KELOLAND TV

18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave

BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Final concept report for the airports expansion gets the green light

The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition show ‘The Voice.’. Community remembers Indian Boarding School Victims. Updated: Oct....
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Toxicology report says no health risks from Open Cut dust

LEAD — Dust emanating from the Open Cut does not post a significant short or long term health risk to residents and visitors in Lead, according to a full toxicology report that was recently completed. In response to health concerns about dust that has blown up from excavated rock...
LEAD, SD
KELOLAND TV

Suspect arrested in murder case in Pennington County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman wanted in connection with a serious crime in May is now in the Pennington County jail. The sheriff’s office tweeted Tuesday morning that Winter Merrill has been arrested. An arrest warrant was issued in July for aiding and abetting attempted murder...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Native Youth Council, a ‘very empowering’ group of students bonded by similar experinces

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nearly 900,000 people live in South Dakota and nine percent identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. For decades Indigenous people have fought to keep their culture alive. Now, the focus is on creating strong Native American youth. The Hot Springs High School Native Youth Council is a place for students to feel confident in themselves and their history.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
mitchellnow.com

Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal

Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School

RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
gowatertown.net

High fire danger in northwestern South Dakota today

ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service says a high fire danger will exist in northwestern South Dakota today. Forecasters say Harding, Perkins, Butte, and northern Meade counties, including the cities of Buffalo, Lemmon, Bison, Belle Fourche and Faith are in the danger zone. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
kotatv.com

3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph...
newscenter1.tv

Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
RAPID CITY, SD

