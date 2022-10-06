Read full article on original website
Too many cats
The Humane Society of Central Oregon has taken in 14 cats from Hurricane Ian in Florida. They need loving homes. So too do the 11 cats taken in from La Pine recently on a forfeit. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
President Biden to stump for Tina Kotek during upcoming Oregon visit
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden will arrive in Oregon this week to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, KPTV reported. The White House on Monday released Biden’s itinerary to the media, and it shows that the president will arrive in Oregon on Friday after spending Thursday in Southern California.
United Way of Central Oregon awards $225K in Community Impact grants to 22 area nonprofits
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- United Way of Central Oregon announced on Wednesday $225,000 in Community Impact investments to 22 nonprofits serving Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. Each year, UWCO makes investments in a network of non-profit partners working to advance a set of...
Oregon SNAP food benefit recipients to receive 12% cost of living increase this month
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefit recipients will receive a permanent cost of living increase of about 12% starting this month, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday. This means that people in Oregon who receive SNAP will start receiving more food benefits...
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
