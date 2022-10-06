ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Too many cats

The Humane Society of Central Oregon has taken in 14 cats from Hurricane Ian in Florida. They need loving homes. So too do the 11 cats taken in from La Pine recently on a forfeit.
LA PINE, OR
President Biden to stump for Tina Kotek during upcoming Oregon visit

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden will arrive in Oregon this week to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, KPTV reported. The White House on Monday released Biden's itinerary to the media, and it shows that the president will arrive in Oregon on Friday after spending Thursday in Southern California.
OREGON STATE
