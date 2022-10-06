Read full article on original website
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
Three big questions facing Mets after early postseason exit in Wild Card Series
The most expensive roster in Major League Baseball history won 101 games in 2022, and also blew the third largest division lead in baseball history and was a quick out in the postseason. Steve Cohen's $298.8 million New York Mets were sent home by the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series on Sunday night.
Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment
Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
Red Sox's Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment
Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. It's possible he could be claimed by another team and enter spring training with a chance to compete for a bench role. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota to fill Almonte's spot on Boston's 40-man roster.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS
Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
Braves' Spencer Strider: Inks long-term deal with Atlanta
Atlanta announced Monday that Strider (oblique) signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season. The contract includes a $22 million team option or a $5 million buyout for 2029. Strider becomes the latest in a growing list of young, foundational pieces to come to terms...
Phillies' Nick Maton: Left off NLDS roster
Maton was not included on the Phillies' NLDS roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Maton was part of the team's roster for the NL Wild Card Series but didn't make an appearance. His defensive versatility makes him interesting as a bench option, but the Phillies elected to go with Dalton Guthrie instead.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points
Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Ditches cast, likely out for NLDS
Albies is no longer sporting a cast to protect his fractured right pinkie finger and is scheduled to join Atlanta for its upcoming National League Division Series with the Phillies, though he's not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for this round of the postseason, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
MLB・
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Moves to bullpen for ALDS
Manager Aaron Boone said Taillon will be a relief option in the ALDS against Cleveland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Scheduled off-days will allow the Yankees to use a three-man rotation on normal rest through Game 4 of the divisional series. Given the team's lack of bullpen depth, Taillon could be a prime candidate for middle-innings work, especially if any of the three starters fails to pitch deep into his game. The righty, who posted a 3.91 ERA and 151:32 K:BB in 177.1 innings this season, has never appeared out of the bullpen in six years of MLB action.
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Goal and assist in win
Karlsson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings. Karlsson set up Jonathan Marchessault's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. After a down year in 2021-22 -- 12 goals, 23 assists in 67 games -- Karlsson is looking to bounce back this season. He'll have to do that from an unfamiliar third-line role at first, though his 17:20 of ice time Tuesday suggests he's still expected to be a key player under head coach Bruce Cassidy. Whether that translates into improved offense remains to be seen.
NHL・
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Sees career-high 30 offensive snaps
With Kyle Pitts (hamstring) sidelined, Franks saw a career-high 30 offensive snaps during Sunday's 21-15 loss to Tampa Bay but failed to haul in either of his two targets. Franks transitioned from quarterback to tight end this offseason and has slowly developed into a trustworthy option for the Falcons. With Pitts sidelined, he saw the second most offensive snaps among Atlanta's tight ends and garnered one more target than Anthony Firkser and Parker Hesse. However, both of Franks' pass-catching opportunities came on downfield shots and neither of them were close to being completed. Regardless, Franks' development is certainly worth monitoring, especially if Pitts remains sidelined for an extended period.
Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
Why the New York Jets are suddenly becoming the upstart team no one is excited to play
Now this is how the Jets envisioned it. Zach Wilson efficiently operating Mike LaFleur's offense and some of the youthful additions made over the past two years contributing in victories. Yes, victories. As in consecutive victories for the first time since Week 15 and Week 16 of the 2020 season.
NFL・
Robert Foster: Signs with Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Foster (hamstring) to their practice squad Monday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Foster was set to miss the entire 2022 season after being placed on the injured reserve list in August, but he eventually agreed to an injury settlement with the Giants and has now made his way back onto the practice squad. If Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) continue to miss time, it would not be surprising to see Foster elevated soon.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable.cCoach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
NFL・
Texans' Tyler Johnson: Third highest WR snap count
Johnson was not targeted over 25 snaps in Week 5's 13-6 win over the Jaguars. Johnson was active for the second consecutive week and was handed the third-highest snap count among wideouts, moving ahead of Phillip Dorsett on the depth chart. He took the role that would normally go to the inactive Chris Moore (hip). If the Texans don't have to pass, they won't, so targets among the position group are scarce and usually go to Brandin Cooks or Nico Collins.
Kliff Kingsbury talks blame for Kyler Murray spike: 'I thought he was clearly past and they brought it back'
Kyler Murray is taking deserved criticism for his late-game mistakes in Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Arizona Cardinals aren't placing all the blame on their franchise quarterback. Murray and the Arizona offense had Philadelphia on the ropes, facing a second-and-10 on the Eagles' 34-yard line with 36 seconds...
