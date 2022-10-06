Read full article on original website
BBC
Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player
Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
BBC
Sailor Jamie Mears died in Italy mountain bike fall
An international champion sailor died after a mountain biking accident in Italy, an inquest has heard. Jamie Mears was taking part in a package cycling tour in the province of Imperia on 6 May when he came off his bike and fell roughly 10 metres (33ft) into a ravine. The...
Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates as Roberto Firmino turns game around
Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday when they take on Rangers at Ibrox in the Champions League tonight. Bukayo Saka’s 76th minute penalty ensured that the Reds slipped 14 points behind the Premier League leaders and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for better results in Europe’s top competition.When these two teams met at Anfield last week it was Liverpool who controlled and dominated the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Mo Salah converted a penalty early in the second half. Another performance and result like that...
BBC
Mark Allen opens up on declaring himself bankrupt
Northern Ireland's Mark Allen has spoken frankly about the reasons which led him to declare himself bankrupt. The 36-year-old says he hopes the worst of his personal and financial problems are now behind him but concedes that he made "some wrong moves" in the past. "I just overspent in every...
