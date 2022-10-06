Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors talisman Stephen Curry’s role in Draymond Green-Jordan Poole resolution
The Golden State Warriors have laid the hammer down on Draymond Green. Well, somewhat. This is after head coach Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that the Warriors veteran will be fined for his actions against teammate Jordan Poole. Draymond, however, will not be serving any form of suspension. As it...
Ex-Bulls guard Ben Gordon arrested after allegedly hitting 10-year-old son
Former Chicago Bulls shooting guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday over allegations striking his 10-year-old son when the pair was together at LaGuardia airport in New York. According to the report from the New York Post, Gordon was expecting to board on a flight to Chicago that evening before the police handcuffed him and […] The post Ex-Bulls guard Ben Gordon arrested after allegedly hitting 10-year-old son appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight
Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner
There are two openings in the Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup, one at power forward, with Patrick Williams and Javonte Green duking it out, among others, and one at point guard to partner with Zach LaVine in the backcourt in light of Lonzo Ball’s recent surgery. And it appears as if head coach Billy Donovan has […] The post Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Mav Carter’s ‘The Shop’ will not air Kanye West episode
Kanye West’s recorded appearance on The Shop will be footage the public likely won’t ever see. After assessing the footage from the episode, LeBron James’ co-executive producer on the show Maverick Carter was vocal against the “dangerous stereotypes” that the Grammy-winning artist was speaking during his time on the show. Carter released an official statement via Justin […] The post LeBron James, Mav Carter’s ‘The Shop’ will not air Kanye West episode appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice
Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23. In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the maturity and focus of this […] The post Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
Draymond Green still ‘living on the edge’ with Jordan Poole punch after Kevin Durant incident
There’s no denying the gravity of Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole, and Steve Kerr didn’t minimize it on Tuesday night when announcing the terms of his return to the Golden State Warriors. Still, considering Green’s history of sparking internal turmoil and the fact his punishment doesn’t include a meaningful suspension, it’s certainly worth wondering how the Warriors can be confident similar incidents won’t take place going forward.
2 reasons Nuggets won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Denver Nuggets are hoping the 2022-23 season is the campaign where everything comes together. After making a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA bubble, the Nuggets have dealt with tons of injuries and attrition that has prevented them from making a deep playoff run since then.
Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports. From a mutual interest perspective, […] The post Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey: 3 bold predictions for Sixers star in 2022-23 NBA season
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is one of the many budding stars that people are expecting a big year from in the 2022-23 NBA season. After establishing himself as a key player for the Sixers in his second year, the expectations are mounting. Maxey is perhaps one of the most entertaining players to watch in […] The post Tyrese Maxey: 3 bold predictions for Sixers star in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ ex-teammate drops truth bomb on Lakers’ doubters
When it comes to the true contenders, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely been written off next season. But at least one of LeBron James former teammates believes most people are sleeping on them too much. Iman Shumpert, who played with LeBron on the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers title team, was vocal on a recent appearance […] The post LeBron James’ ex-teammate drops truth bomb on Lakers’ doubters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s still surreal’: Stephen Curry vocal on 4th ring ahead of Warriors title defense
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry still can’t believe that he is now a four-time champion. Winning three titles is already incredible, but four is just a different kind of special. Curry hinted as much when he joined the CBS Sports broadcast crew during the Warriors’ preseason game against...
Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer
Odell Beckham Jr. is still hoping to find a home in the NFL this season, but his latest comments don’t bode well for Los Angeles Rams fans who were yearning to see him back in Hollywood. Beckham took to Twitter on Wednesday to address the contract situation with the Rams, indicating that the organization failed […] The post Odell Beckham Jr drops bombshell on possibility of Rams reunion after lowball offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
