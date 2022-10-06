Police said they arrested a woman who was part of a group to allegedly dress in bright green bodysuits and attack a subway rider at Times Square in a violent robbery. In the bizarre attack, nine women in the green getups— which covered their faces — went up to a woman as she was riding the subway just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 2 and began punching and kicking her, according to police. One of the green meanies allegedly stole the victim's purse and took off.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO