ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pegram, TN

Town of Pegram Gifted Veterans Memorial

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 6 days ago

The Board of Mayor and Alderman announced the Town of Pegram was recently gifted the Veterans Memorial (located at the corner of Thompson Rd and Station Dr) by the Trinity Group.

Veterans who lived in Cheatham County at any point during their lifetime may be added to the Memorial. Applications are available at Pegram Town Hall and must be submitted by Friday, November 4, 2022.

The Memorial is currently undergoing renovations. An unveiling celebration will be planned upon completion.

The post Town of Pegram Gifted Veterans Memorial appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Experience the Nashville Zoo After House for Trick-or-Treating During Boo at the Zoo

For 16 nights in October, you can visit the zoo for its annual Halloween tradition. Boo at the Zoo takes place Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 30 from 5 p – 9 p. You and your family get to visit the zoo after hours and trick or treat throughout the zoo at 10 treat […] The post Experience the Nashville Zoo After House for Trick-or-Treating During Boo at the Zoo appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Prepare your costume for the costume […] The post PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Don’t Miss the Festival that Celebrates Bacon, BBQ and Old Oak Barrels

The Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival brings together Nashville’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor an evening of bacon, BBQ, and all the good things that come from old oak barrels at Nashville’s Loveless Barn, located at 8400 Hwy 100 in Nashville, on November 3. Local restaurants will compete with […] The post Don’t Miss the Festival that Celebrates Bacon, BBQ and Old Oak Barrels appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cheatham County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Pegram, TN
Cheatham County, TN
Government
Cheatham County Source

Loretta Lynn Laid to Rest on her Ranch in Hurricane Mills

Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN.  Around 100 guests of family and friends gathered as Lynn was buried on her ranch in Hurricane Mills. Lynn’s black hearse was led by the Humphreys County Sheriffs and followed by a train of vehicles with loved ones inside. A public memorial is […] The post Loretta Lynn Laid to Rest on her Ranch in Hurricane Mills appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning

Frost Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-082000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0006.221009T0600Z-221009T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville

Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents […] The post Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music City Food Truck Park Saturday, October 8, 2022 The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN There will be food trucks, markets, and alcoholic drinks served. The events will take place from 11 AM to 4 PM. Cheatham […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Mayor#The Town Of Pegram#The Trinity Group#Veterans Memorial
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER Columbus Day 2022

Nice day for a holiday. A look ahead sees a quick warmup, storms and then a return to Fall by late week. As for today: Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Monday Night Clear, with a low around 47. East southeast wind around […] The post WEATHER Columbus Day 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South

Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019. In compiling the 2022 list, Southern Living noted that several bbq joints across the south have closed due […] The post Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Columbia State Receives Support from the City for New Southern Regional Technology Center

Columbia State Community College is excited to share that the new Southern Regional Technology Center slated for the Columbia Campus has strong support from the City of Columbia. The City Council recently passed a resolution pledging their support. “It was a pleasure to attend the City Council meeting and hear the expressed commitment to continue […] The post Columbia State Receives Support from the City for New Southern Regional Technology Center appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
Cheatham County Source

New Fall Flying Solo Exhibits Arrives at Nashville International Airport®

The Fall installment of the “Flying Solo” series at BNA® is now open, and features the incredible artwork of Duncan McDaniel, Marleen De Waele-De Bock, and Rima Day. The Flying Solo series is a respected, rotating art exhibit that offers art organizations and gifted artists an opportunity to exhibit their work at BNA each season. The Fall 2022 exhibit, […] The post New Fall Flying Solo Exhibits Arrives at Nashville International Airport® appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Cheatham County Source

TBI Seeking Public’s Assistance in Sumner County Fire Investigation

From TBI Newsroom On Wednesday, as part of the ongoing investigation into the August 7th fire at the site of the new Sumner County Courthouse in Gallatin, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released portions of surveillance video – captured from a nearby business – that shows two people in the immediate area prior to and immediately […] The post TBI Seeking Public’s Assistance in Sumner County Fire Investigation appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Real Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died

Real estate developer, Pat Emery has died, reports Nashville Business Journal. Emery was 72, no information has been released about a memorial service at this time. While you may not recognize the name, you will recognize his influence on the Nashville area. Emery’s latest project was Fifth + Broadway located in downtown Nashville, a mixed-use […] The post Real Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Celebrate Spooky Season at BOOze at the Zoo

Grab your best costume and celebrate spooky season at the Zoo during BOOze at the Zoo. The event features unlimited BOOze samples, trick-or-treating, live music, and plenty of party animals! With some of the best vendors and festive scenery, BOOze at the Zoo is sure to be the wildest costume party in Nashville! What to […] The post Celebrate Spooky Season at BOOze at the Zoo appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview

Our game of the week this week takes us to an intense Rutherford County rivalry matchup for “The Battle of The ‘Boro”between Oakland and Riverdale. Oakland MaxPreps Tennessee Rank: 4 Head Coach: Kevin Creasy (102-7 in eighth year at Oakland) 2022 Record: 6-1 District Record: 3-0 2021 Record: 15-0, won state title Oakland is coming […] The post Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Riverdale Game Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded contracts for two projects identified in its Enhanced Maintenance Plan extending the life of the roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year. Both projects were awarded to Hudson Construction Company and the work will require daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., […] The post I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Belcourt Theatre to Host ‘Strong Leads’, a Film Seminar for High School Girls

Applications now open for Strong Leads Fall 2022! Strong Leads: A Film Seminar for High School Girls is a free program spotlighting films by and about women and gender-nonconforming artists. It is designed for rising 10th, 11th and 12th grade girls of all identities. A presentation of the Belcourt’s education and engagement program, Strong Leads explores gender […] The post Belcourt Theatre to Host ‘Strong Leads’, a Film Seminar for High School Girls appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows this Week- October 10, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 10 – October 16, 2022. Noah Cyrus photo from Marathon Music Works Sunday, October 16, 8 pm […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week- October 10, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Two Felony Lane Gang Suspects

Detectives need help identifying two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July 12, a female deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an account at Redstone Financial Credit Union on Fortress Blvd. The account belongs to a woman whose car was broken into, and her purse was stolen at a […] The post Murfreesboro Police Looking for Two Felony Lane Gang Suspects appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy