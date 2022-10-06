Read full article on original website
Mayors give review, look to future
Growth was a buzzword during the State of the Cities address by local mayors. Held during the Walton County Chamber of Commerce October luncheon last Thursday, five mayors and one vice-mayor gave updates on their municipalities while also looking to the future. Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles said there were 424...
Gwinnett County Police introduce Neighbors in Uniform
Officers share stories that highlight their meaningful relationships with residents. (Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022) – A video series highlighting the real-life friendships and relationships between Gwinnett County police officers and residents premieres today. With a focus on unveiling the Gwinnett Police Department’s mission to improve the quality of life in the Gwinnett community through delivery of professional services in an unbiased and compassionate manner, the department is introducing the Neighbors in Uniform series. On the clock and off, officers continue to form bonds with people in the community. Through this series, residents will learn about these relationships and get to know more personally those who serve and protect their community daily. The first three videos released give Gwinnettians the opportunity to learn more about:
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office hosts Become a Star Career Expo Saturday, Oct. 15
Begin your career in law enforcement at the Become a Star Career Expo on Saturday, October 15 from 9:00am to 3:00pm. During the event, applicants will have an opportunity to learn about the initial hiring process and complete an orientation. Interviews will be conducted onsite and conditional job offers will be extended to qualified candidates.
MPD Reports: Incidents of deer and vehicle collisions on roadway; school issues; mental health and disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 – Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Entering Auto...
LPD Reports: Man drives over other party’s foot when leaving the scene of an accident; DUI charges and domestic disputes
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 11 – 28, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Sept. 11. A 29-year-old Loganville man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury/damage, no insurance and...
WSCO Alerts: Vehicle pursuit ends in crash; entering auto complaints continue and assault and stalking arrests
Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 26 – Oct. 5 – 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. ZONE 6. Arrest- 46-year-old Loganville man was arrested for Battery and Interference with a...
MPD Reports: Police break window to gain access to man asleep at wheel in Wendy’s drive-thru
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 – Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five part. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Missing Person...
Big Blue Marble Academy is seeking teachers, including in Monroe and Athens locations
The Leading Early Childhood Educator is Now Hiring Across Georgia and the Charlotte -Rock Hill Area. Atlanta, Georgia (Big Blue Marble Academy, the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp programs, is pleased to announce they are now actively hiring teachers in Georgia and the Carolinas.
Local woman recognized as one of 10 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth
Anna Blount is founder of Team Up Mentoring in Monroe. Anna Blount, founder of Team Up Mentoring in Monroe, has been selected from thousands of submissions across the nation to be named one of 10 women recognized as this year’s L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth!. At 9...
Loganville’s 41st Annual Autumn Fest is scheduled for this Saturday
Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 15, the annual fall festival in Loganville is one of its largest and most popular events. There are more than 175 vendors, a Kids Zone, food court and live entertainment. This year, Ashes to Omens won the chance to perform...
Strange Taco Bar in Monroe is now open for business
MONROE, GA (Oct. 10, 2022) If you’re looking for your Taco Tuesday fix this week, you have one more location in which to do it. Strange Taco at 127 N Lumpkin Street in Monroe is now fully open for business and waiting to serve you. It is located next to the Southern Brewing Company in Monroe.
