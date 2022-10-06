ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, NY

therealdeal.com

Albanese Org closes on land for big Jersey City development

The Albanese Organization wrapped up a $70 million site purchase for a major, mixed-use project in Jersey City as rents surge in the area. The Long Island–based developer expects to break ground next year on 670 apartments and nearly 17,000 square feet of retail at 286 Coles Street, JerseyDigs reported. Albanese’s 1.8-acre downtown site was split off from Hoboken Brownstone Company’s 305 Coles Street development, which has been in the works for at least two years.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents

New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Landlords try new approach to highlighting vacant units

The previous attempt by New York’s most social media–savvy landlord group to solve the city’s vacant-apartment problem went as far as the Mets in the postseason. But unlike the baseball team, the Community Housing Improvement Program does not have to wait till next year. It launched another campaign Tuesday.
POLITICS
therealdeal.com

Hotel in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea approved to replace aging inn

Lauderdale-by-the-Sea approved a site plan for Sea Glass Beach Place, a three-story, 31-room hotel that would replace a one-story inn built 70 years ago near the beach. The town’s commission voted last week in favor of the plan to build the 21,990-square-foot Sea Glass Beach Place after demolition of the aging Dolphin Harbor Inn. The current three-building, 21-room hotel at 4245 North Ocean Drive is one block from the beachfront in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL
therealdeal.com

Angelo Gordon’s UWS buy tops sluggish week for midsize investment sales

Just two sales of commercial properties between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, the latest sign that high interest rates and broader economic storm clouds are scaring off dealmakers in the investment sales market. Both transactions occurred in Manhattan. Below is more information on each:. 1....
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Netflix nears deal for huge Jersey Shore studio

Netflix may be cutting its production budget, but it still sees real estate as an investment with substantial return. The streaming giant has been chosen as the top bidder for nearly 300 acres of land in New Jersey, in the boroughs of Oceanport and Eatontown, the New York Times reported.
EATONTOWN, NJ
therealdeal.com

Slate acquires Fort Greene development site from Salvation Army

Slate Property Group has added another Brooklyn site to its growing real estate portfolio. Martin Nussbaum and David Schwartz’s real estate development firm acquired an addiction rehabilitation center and shelter at 62 Hanson Place and an adjacent vacant lot at 68 Hanson Place in Fort Greene for $43 million from the Salvation Army, according to property records filed Friday. Crain’s posted a notice of the deal Friday.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Some Skyline Tower condo owners say they were deceived

Life in Queens’ tallest condominium has not been what some of its unit owners expected. Ninety buyers, representing fewer than 1 in 5 unit owners, filed a complaint this summer against Chris Jiashu Xu’s Skyline Tower in Long Island City with the attorney general’s office. In a...
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

Hotel Chelsea owners score win in legal fight against city

The Hotel Chelsea’s owners have notched a victory in their legal battle with New York City, but they still have a ways to go before securing a money judgment against the Big Apple. A judge denied the city’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the hotel’s owners, who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Judge slams door on Weiss’ comeback attempt for William Vale

It’s been a rough couple weeks for Zelig Weiss. A federal bankruptcy judge dismissed the Brooklyn developer’s lawsuit against All Year Holdings, his partner in the William Vale hotel, claiming that a deal to sell the property was illegal. Meanwhile, a state court judge is requiring Weiss’ companies to comply with a subpoena from All Year or face a hefty fine.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

New rules could squeeze supply of construction superintendents

New rules for city construction sites kicked in this spring, and more dramatic changes are planned over the next four years. As of June 1, a construction superintendent can only oversee five projects at a time, down from 10. If a project is 10 stories or more, superintendents are now limited to just that one.
CONSTRUCTION
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn luxury market bounces back in October

Unlike a certain baseball team from Queens, the Brooklyn luxury market bounced back to life in the first week of October, busting out of a slump it had endured through September. Eighteen homes asking $2 million or more — nine townhouses, eight condos and one co-op — went into contract...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Adam Sandler buys Pacific Palisades ranch house

Filmmaker and funnyman Adam Sandler has added to his real estate holdings by paying $4.1 million for a midcentury rambler in Pacific Palisades. Sandler bought the 1,840-square-foot ranch house at 15415 Albright Street, Dirt.com reported. The three-bedroom, two-bath house was built in 1947 and has been remodeled, with an updated...
PALISADES, NY
therealdeal.com

Priciest home in the Carolinas hits market at $30M

If you want to look at nature without actually experiencing nature, Lazy Bear Lodge, situated among the peaks of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains is for you — if you have the money. But don’t worry about skimping on luxury, because the sprawling property is the most expensive...
REAL ESTATE
therealdeal.com

Ryan Serhant looks to expand into Texas

New York City real estate broker and reality TV star Ryan Serhant is exploring the possibility of expanding into Texas, The Real Deal has learned. His eponymous brokerage is reaching out to set up introductory calls with brokers from major real estate firms in Austin, Houston and Dallas to get the lay of the land.
HOUSTON, TX

