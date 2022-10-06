ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes

By Nouran Salahieh, CNN
WLFI.com
 6 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WLFI.com

GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy