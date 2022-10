Above: Erick Castrejon-Aceves booking photo | Photos courtesy of Fresno PD. Fresno police have arrested a suspect in connection to a recent fatal shooting on East Iowa Avenue. Police responded to the area on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29, after the ShotSpotter system reported gunfire. There they found 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar unresponsive and suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was quickly transported to an area medical center for emergency surgery, but ultimately passed away, police said.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO