KATU.com

Man shot and killed in Northeast Portland, 1 detained

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street, Portland police said. A large number of police officers responded to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police detained a man as part of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Community advocates and mayor speak at No More Gun Violence block party

PORTLAND, Ore. — Local organizations from across Portland gathered for a No More Gun Violence block party on North Mississippi Avenue on Sunday evening. Organizers behind the event said the cause hits close to home. Jerry Manns lost his son to gun violence last year. "It’s senseless seeing our...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

It's International Walk and Roll To School Day!

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is International Walk and Roll To School Day. Thousands of schools across the U.S. participate every year. The day encourages students to get to school without a car. You'll likely see a lot more kids walking and riding their bikes to school. It’s a good...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Collision on Columbia River leaves one woman dead; man charged with homicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police have arrested a man and charged him with homicide following a jet ski accident Sunday on the Columbia River. At 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard marine unit responded to the west waterfront area on the report of a boat collision.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Today marks the eighth year Portland celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — Today is Indigenous Peoples Day. Portland first celebrated this day in 2015. The day is to honor Native Americans and their contributions as well as to acknowledge that the land we live on belonged to others first. Indigenous Peoples Day also recognizes the harm caused by...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

ODOT: 'Powell Boulevard is a Highway - But It Shouldn't Act Like One'

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has responded to the various calls from city officials and citizens alike to make changes to Powell Boulevard. This afternoon, ODOT Director Kris Strickler released a statement. "Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26) was originally established and designed as a highway to move...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland

Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police seek help in finding missing, endangered man

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 32-year-old man. Ethan Andrew Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8 near 5585 Evergreen Blvd., unit 5305. Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He also suffers from schizo-effective disorder,...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

UltraSlim at Carulli Medical and Aesthetics

From red-light therapy for fat reduction to an aesthetic laser for skin firming and more, Tammy Hernandez met with Nicholas Carulli, MD, to learn about some of their most popular treatment options to help you feel your best. Carulli Medical and Aesthetics is located at 2115 SE 192nd Ave. Suite...
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Vancouver opens public comment on proposed Safe Stay Village

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The city of Vancouver is moving forward with exploring options for the city’s third Safe Stay Village for the homeless. Vancouver is proposing a location on West 11th Street. The city is opening a public comment period to hear from residents and business owners in...
VANCOUVER, WA

