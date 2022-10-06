The Board of Mayor and Alderman announced the Town of Pegram was recently gifted the Veterans Memorial (located at the corner of Thompson Rd and Station Dr) by the Trinity Group.

Veterans who lived in Cheatham County at any point during their lifetime may be added to the Memorial. Applications are available at Pegram Town Hall and must be submitted by Friday, November 4, 2022.

The Memorial is currently undergoing renovations. An unveiling celebration will be planned upon completion.

The post Town of Pegram Gifted Veterans Memorial appeared first on Cheatham County Source .