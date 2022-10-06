Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouse in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Portland Film Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Merritt Paulson steps down as CEO of Portland Timbers, Thorns and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized with swastika and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Man shot and killed in Northeast Portland, 1 detained
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting on Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street, Portland police said. A large number of police officers responded to the States Motel on Northeast 82nd Avenue on Tuesday night just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police detained a man as part of...
Two people found dead in car with damage from shooting in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a car southeast of Portland early Wednesday morning after it appeared the vehicle had been shot at, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called out at about 2 a.m. on reports of a car that had...
Portland woman accused of sleeping in strangers' beds to appear in court Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — The woman accused of twice breaking into homes and sleeping in strangers’ beds is set to attend mental health court Tuesday to determine whether she has the ability to aid in her own defense. Terri Zinzer is accused of walking into a Portland home and...
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
Community advocates and mayor speak at No More Gun Violence block party
PORTLAND, Ore. — Local organizations from across Portland gathered for a No More Gun Violence block party on North Mississippi Avenue on Sunday evening. Organizers behind the event said the cause hits close to home. Jerry Manns lost his son to gun violence last year. "It’s senseless seeing our...
Parents upset Reynolds High School didn't go into lockdown after nearby shooting
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Parents of students at Reynolds High School expressed their frustrations Tuesday over what they said was the school’s lack of response to a shooting near campus on Monday. Parents want to know why the school was not put on lockdown. “For me, my irritation comes...
Oregon leaders look at expanding Multnomah Co. Preschool for All program nationally
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Advocates for Multnomah County's Preschool for All are working to bring the pilot program to the national stage. The program offers free preschool to children across the county, aiming to fill the gaps in the childcare system. Voters in the county passed the measure in...
Real estate agent finds someone dead during Camas property tour, death ruled suspicious
CAMAS, Wash. — Deputies are investigating a homicide in Clark County after a woman’s body was found while people were touring a property with a real estate agent. On Sunday, Officials responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and 86th Street in Camas.
Have You Seen Her? Foster child missing from Portland area, her brother located by DHS
The Oregon Dept. of Human Services said Tuesday that it has found a missing foster child, however, his younger sister is still missing and considered in danger. The state's Child Welfare Division said it has located 16-year-old Marcus Jones, thanking the community for helping in the search. Marcus’ sister, Onesty...
It's International Walk and Roll To School Day!
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is International Walk and Roll To School Day. Thousands of schools across the U.S. participate every year. The day encourages students to get to school without a car. You'll likely see a lot more kids walking and riding their bikes to school. It’s a good...
Collision on Columbia River leaves one woman dead; man charged with homicide
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police have arrested a man and charged him with homicide following a jet ski accident Sunday on the Columbia River. At 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard marine unit responded to the west waterfront area on the report of a boat collision.
Homicide detectives ask for help investigating 'suspicious death' in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was found dead Sunday night along North Marine Drive in Portland, and homicide detectives are asking for help investigating the suspicious death. The investigation began at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday with reports of “suspicious circumstances” along Marine Drive east of the MLK Jr. Boulevard/Interstate 5 interchange.
Portland Jewish deli defaced with swastika: 'This type of action needs to upset people'
Someone vandalized a vegan Jewish deli in Portland with a swastika over the weekend, and the business owner is speaking out against hate within our community. Justin King, the owner of Ben and Esther’s, tells KATU News he was upset that someone defaced the logo featuring his grandparents with a symbol of hate, but is not surprised.
Today marks the eighth year Portland celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — Today is Indigenous Peoples Day. Portland first celebrated this day in 2015. The day is to honor Native Americans and their contributions as well as to acknowledge that the land we live on belonged to others first. Indigenous Peoples Day also recognizes the harm caused by...
ODOT: 'Powell Boulevard is a Highway - But It Shouldn't Act Like One'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has responded to the various calls from city officials and citizens alike to make changes to Powell Boulevard. This afternoon, ODOT Director Kris Strickler released a statement. "Powell Boulevard (U.S. 26) was originally established and designed as a highway to move...
Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland
Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
Vancouver police seek help in finding missing, endangered man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 32-year-old man. Ethan Andrew Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8 near 5585 Evergreen Blvd., unit 5305. Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He also suffers from schizo-effective disorder,...
UltraSlim at Carulli Medical and Aesthetics
From red-light therapy for fat reduction to an aesthetic laser for skin firming and more, Tammy Hernandez met with Nicholas Carulli, MD, to learn about some of their most popular treatment options to help you feel your best. Carulli Medical and Aesthetics is located at 2115 SE 192nd Ave. Suite...
Nakia Creek Fire now at 250 acres, 10% contained; Level 1 & 2 evacuation orders continue
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nakia Creek Fire continues to grow on Larch Mountain in eastern Clark County. The morning fire update lists the Nakia Creek Fire at 250 acres and is 10% contained. Fire officials with the Washington Department of Natural Resources have confirmed that the fire was human-caused.
Vancouver opens public comment on proposed Safe Stay Village
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The city of Vancouver is moving forward with exploring options for the city’s third Safe Stay Village for the homeless. Vancouver is proposing a location on West 11th Street. The city is opening a public comment period to hear from residents and business owners in...
