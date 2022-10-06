ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Volunteered To Beautify Stones River National Cemetery

By Source Staff
 6 days ago

Volunteers from Middle Tennessee Electric’s vegetation management team and the community worked to trim trees and vegetation at Stones River National Cemetery Wednesday, Sept. 28, as part of the Saluting Branches National Day of Service.

This year marks the eighth annual Day of Service held nationwide by Saluting Branches, a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing and honoring veterans. It is the largest volunteer event in the tree care industry.

MTE’s vegetation management specialists and contract tree trimmers worked to improve the beauty and safety of the trees by removing any dying or obtrusive branches. Volunteers from the Cannon County High School FFA also worked to clean headstones.

Ethan Weibrecht, MTE vegetation management specialist, organized the local event on behalf of the cooperative and emphasized the organization’s appreciation for veterans.

“As individuals and as an organization, we are honored to be able to pay our respects and express our gratitude for local veterans by volunteering our time and service,” Weibrecht said. “MTE is thankful for their service and sacrifice.”

Though MTE has previously sponsored the Saluting Branches Day of Service at the Nashville National Cemetery, this year marked the first time the event has been held within MTE’s service area at Stones River National Cemetery.

Since 2015, volunteers for Saluting Branches across the country have donated over 108,000 hours of tree care services. To learn more about the Saluting Branches organization or get involved, visit salutingbranches.org .

Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Volunteered To Beautify Stones River National Cemetery

Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math Come to Life Across Middle Tennessee for TN STEAM Festival

The Festival was founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring and incorporates events at a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions! A complete listing of activities is available at TNsteam.org. The Festival’s popular STEAM-a-Palooza returns this year on Saturday, Oct. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center! This free, all-ages outdoor […] The post Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math Come to Life Across Middle Tennessee for TN STEAM Festival appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Many of these pumpkin patches also offer other fall activities […] The post 8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
OBITUARY: Bro. Donald Owens

Bro. Donald Owens, age 89 of Lebanon passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Born Ray Donald Owen on March 30, 1933, in Smithville, Tennessee, he is the son of the late Willie and Ethel Ballinger Owen. He attended elementary school in Dekalb County and his first two years […] The post OBITUARY: Bro. Donald Owens appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
OBITUARY: Matthew Carlyle Yoder

Matthew Carlyle Yoder of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, he was 55 years old. Matt was born in Toledo, OH where he attended Lincolnshire Elementary School and St. Francis de Sales High School. Matt graduated from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, TN. He attended East Tennessee State University […] The post OBITUARY: Matthew Carlyle Yoder appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Cedar Tap Celebrates One Year of Serving Craft Brews in Lebanon

The Cedar Tap is Lebanon’s first craft beer taproom offering regional beer, cider and seltzer, as well as a small selection of bar food. Mat Poole and Ryan Jensen founded the bar in late October of 2021, and they will be celebrating its first anniversary October 21 through October 23. Both Jensen and Poole have […] The post Cedar Tap Celebrates One Year of Serving Craft Brews in Lebanon appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Don’t Miss the Festival that Celebrates Bacon, BBQ and Old Oak Barrels

The Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival brings together Nashville’s best restaurants and a vast array of spirits to savor an evening of bacon, BBQ, and all the good things that come from old oak barrels at Nashville’s Loveless Barn, located at 8400 Hwy 100 in Nashville, on November 3. Local restaurants will compete with […] The post Don’t Miss the Festival that Celebrates Bacon, BBQ and Old Oak Barrels appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Experience the Nashville Zoo After House for Trick-or-Treating During Boo at the Zoo

For 16 nights in October, you can visit the zoo for its annual Halloween tradition. Boo at the Zoo takes place Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 30 from 5 p – 9 p. You and your family get to visit the zoo after hours and trick or treat throughout the zoo at 10 treat […] The post Experience the Nashville Zoo After House for Trick-or-Treating During Boo at the Zoo appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Hardee’s Crowns 2022 Hardee’s Biscuit Baker Competition Champion

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hardee’s®, known for its famous Made From Scratch™ biscuits, announced Amber Burgess as the winner of the Biscuit Baker Competition during its annual IHFA Conference Celebration Dinner. Amber was one of four finalists from all over the company system who competed in the final round of competition at […] The post Hardee’s Crowns 2022 Hardee’s Biscuit Baker Competition Champion appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning

Frost Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-082000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0006.221009T0600Z-221009T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford & Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN Programs Recognized with Sage Award

Caring for Rutherford County senior citizens earned the Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) volunteers a Sage Award from Age Well Middle Tennessee. The award was presented to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SCAN program and the Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN program. Wilson County’s SCAN helped organize the Rutherford County program in 2011. Master of Ceremonies […] The post Rutherford & Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN Programs Recognized with Sage Award appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Joe Reed Caldwell

Joe Reed Caldwell of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at his residence, he was 83 years old. Born in Dekalb County, he was the son of the late Dawson and Irene Bratten Caldwell and was preceded in death by sons, Jeffrey Lynn Caldwell and Kelvin Lynn Caldwell and a sister, Reba […] The post OBITUARY: Joe Reed Caldwell appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Prepare your costume for the costume […] The post PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Thieves Target unlocked Cars in Providence Area Neighborhoods

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Thieves targeted unlocked cars in Providence Area neighborhoods overnight on Sunday, October 9, 2022, and two suspects were captured on surveillance video. One of the suspects was carrying a handgun in the process. The thieves were known to be on Pemberton Court, Stafford Dr, and Foster Lane in search of unlocked […] The post Thieves Target unlocked Cars in Providence Area Neighborhoods appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! Fall Mile Long Yard Sale Saturday, October 8, 7:00am-9:00pm Watertown Public Square Join the city of Watertown for the Annual Fall Watertown Mile Long Yard Sale sponsored by Watertown/East Wilson County Chamber of Commerce. Usually there are approximately 10,000 […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail

Some will see some scattered storms this morning, but this afternoon things may ramp up for some in Middle Tennessee with strong gusty winds likely and there is a possibility of hail and an isolated tornado. The good news is most will get some much needed rain before we dry out and cool down. By […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
CDC Reports COVID Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee Are ‘Low’

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Below […] The post CDC Reports COVID Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee Are ‘Low’ appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
New Fall Flying Solo Exhibits Arrives at Nashville International Airport®

The Fall installment of the “Flying Solo” series at BNA® is now open, and features the incredible artwork of Duncan McDaniel, Marleen De Waele-De Bock, and Rima Day. The Flying Solo series is a respected, rotating art exhibit that offers art organizations and gifted artists an opportunity to exhibit their work at BNA each season. The Fall 2022 exhibit, […] The post New Fall Flying Solo Exhibits Arrives at Nashville International Airport® appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Eleven Charged With FACE Act Violations From 2021 Blockade Of Mt. Juliet Reproductive Health Clinic

From The Department of Justice NASHVILLE – A federal indictment unsealed today charges eleven individuals with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin, for the Middle District of Tennessee and Kristen M. Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division. The indictment, returned on Monday […] The post Eleven Charged With FACE Act Violations From 2021 Blockade Of Mt. Juliet Reproductive Health Clinic appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Celebrate Spooky Season at BOOze at the Zoo

Grab your best costume and celebrate spooky season at the Zoo during BOOze at the Zoo. The event features unlimited BOOze samples, trick-or-treating, live music, and plenty of party animals! With some of the best vendors and festive scenery, BOOze at the Zoo is sure to be the wildest costume party in Nashville! What to […] The post Celebrate Spooky Season at BOOze at the Zoo appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

