ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ALLY - Free Report) closed at $28.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DLR - Free Report) closed at $90.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (. VALE - Free Report) closed at $13.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Qrhc#Peg Ratio#Dips#Net Sales#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Quest Resource#Dow#Business Services#Zacks Consensus Estimates
Zacks.com

Epam (EPAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EPAM - Free Report) closed at $320.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

ZM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.71, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the video-conferencing company...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Invest in CF Industries (CF) Stock Now

CF - Free Report) shares have risen roughly 25% over the past three months. It is well-placed to benefit from the rising nitrogen fertilizer demand in major markets and higher nitrogen prices. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Reasons to Retain Nevro (NVRO) Stock in Your Portfolio

NVRO - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its solid foothold in the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) market. A solid second-quarter 2022 performance, along with continued strength in its flagship Senza platform, is expected to contribute further. However, stiff competition and dependence on third-party payors persist.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) to Report Q3 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

NIC - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Are Finance Stocks Lagging Atlas (ATCO) This Year?

ATCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question. Atlas is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th

XOM - Free Report) : This leading petroleum company which explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days. Exxon...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here's Why Investors May Consider Betting on Telefonica (TEF)

TEF - Free Report) is one stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to combat the highly-volatile market environment and gain from its upside potential. Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick. Attractive Pricing: Wall Street is facing extreme volatility due to...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Reliance Steel (RS) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Trending Stock ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) a Buy Now?

ARR - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this real estate investment trust have returned -27.2% over the past month...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Jumps 6%: Will It Continue to Soar?

ELF - Free Report) shares rallied 6% in the last trading session to close at $39.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% loss over the past four weeks. e.l.f....
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Is 3M (MMM) a Great Stock for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: State Street Corporation (STT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

STT - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy