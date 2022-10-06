Senior doctors have sent a warning over the “shambles” of heart attack care after pressures on the NHS have left patients waiting eight hours for an ambulance.The caution comes as several hospitals in the past week have declared critical incidents over the level of pressure on their emergency care services.Portsmouth Hospital said on Monday: “Demand for an emergency response is far outstripping the capacity available in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire at this time.”The hospital said it was operating a “strict redirection” policy to alternative services for people who attend A&E and do not have a life-threatening condition.Meanwhile, the Isle...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO