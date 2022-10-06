ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

KATU.com

Deputies respond to gunfire near Reynolds High School

TROUTDALE, Ore. — Just after noon Monday the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in Columbia Park near the school. When deputes arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, but the suspects involved had already left the scene. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said they...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Collision on Columbia River leaves one woman dead; man charged with homicide

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police have arrested a man and charged him with homicide following a jet ski accident Sunday on the Columbia River. At 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard marine unit responded to the west waterfront area on the report of a boat collision.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

It's International Walk and Roll To School Day!

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is International Walk and Roll To School Day. Thousands of schools across the U.S. participate every year. The day encourages students to get to school without a car. You'll likely see a lot more kids walking and riding their bikes to school. It’s a good...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police seek help in finding missing, endangered man

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 32-year-old man. Ethan Andrew Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8 near 5585 Evergreen Blvd., unit 5305. Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He also suffers from schizo-effective disorder,...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Nakia Creek Fire breaks out on Larch Mountain in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out on the Washington side of the Columbia River near Larch Mountain on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources. Viewer-submitted video shows flames on a hillside north of Camas. Washington State DNR tweeted that the so-called Nakia Creek...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland

Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver opens public comment on proposed Safe Stay Village

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The city of Vancouver is moving forward with exploring options for the city’s third Safe Stay Village for the homeless. Vancouver is proposing a location on West 11th Street. The city is opening a public comment period to hear from residents and business owners in...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Community advocates and mayor speak at No More Gun Violence block party

PORTLAND, Ore. — Local organizations from across Portland gathered for a No More Gun Violence block party on North Mississippi Avenue on Sunday evening. Organizers behind the event said the cause hits close to home. Jerry Manns lost his son to gun violence last year. "It’s senseless seeing our...
PORTLAND, OR

