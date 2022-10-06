Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip safety: FOX5 gets answers on Clark County response
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From crime, and violence, to homelessness, FOX5 has heard hundreds of viewer concerns over the safety of the Las Vegas Strip, since Thursday’s stabbing rampage that killed two people and injured six more. FOX5′s Jaclyn Schultz sat down with Chair Jim Gibson, who also...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school
The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Las Vegas moving companies seeing decline in appointments due to high interest rates. Updated: 9 hours ago. A worker at a Las Vegas moving company says high interest rates are having a negative impact on...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip to remain held without bail
The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas officer taken to hospital after patrol car was intentionally struck
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A LVMPD officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution after their patrol car was intentionally struck by a driver with a suspected stolen vehicle. Police say it happened at around 3:53 p.m. Tuesday near Paradise Road and Twain Avenue when officers were on their second attempt of trying to stop a stolen vehicle.
Fox5 KVVU
Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip announces return of rooftop ice rink
Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital after patrol car intentionally struck. November election in Oakland to play role in A’s future home, Las Vegas still a viable option. Henderson police involved in shootout with suspect before house fire. The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD makes arrests in theft of copper wire from streetlights
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Copper wire thieves continue to cost business owners and valley taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has made gains after announcing a copper wire theft task force over the summer. Metro Police say they arrested three people for...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas middle school teacher allegedly had inappropriate contact with students
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District Police Department said a teacher turned himself in to court after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with students. Bryan Brady, 45, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office,...
Fox5 KVVU
New study finds Henderson, North Las Vegas safer than Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - WalletHub has released its annual study that shows that safest cities in America. According to the report, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Reno are all said to be safer than Las Vegas. WalletHub’s report listed Henderson at 41st on the list, North Las Vegas ranked...
Fox5 KVVU
Victims recount stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip
Copper wire thieves continue to cost business owners and valley taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has made gains after announcing a copper wire theft task force over the summer. More licensed therapists and counselors in Southern Nevada are leaving private insurance networks...
Fox5 KVVU
Two pilots survive after crash-landing in Lake Mead
The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school. Updated: 13 hours ago. A Ring doorbell, about a block away from Valley High School, shows a crowd of people gathered...
Fox5 KVVU
As fentanyl overdoses rise, Clark County health officials offer free help, resources
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Health officials have seen a spike in overdose deaths and emergency room visits across Nevada, and are reminding the public of free resources available to prevent a tragedy. According to Nevada’s Department of Health and Human Services, opioid-related emergency room visits rose 66% from July...
Fox5 KVVU
Structure fire reported near Carey, Lamb
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officials responded to a structure fire in the northeast valley Tuesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:05 p.m. at 4570 E. Carey Ave., east of Lamb Blvd. According to Clark County Fire Department, the structure was “fully involved” upon arrival. CCFD said...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police shot, killed man in Halloween mask they say threatened to shoot people
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting after receiving calls about a man threatening to shoot people while wearing a Halloween mask. This all began just after 5:15 p.m. Monday evening when dispatch received a call about a man attempting...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police involved in shootout with suspect before house fire
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred in the area of College and Paradise Hills drives. HPD Sgt. Julio Delgado said the suspect’s family said he was suicidal and wanted to...
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after car crashes into Las Vegas business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Las Vegas business Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at 8000 block of S. Durango Drive, near Windmill Lane. LVMPD said three people were injured and have non life-threatening injuries.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police announce initiative to target impaired drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday announced that it will begin an enhanced traffic enforcement initiative to target impaired drivers. According to a news release, the initiative to target impaired drivers will run from Oct. 10-31. Henderson police say the agency will work to make...
Fox5 KVVU
NDOT announces new hours for Las Vegas HOV lanes as part of pilot program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation on Monday announced new hours for Las Vegas Valley HOA lanes as part of a pilot program. According to a news release, the pilot program is based on preliminary data from a multi-year study in Southern Nevada. As part of...
Fox5 KVVU
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Centennial Parkway, North 5th Street
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead near North 5th Street and Rome Boulevard just after 2:50 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Officers arrived to find a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle. According to the police department, preliminary details...
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaiian tourist wins $717K at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Hawaiian tourist won $717,000 while playing slots at a downtown Las Vegas casino Friday night. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, won $717,738.88 while playing the Buffalo Inferno slot machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Oct. 7. Boyd Gaming said the tourist...
Fox5 KVVU
Mandalay Bay to undergo $100M remodel of convention center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International on Wednesday announced the convention center at the Mandalay Bay will undergo a massive remodel. According to a news release, Mandalay Bay’s convention center will undergo a $100 million remodel of its 2.1 million-square-foot convention center. “With Mandalay Bay home to...
