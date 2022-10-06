Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport Board approves 12-gate final concept for planned airport expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Regional Airport Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the final concept report for the planned airport terminal expansion, which includes 12 gates and several redesigned spaces. This estimated $169 million project will take around five years to complete and will be...
KEVN
Hill City man and his reptile compete for ‘America’s Favorite Pet’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When you think about your favorite animal, often our pets will come to mind; cats, dogs, birds, and maybe even reptiles. Joey Rodriguez III and his favorite pet, an argentine black and white tegu named Raptor, are hoping to earn the title of ‘America’s Favorite Pet’.
KEVN
Final concept report for the airports expansion gets the green light
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on NBC’s music competition show ‘The Voice.’. Community remembers Indian Boarding School Victims. Updated: Oct....
Black Hills Pioneer
Toxicology report says no health risks from Open Cut dust
LEAD — Dust emanating from the Open Cut does not post a significant short or long term health risk to residents and visitors in Lead, according to a full toxicology report that was recently completed. In response to health concerns about dust that has blown up from excavated rock...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect arrested in murder case in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman wanted in connection with a serious crime in May is now in the Pennington County jail. The sheriff’s office tweeted Tuesday morning that Winter Merrill has been arrested. An arrest warrant was issued in July for aiding and abetting attempted murder...
kotatv.com
Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
KEVN
Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
KEVN
Native Youth Council, a ‘very empowering’ group of students bonded by similar experinces
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nearly 900,000 people live in South Dakota and nine percent identify as American Indian or Alaska Native. For decades Indigenous people have fought to keep their culture alive. Now, the focus is on creating strong Native American youth. The Hot Springs High School Native Youth Council is a place for students to feel confident in themselves and their history.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather to remember children who died at Rapid City’s Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Sage, spirit, and song filled the air as hundreds gathered for the 5th annual Remembering The Children Walk on Native American Day. The event brings together boarding school survivors and descendants of those who died in schools to honor their memory and the continual work being done to identify and repatriate their remains.
mitchellnow.com
Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal
Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
newscenter1.tv
Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
gowatertown.net
High fire danger in northwestern South Dakota today
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service says a high fire danger will exist in northwestern South Dakota today. Forecasters say Harding, Perkins, Butte, and northern Meade counties, including the cities of Buffalo, Lemmon, Bison, Belle Fourche and Faith are in the danger zone. Northwest winds of 25 to 35 miles...
KEVN
Much Warmer Today; Windy and Much Cooler Tuesday through Thursday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures on this Native American Day. Highs will soar into the 70s in many locations, which will be 10 or more degrees above normal for this time of year. The first of two cold front swings through...
kotatv.com
3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph...
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
KEVN
Gas prices rise nationwide, relief may be in sight for our area
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you took a road trip for the Native American Day holiday, you may have paid more for gas than you wanted to, but will those prices go back down anytime soon?. For the first time in over a month, prices in Rapid City spiked...
newscenter1.tv
Re-live the best of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow and Native American Day Parade with these 125 photos
Thousands came out this weekend in Rapid City for the return of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow. The event held at the Summit Arena, featured more than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups performing traditional Indigenous dances and songs. NewsCenter1 was there for all three days of the event, as...
newscenter1.tv
Things got “nutty” in the Black Hills this week with a visit from the Nutmobile
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Planters Peanuts Nutmobile made its way to the Black Hills this week. The Nutmobile is a giant peanut on wheels that drives around the country to bring awareness to the brand. Here are some photos from when the Nutmobile visited the Reptile Gardens:. Why...
