director of photography Russell Carpenter, Cameron’s Oscar-winning Titanic DP. Avatar 2’s visual effects are back at Weta FX in New Zealand, again led by senior VFX supervisor and four-time Oscar winner Joe Letteri.

Admission revenue from the Busan sneak-peak event will be donated to a charity selected by the Busan International Film Festival and the Walt Disney Company, organizers said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GO5ch_0iO245l900
Producer Jon Landau and director James Cameron, via video, introduce footage from ‘Avatar 2’ at the Busan Film Festival. Busan International Film Festival

To reacquaint global fans with Cameron’s world of pandora, Disney rereleased the original Avatar in theaters on Sept. 23, with enhanced picture and sound. The rerelease has made over $15 million in North America, and nearly $40 million worldwide, pushing the 2009 film further into the record books. Avatar‘s lifetime run now stands at over $2.9 billion, the most of any movie in box-office history (Avengers: Endgame sits in second with $2.797 billion).

Cameron, Landau and their Lightstorm Entertainment, along with 20th Century and Disney, is expected to offer Avatar 2 in a wide variety of formats to support the range of theater installations, including the use of 3D, 4K and a high frame rate of 48 frames per second. In Korea, the sequel will be screened in Screen X and 4D theaters — formats that were developed in the country.

The original Avatar racked up more than 13 million tickets sold in Korea when it was released in 2009.

Avatar: The Way of Water opens worldwide on Dec. 16.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Shifts Dates for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars,’ ‘Deadpool 3,’ ‘Fantastic Four’ and ‘Blade’

Disney is shaking up its release date calendar, pushing back multiple titles, including four from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mahershala Ali’s Blade has moved to Sept. 6, 2024, back from its Nov. 3, 2023, date, which comes as the feature looks for a new director after splitting with filmmaker Bassam Tariq two weeks ago. The news follows The Hollywood Reporter reporting that Blade would likely move as the studio searches for a new director and pushes back its November production start date. Its delay created a cascade in Marvel’s schedule, according to sources.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Studios Pauses 'Blade' Movie...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nury Martinez Resigns as L.A. City Council President After Racist Remarks

L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez on Monday resigned her position following accusations she made racist comments in a conversation with three other city leaders. Audio of the conversation — which also included Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera — was first posted on Reddit several days ago by a user who has since been suspended, according to the Los Angeles Times, which posted the audio on its own site Sunday. It’s unclear who recorded the conversation, which is said to have taken place in October 2021.More from The Hollywood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Marvel's Blade reboot is put on hold amid search for new director after Bassam Tariq exited the vampire film starring Mahershala Ali

The highly anticipated vampire slayer superhero movie Blade has been put on hold. Marvel Studios has decided to 'temporarily shut down production-related activities in Atlanta' as they search for a new director, after Bassam Tariq exited the project two weeks ago according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie - which...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
Jon Landau
Person
Sam Worthington
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
James Cameron
Variety

Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures

Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon. The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera, with a caption: “time to save the universe.” Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in...
MOVIES
People

Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series

Two months after his first U.S. television starring role was announced, Keanu Reeves has exited Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham. Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Studios Pauses ‘Blade’ Movie Amid Search for New Director (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios is going to take some extra time to sharpen its Blade feature project. In the wake of parting ways with director Bassam Tariq two weeks ago, the studio is pressing pause on the vampire adventure thriller that is to star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Marvel is temporarily shutting down production-related activities in Atlanta, where the project was to have shot starting in November, while it conducts a search for a filmmaker and further develops the feature.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)Mahershala Ali Says He Was "Losing Sleep" Over Blade Voice Cameo in 'The Eternals''Blade':...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busan#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Avatar 2#Korean
Collider

James Bond Producer Michael G. Wilson Reveals Next 007 Will Be a "30-Something" Actor

As the buzz continues to hum around who will inherit the license to kill from the outgoing 007 agent Daniel Craig, James Bond producer, Michael G. Wilson has revealed key details about who the next spy will be. Speaking to the audience at a British Film Institute panel held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the spy franchise, Wilson explained, via Deadline why they were not looking to cast a young actor in the iconic role of James Bond and why an older industry veteran will be more fitting.
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

