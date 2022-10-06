ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman makes stop in Murrysville

By CBS Pittsburgh
 6 days ago

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman makes stop in Murrysville 00:57

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With just over 30 days until the November election, U.S. senate nominee John Fetterman was out in Westmoreland County, hoping to gain some last-minute support.

Fetterman made a stop in Murrysville to thank volunteers for their hard work throughout the campaign and to encourage them to keep going.

The former Braddock mayor shared about how he knows that every vote counts.

"I won my very first election running for mayor in Braddock by one vote," Fetterman said. "One vote. That's the truth. One vote. Can you imagine that my entire life was changed by one single vote? I never would have been the mayor. I never would've gotten to be Pennsylvania's Lieutenant Governor. And I wouldn't be able to be standing here with you tonight."

During the event, Fetterman spoke about topics including abortion rights and the state's minimum wage.

Convicts for Fetterman & Arm ZipCodes
5d ago

Freddie the freeloader is getting good press from the Socialist news media. A vote for this 🤡 is a vote for more criminals on the street and all crazy on drugs.

5d ago

NO one, not anyone believing Fetterman’s release all the hardened criminals redderick! Imagine all the crimes they’ll Commit once released!!!

Miriam Kukuruda Fiehler
6d ago

Red wave has to happen ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

