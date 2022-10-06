ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

Monroe Local News

Mayors give review, look to future

Growth was a buzzword during the State of the Cities address by local mayors. Held during the Walton County Chamber of Commerce October luncheon last Thursday, five mayors and one vice-mayor gave updates on their municipalities while also looking to the future. Loganville Mayor Skip Baliles said there were 424...
Monroe Local News

Gwinnett County Police introduce Neighbors in Uniform

Officers share stories that highlight their meaningful relationships with residents. (Lawrenceville, Ga., Oct. 11, 2022) – A video series highlighting the real-life friendships and relationships between Gwinnett County police officers and residents premieres today. With a focus on unveiling the Gwinnett Police Department’s mission to improve the quality of life in the Gwinnett community through delivery of professional services in an unbiased and compassionate manner, the department is introducing the Neighbors in Uniform series. On the clock and off, officers continue to form bonds with people in the community. Through this series, residents will learn about these relationships and get to know more personally those who serve and protect their community daily. The first three videos released give Gwinnettians the opportunity to learn more about:
Monroe Local News

Big Blue Marble Academy is seeking teachers, including in Monroe and Athens locations

The Leading Early Childhood Educator is Now Hiring Across Georgia and the Charlotte -Rock Hill Area. Atlanta, Georgia (Big Blue Marble Academy, the leader in early childhood education known for providing infant and toddler care, preschool, aftercare, and summer camp programs, is pleased to announce they are now actively hiring teachers in Georgia and the Carolinas.
Monroe Local News

Local woman recognized as one of 10 L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth

Anna Blount is founder of Team Up Mentoring in Monroe. Anna Blount, founder of Team Up Mentoring in Monroe, has been selected from thousands of submissions across the nation to be named one of 10 women recognized as this year’s L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth!. At 9...
Monroe Local News

Strange Taco Bar in Monroe is now open for business

MONROE, GA (Oct. 10, 2022) If you’re looking for your Taco Tuesday fix this week, you have one more location in which to do it. Strange Taco at 127 N Lumpkin Street in Monroe is now fully open for business and waiting to serve you. It is located next to the Southern Brewing Company in Monroe.