“Dune: Part Two” Starring Dave Bautista Has a New Release Date

The release date of “Dune: Part Two,” starring former WWE Champion Dave Bautista, has been pushed back by Warner Bros. According to Deadline, the release date has been pushed back from November 17th to November 3rd. This follows the postponement of Disney/Blade Marvel’s from the first weekend of November 2023 to September 2024.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Transformers: EarthSpark Full Trailer Released

Paramount+ has released the official trailer for Transformers: EarthSpark, the upcoming animated series set to premiere on the streaming platform next month. The series brings back a number of fan-favorite characters, and introduces a new generation of Transformers who are the first to be born on their adopted homeworld of Earth. The series was teased at a panel last weekend at New York Comic Con, and that's where they first debuted the trailer.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Red Sonja’: Matilda Lutz Goes Full Sword and Sorcery in First-Look Image

A first-look image from M.J. Bassett’s sword-and-sorcery feature Red Sonja, adapted from the comic book series and starring Matilda Lutz as the titular character, has been released by Millennium Media. In the photo above, Lutz is framed by a fiery backdrop as she holds a sword over her shoulder. The ensemble cast also includes Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan as Draygan, Michael Bisping as Hawk, Martyn Ford as General Karlak and Eliza Matengu as Amarak.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Django' World Premiere in Rome Marks Return of an Italian Western Legend Laura Poitras Hails Recent Removal of Sackler Name From London's Victoria and Albert Museum'Game of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Busan: Classic Korean Film ‘Nakdong River’ — Previously Feared Lost — Is Rediscovered and Restored

Nakdong River, by the director Jun Chang-geun, was one of just 12 Korean films produced during the Korean War — and for years it was thought to have been lost. So when staff at the Korean Film Archive recently happened upon a print of the film —  miscategorized and kept in the wrong section of a storeroom for years — the researchers were full of shock and relief.  After an exhaustive digital restoration process by the Korean Film Archive, Nakdong River was screened for the public for the first time in seven decades last Thursday at Busan International Film Festival. More from...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Busan: Korean Content Veterans Discuss Their Industry’s Stunning Global Growth

With Korean films and dramas continuing to find mass success among the American mainstream — Squid Game, Parasite and Extracurricular to name just a few — veterans of the Seoul entertainment world gathered at the Busan International Film Festival on Sunday to discuss how their industry achieved such milestones, as well as strategies for even further future development.  Hosted by Busan’s Asia Contents and Film Market, industry experts debated the ongoing global trajectory of Korean entertainment at a panel session titled, “The Definition and Destination of K-Story.”  The talk was moderated by Jaewon Choi, CEO of Anthology Studio, with participants including...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Justin Timberlake Covers Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder During Children’s Hospital L.A. Fundraiser in Rare Gala Appearance

On the red carpet outside the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles gala Saturday night, the organization’s president and CEO Paul Viviano explained how, if this were a typical event, the musical headliner would deliver a “low-ley” performance of two or three songs. But this year’s installment, held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, was anything but routine. That was all thanks to Justin Timberlake as the 41-year-old crooner not only agreed to show up, but also to put on a show — a 40-minute mini-concert of 10 songsm including his tracks “Suit & Tie,” “Señorita” and “Can’t Fight the Feeling,” mixed in with classic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
msn.com

Mila Kunis Knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Would Be a Huge Flop Even Before Filming Started: ‘Budget Got Slashed in Half’

For many involved, from the Wachowskis to cast members Channing Tatum, Mila Kunis and Eddie Redmayne, “Jupiter Ascending” ranks as one of their biggest flops. The 2015 science-fiction epic was ridiculed by film critics and didn’t make it past the $50 million mark at the U.S. box office, despite a budget north of $150 million. It turns out that budget was only half of what the Wachowskis originally proposed.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office Upset: ‘Smile’ Bites Off Big $17.6M as ‘Amsterdam’ Bombs and ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Limps

Paramount is grinning widely this weekend as its creepy pic, Smile, continued to stay atop the chart in its sophomore outing with a projected gross of $17.6 million from 3,659 theaters. That’s a decline of just 22 percent, one of the best holds of all time for the horror genre. The news was just as good overseas. Smile earned $17.5 million from 61 markets for a foreign tally of $40 million and a global haul of $88.9 million to make the $17 million a major profit generator.More from The Hollywood ReporterMargot Robbie Would Be "So Happy" to See Lady Gaga Take...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy