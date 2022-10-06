Read full article on original website
The Walking Dead just changed Rick Grimes' fate forever
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. Rick Grimes hasn't appeared in The Walking Dead for a few years now, but his bearded presence continues to loom over the show, even at the end in these final episodes. Part of that's down to his surprise return in flashbacks that look...
Coronation Street's Tim and Aggie to face backlash over their secret connection
Coronation Street spoilers ahead. Tim Metcalfe and Aggie Bailey's secret friendship is about to go down like a lead balloon with their partners. This week's episodes of Coronation Street see Sally and Ed discovering the pair's close bond. Tim and Aggie have been confiding in each other, but nothing romantic has happened between them.
EastEnders Episode Discussion 11.10.22 - Alfie's Secret Bride?
BBC One - 19:30. Kat makes a shock discovery about Alfie, Chelsea finally admits her money problems to Jack, and Ravi manipulates Vinny into keeping a secret from Suki. 2021 - Kim is thrown when someone from her past comes back to haunt her. Dana starts to worry about Bobby’s behaviour.
Coronation Street confirms shock arrests and charges in Stu murder mystery
Coronation Street spoilers follow. A dark chapter of Stu's past resurfaced on Coronation Street recently when he revealed that he had spent a long time behind bars for murder – one that he has always insisted to Yasmeen he never committed. After initially pulling away from him, Yasmeen agreed...
Coronation Street to revisit Sinead's death story as Daisy becomes insecure
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit Sinead Osbourne's death storyline in upcoming scenes as Daisy becomes insecure with Daniel. Back in 2019, Daniel's wife Sinead tragically passed away following a long battle with cervical cancer. Although Daniel has struggled to come to terms with Sinead's death over the...
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters adds Smallville star Tom Welling to cast
Supernatural spin-off The Winchesters is premiering tomorrow (October 11), but it's not too late in the day for more casting news. In this case, it's Smallville's Tom Welling. As reported by Deadline, the former Superman actor has been cast in a recurring role as Samuel Campbell, who was played by Mitch Pileggi in the original series.
The Royal Family Is Messier Than The Kardashians, And They Proved It By Holding King Charles' Coronation On Archie's Birthday
There are 365 days in the year...but y'all chose this one.
I think Coronation Street has got worse since the decision of having Brian and Mary in every episode
It is absolutely terrible at the moment and Brian and Mary are just adding to the neverending misery. Why have a storyline involving those two when they dont add anything to show. The producers are trying to do comedy and failing and they actually think Brian and Mary are hilarious when they are about as funny as toothache.
EastEnders - Kat
I’m a bit ashamed to say it because I haven’t been a huge fan of Kat’s character for a long time and I always found her to be quite self centred but she hasn’t half matured these days and she’s becoming one of the best current females on the show again. Who would’ve thought pairing her with Phil would’ve improved the character?
EE - Alfie, Megan and Cecil too! (Poss spoilers)
So tonights episode ended with a woman entering the Vic and talking about Alfies upcoming wedding. The woman is called Megan. Whats more intriuiging is what I've found on twitter. An actor callee Adrian McLoughlin originally posted earlier today that he was in tonights episode as well as tomorrows and...
Soap episodes entirely set on location
Noticed on ITV3 that one of the recent Classic Coronation Street episodes had a whole episode just in the Derbyshire country park, it seems to be a rare thing nowadays, but it feels almost as if the holiday is as much for viewers as it is for the characters and it feels kind of special when they actually have an episode completely set on location.
Emmerdale - Chas - I love you
So she said it!!! horrid woman about to disrupt so many lives and hurt Aaron who gave her the choice, Al or me - she chose Al over her own son - perhaps he will die in the storm before she has time to tell everyone. Al can't possibly love...
Whats your Emmerdale predictions for who is killed off and theories how the storylines will conclude
Well we are close to the anniversary episode on Sunday and my predictions on whats going to happen is that Chloe will be killed off so Charity wont find out about the affair or the pregnancy and that Paddy will find out about the affair with Chas and Al and then eventually Al will also be killed off.
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name
Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
Eastenders Announcement at 9pm
More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show
Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
Emmerdaily 10/10/22: I Need An Answer
Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. More football tomorrow night so Emmerdale will air at the earlier time of 7:00pm. Although Tracy is thrown to witness Nate and Naomi together in the village, she assures Vanessa that she's going to tell Nate about her engagement to Ollie. However, Tracy struggles to find the right moment.
Strictly's Fleur East responds to being in the dance-off
Strictly Come Dancing waved goodbye to radio presenter Richie Anderson and his pro partner Giovanni Pernice over the weekend, after they struggled to impress the judges during Movie Week. The duo left the competition after losing out to Fleur East and Vito Coppola in the dreaded dance-off, with judges Motsi...
Hollyoaks casts Neighbours star Jemma Donovan for exciting new character group
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Former Neighbours star Jemma Donovan is heading to Hollyoaks as a new regular cast member. The actress has landed the role of Rayne, who'll make her first appearance on the Channel 4 soap later this year. Billed as an outgoing party girl, Rayne already has a celebrity...
