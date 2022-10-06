ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

CBS Sports

Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1

The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment

Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Starting Game 1 of NLDS

Clevinger (illness) will start Game 1 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Clevinger landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday but was able to travel with the team for the NL Wild Card Series after testing negative for the virus. The right-hander was kept off the team's wild-card roster but will take the mound to begin the NLDS on Tuesday. Over his final six starts of the regular season, Clevinger posted a 6.52 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 29 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Inks long-term deal with Atlanta

Atlanta announced Monday that Strider (oblique) signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season. The contract includes a $22 million team option or a $5 million buyout for 2029. Strider becomes the latest in a growing list of young, foundational pieces to come to terms...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Carlos Santana: Nursing hamstring issue

Santana aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury during Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto but is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday against Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. A few days of rest has been beneficial for Santana, who was able to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Robbie Ray vs. Yordan Alvarez was part of Mariners' 'plan', but here's why the matchup was likely to backfire

The Seattle Mariners scored in the top of the first inning in Game 1 of their ALDS matchup against the top-seeded Houston Astros. They scored three times in the top of the second and held a 6-2 lead in the middle of the fourth. It was 7-3 going to the eighth. It was still 7-5 with two outs in the ninth inning. And yet, the Mariners still lost.
SEATTLE, WA
Homer
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Moves to bullpen for ALDS

Manager Aaron Boone said Taillon will be a relief option in the ALDS against Cleveland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Scheduled off-days will allow the Yankees to use a three-man rotation on normal rest through Game 4 of the divisional series. Given the team's lack of bullpen depth, Taillon could be a prime candidate for middle-innings work, especially if any of the three starters fails to pitch deep into his game. The righty, who posted a 3.91 ERA and 151:32 K:BB in 177.1 innings this season, has never appeared out of the bullpen in six years of MLB action.
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis

James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle

Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve

Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Team leader in points

Bailey led the team in assists with four and points with five this preseason. There was some thought that Bailey could be on the move this past offseason, as the Islanders were trying to shake up their offense. However, Bailey remains an Islander and is slated to begin the season with Jean-Gabriel Pageau on the third line.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

NFL hot seat rankings: Commanders' Ron Rivera headlines 11 coaches under fire entering Week 6

One game doesn't define a season, but a couple of them might, and five weeks into the 2022 NFL campaign, a few head coaches are struggling to elevate their respective teams. Much like quarterbacks, coaches often get too much credit when they win and too much criticism when they don't. At the end of the day, however, a staff is built -- or torn down -- based on results.
NFL

