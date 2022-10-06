Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday when they take on Rangers at Ibrox in the Champions League tonight. Bukayo Saka’s 76th minute penalty ensured that the Reds slipped 14 points behind the Premier League leaders and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for better results in Europe’s top competition.When these two teams met at Anfield last week it was Liverpool who controlled and dominated the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Mo Salah converted a penalty early in the second half. Another performance and result like that...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO