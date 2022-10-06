Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday in the Twinbrook Parkway area of Rockville. At about 9:23 p.m. that night, officers responded to the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway for the sound of shots fired and a reported shooting, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police said the first responding officer saw a suspect carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine by his side.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO