ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever

The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Tim and Aggie to face backlash over their secret connection

Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Tim Metcalfe and Aggie Bailey's secret friendship is about to go down like a lead balloon with their partners. This week's episodes of Coronation Street see Sally and Ed discovering the pair's close bond. Tim and Aggie have been confiding in each other, but nothing romantic has happened between them.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?

BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street confirms shock arrests and charges in Stu murder mystery

Coronation Street spoilers follow. A dark chapter of Stu's past resurfaced on Coronation Street recently when he revealed that he had spent a long time behind bars for murder – one that he has always insisted to Yasmeen he never committed. After initially pulling away from him, Yasmeen agreed...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Spoiler#Coronation Street
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street to revisit Sinead's death story as Daisy becomes insecure

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit Sinead Osbourne's death storyline in upcoming scenes as Daisy becomes insecure with Daniel. Back in 2019, Daniel's wife Sinead tragically passed away following a long battle with cervical cancer. Although Daniel has struggled to come to terms with Sinead's death over the...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast

Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Iraq
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Kat

I’m a bit ashamed to say it because I haven’t been a huge fan of Kat’s character for a long time and I always found her to be quite self centred but she hasn’t half matured these days and she’s becoming one of the best current females on the show again. Who would’ve thought pairing her with Phil would’ve improved the character?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)

So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Soap episodes entirely set on location

Noticed on ITV3 that one of the recent Classic Coronation Street episodes had a whole episode just in the Derbyshire country park, it seems to be a rare thing nowadays, but it feels almost as if the holiday is as much for viewers as it is for the characters and it feels kind of special when they actually have an episode completely set on location.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale - Chas - I love you

So she said it!!! horrid woman about to disrupt so many lives and hurt Aaron who gave her the choice, Al or me - she chose Al over her own son - perhaps he will die in the storm before she has time to tell everyone. Al can't possibly love...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name

Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7

Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Eastenders Announcement at 9pm

More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show

Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily 10/10/22: I Need An Answer

Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. More football tomorrow night so Emmerdale will air at the earlier time of 7:00pm. Although Tracy is thrown to witness Nate and Naomi together in the village, she assures Vanessa that she's going to tell Nate about her engagement to Ollie. However, Tracy struggles to find the right moment.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Strictly's Fleur East responds to being in the dance-off

Strictly Come Dancing waved goodbye to radio presenter Richie Anderson and his pro partner Giovanni Pernice over the weekend, after they struggled to impress the judges during Movie Week. The duo left the competition after losing out to Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded dance-off, with judges Motsi...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy