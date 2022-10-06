ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

BBC

US immigration: Why Indians are fleeing halfway around the world

As an openly gay man living in a deeply conservative part of India's Punjab, life had long been hard for Jashan Preet Singh. Over the years, Mr Singh, 24, had grown accustomed to daily discrimination in his hometown of Jalandhar - harassment and beatings doled out by his neighbours, and a family that had largely turned its back on him.
BBC

Reparations: The US town paying its black residents

Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
BBC

Nurse Lucy Letby poisoned babies with insulin, trial told

A "poisoner was at work" at a hospital where there was a "significant rise" in the number of healthy babies dying, a court has heard. Lucy Letby has been accused of murdering five baby boys and two girls, and attempting to murder 10 other babies at Countess of Chester hospital.
BBC

Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help

A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
The Independent

Heart attack responses a ‘shambles’ as patients face eight-hour ambulance waits

Senior doctors have sent a warning over the “shambles” of heart attack care after pressures on the NHS have left patients waiting eight hours for an ambulance.The caution comes as several hospitals in the past week have declared critical incidents over the level of pressure on their emergency care services.Portsmouth Hospital said on Monday: “Demand for an emergency response is far outstripping the capacity available in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire at this time.”The hospital said it was operating a “strict redirection” policy to alternative services for people who attend A&E and do not have a life-threatening condition.Meanwhile, the Isle...
BBC

Care failures identified after boy, 18, overdosed

A report into the death of a vulnerable young man said he was failed by the organisations responsible for his care. The 18-year-old, who had autism, was found dead after an accidental overdose in his Bedford flat in May 2020. A Safeguarding Adults Review, which referred to him as "Max",...
BBC

No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says

There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
BBC

Ancaster: Bird flu cases confirmed at commercial premises

Cases of bird flu have been confirmed at commercial premises in Lincolnshire. Avian flu had been identified at a firm in the Ancaster area, according to Lincolnshire Trading Standards. Officials have urged bird owners to take measures to reduce the risk of the disease spreading. The avian flu cases are...
