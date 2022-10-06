Read full article on original website
Related
mymcmedia.org
Small Earthquake Reported in Central Maryland
A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday night in central Maryland. Officials from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say the earthquake struck at around 11:49 p.m. near Sykesville— a small town in Carroll County. Based on the magnitude of the earthquake, authorities say homes around the epicenter may...
mymcmedia.org
County Drops Plans for Bus Depot at Rockville’s Seven Locks Road Development
Public officials backtracked last week on plans to house a new county bus depot along Seven Locks Road in Rockville during a community forum on the proposed development. Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno opened Thursday’s forum with a welcome announcement for more than 100 in-person and virtual attendees: the county government would not support any plans for a bus depot along the Seven Locks Road site.
mymcmedia.org
Planning Board Fires Department Director
The Montgomery County Planning Board has fired the director of the Planning Department. The board voted to remove Gwen Wright on Friday, per a release from the department. She was director since 2013 and was due to retire at the end of December. The Planning Director is an at-will position...
mymcmedia.org
Indigenous Peoples Day Reflects Resiliency of Piscataway Nation
Montgomery County celebrates the second annual observation of Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of the month, Oct. 10. Bridget Newton, the Mayor of Rockville, released a proclamation on Oct. 4, recognizing the day to celebrate indigenous heritage and resiliency amid the destruction of native communities during colonization. “Indigenous Americans experienced conquest, enslavement, displacement and disease, which decimated the population,” it stated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Friday Shooting in Rockville
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday in the Twinbrook Parkway area of Rockville. At about 9:23 p.m. that night, officers responded to the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway for the sound of shots fired and a reported shooting, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police said the first responding officer saw a suspect carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine by his side.
mymcmedia.org
“3 Weeks of Hell”: Moose, Police Respond to Random Shootings
MyMCM’s presentation of “3 Weeks of Hell” focuses on the D.C. sniper attacks that terrorized the region in the fall of 2002. The rampage left ten people dead and three seriously injured. The first 24 hours of the shooting spree that began on Oct 2, 2002 took place in Montgomery County.
mymcmedia.org
Anti-Racist Audit Shows MCPS Has Good Intent But Implementation Varies by School
A 200-page Anti-Racist System Audit report of the Montgomery County Public Schools shows the need for a district-wide effort to enable all students, regardless of their background, to be able to succeed in school and be prepared for the future. According to a two-year study that was released Tuesday, most...
mymcmedia.org
Anderson Accepts Responsibility, Punishment for Bar, Drinking in County Office
Casey Anderson, chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board · Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, acknowledged that he had a liquor cabinet in his county office and that he did drink, and shared drinks with colleagues. He was docked four weeks’ pay by the Montgomery County Council for...
RELATED PEOPLE
mymcmedia.org
Maryland Task Force One Coming Home After Providing Hurricane Aid
Maryland Task Force One – a volunteer rescue unit made up of firefighters and some civilians from Montgomery, Prince George’s and other Maryland counties – will return home Tuesday after providing aid to Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The team traveled to Florida roughly...
mymcmedia.org
Police Seeking Biker in Gaithersburg Park Incident
The Maryland-National Capital Park Police is looking for a man who was riding an electric bicycle when he reportedly waved a handgun at soccer players and uttered racial slurs. The incident occurred Oct 8 at 12:15 p.m. at Hunters Woods Local Park, Ridge Heights Drive in Gaithersburg. The person was...
mymcmedia.org
County Shelter Takes in Animals Displaced by Hurricane Ian
Ten cats and three dogs from Florida arrived at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) on Oct. 6 and are now available for adoption. Montgomery County’s Office of Animal Services took in the animals to provide relief for shelters in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. The...
mymcmedia.org
Driver Crashes Car Into Rockville Building
A person drove their car into a Rockville building on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11. One person was evaluated for injuries at the scene but denied medical treatment, Rockville City Police reported. The incident occurred at 1396 Rockville Pike, Rockville, near Templeton Place, around 6:30 a.m. Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymcmedia.org
Mail-in Voting Underway for General Election
Residents can now vote by mail in Montgomery County for the upcoming Nov. 8 Gubernatorial General Election. Voters can return their completed mail-in ballots to any of the 55 drop boxes available in the county. To find the nearest drop box or post office locator, text BOX plus your zip code to 77788 or visit 777vote.org.
mymcmedia.org
Career Fair Provides Job Opportunities in County’s Public Safety Department
The Montgomery County Office of Human Resources will hold a two-session Public Safety Career Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Gaithersburg in an effort to fill over 100 open positions in the public safety department. The career fair, for job seekers aged 18 and older, will be located at the...
mymcmedia.org
Flip Circus Offers Fun, New Spin on Traditional Circus
If you’re looking for a fun outing with family or friends before the weekend, Monday is your last chance to see the circus. Flip Circus, created by the imagination of the Vazquez Family, has been playing at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda since Sept. 23. It’s a reimagined circus...
mymcmedia.org
Rockville Hosts 59th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show
The Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show returns on Oct. 15. “From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during this grand event while auto collectors and enthusiasts share fond memories of the classic cars of yesteryear,” the event webpage reads. The show will be held at the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymcmedia.org
Garden of Lights Holiday Display Returns to Brookside Gardens
The Garden of Lights returns to Brookside Gardens for its 24th year on Nov. 18. The walk-through holiday light display features one and a half million colorful LED lights shaped into hand-crafted, original art forms of flowers, animals and other natural elements. New features this year include a winter wonderland...
mymcmedia.org
Germantown Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Montgomery Village Shooting
Damien Fisher, 29, of Germantown, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with an Aug. 16 shooting in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle, Montgomery Village. Montgomery County Police responded at 11:23 p.m. to that location after learning of the shooting. When police arrived,...
mymcmedia.org
National Air and Space Museum Unveils Futuristic Exhibits After $1 Billion Renovation
For those looking for fall family activities outside of Montgomery County, the National Air and Space Museum (NASM) will reopen its west end to the public on Oct. 14 with eight new exhibits after closing for six months due to ongoing renovations. Free timed-entry passes are required for admission, regardless...
mymcmedia.org
Photos: Week 6 High School Football Walter Johnson at B-CC
Walter Johnson’s scored the winning touchdown in the final minute of the game vs Bethesda-Chevy Chase Friday night. The Wildcats 20-14 win over the Barons was MCM’s Game of the Week. Photos by Phil Fabrizio.
Comments / 0