Montgomery County, MD

Small Earthquake Reported in Central Maryland

A 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported Tuesday night in central Maryland. Officials from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources say the earthquake struck at around 11:49 p.m. near Sykesville— a small town in Carroll County. Based on the magnitude of the earthquake, authorities say homes around the epicenter may...
County Drops Plans for Bus Depot at Rockville’s Seven Locks Road Development

Public officials backtracked last week on plans to house a new county bus depot along Seven Locks Road in Rockville during a community forum on the proposed development. Montgomery County Chief Administrative Officer Rich Madaleno opened Thursday’s forum with a welcome announcement for more than 100 in-person and virtual attendees: the county government would not support any plans for a bus depot along the Seven Locks Road site.
Planning Board Fires Department Director

The Montgomery County Planning Board has fired the director of the Planning Department. The board voted to remove Gwen Wright on Friday, per a release from the department. She was director since 2013 and was due to retire at the end of December. The Planning Director is an at-will position...
Indigenous Peoples Day Reflects Resiliency of Piscataway Nation

Montgomery County celebrates the second annual observation of Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday of the month, Oct. 10. Bridget Newton, the Mayor of Rockville, released a proclamation on Oct. 4, recognizing the day to celebrate indigenous heritage and resiliency amid the destruction of native communities during colonization. “Indigenous Americans experienced conquest, enslavement, displacement and disease, which decimated the population,” it stated.
Police Investigating Friday Shooting in Rockville

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday in the Twinbrook Parkway area of Rockville. At about 9:23 p.m. that night, officers responded to the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway for the sound of shots fired and a reported shooting, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). Police said the first responding officer saw a suspect carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine by his side.
Maryland Task Force One Coming Home After Providing Hurricane Aid

Maryland Task Force One – a volunteer rescue unit made up of firefighters and some civilians from Montgomery, Prince George’s and other Maryland counties – will return home Tuesday after providing aid to Florida residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The team traveled to Florida roughly...
Police Seeking Biker in Gaithersburg Park Incident

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police is looking for a man who was riding an electric bicycle when he reportedly waved a handgun at soccer players and uttered racial slurs. The incident occurred Oct 8 at 12:15 p.m. at Hunters Woods Local Park, Ridge Heights Drive in Gaithersburg. The person was...
County Shelter Takes in Animals Displaced by Hurricane Ian

Ten cats and three dogs from Florida arrived at the Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center (MCASAC) on Oct. 6 and are now available for adoption. Montgomery County’s Office of Animal Services took in the animals to provide relief for shelters in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian. The...
Driver Crashes Car Into Rockville Building

A person drove their car into a Rockville building on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11. One person was evaluated for injuries at the scene but denied medical treatment, Rockville City Police reported. The incident occurred at 1396 Rockville Pike, Rockville, near Templeton Place, around 6:30 a.m. Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for...
Mail-in Voting Underway for General Election

Residents can now vote by mail in Montgomery County for the upcoming Nov. 8 Gubernatorial General Election. Voters can return their completed mail-in ballots to any of the 55 drop boxes available in the county. To find the nearest drop box or post office locator, text BOX plus your zip code to 77788 or visit 777vote.org.
Flip Circus Offers Fun, New Spin on Traditional Circus

If you’re looking for a fun outing with family or friends before the weekend, Monday is your last chance to see the circus. Flip Circus, created by the imagination of the Vazquez Family, has been playing at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda since Sept. 23. It’s a reimagined circus...
Rockville Hosts 59th Annual Antique and Classic Car Show

The Rockville Antique and Classic Car Show returns on Oct. 15. “From Packard to Ferrari, 32 car clubs are represented during this grand event while auto collectors and enthusiasts share fond memories of the classic cars of yesteryear,” the event webpage reads. The show will be held at the...
Garden of Lights Holiday Display Returns to Brookside Gardens

The Garden of Lights returns to Brookside Gardens for its 24th year on Nov. 18. The walk-through holiday light display features one and a half million colorful LED lights shaped into hand-crafted, original art forms of flowers, animals and other natural elements. New features this year include a winter wonderland...
Germantown Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Montgomery Village Shooting

Damien Fisher, 29, of Germantown, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with an Aug. 16 shooting in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle, Montgomery Village. Montgomery County Police responded at 11:23 p.m. to that location after learning of the shooting. When police arrived,...
