KATU.com
Parents upset Reynolds High School didn't go into lockdown after nearby shooting
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Parents of students at Reynolds High School expressed their frustrations Tuesday over what they said was the school’s lack of response to a shooting near campus on Monday. Parents want to know why the school was not put on lockdown. “For me, my irritation comes...
KATU.com
Deputies respond to gunfire near Reynolds High School
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Just after noon Monday the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call in Columbia Park near the school. When deputes arrived, they found evidence of gunfire, but the suspects involved had already left the scene. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said they...
KATU.com
Real estate agent finds someone dead during Camas property tour, death ruled suspicious
CAMAS, Wash. — Deputies are investigating a homicide in Clark County after a woman’s body was found while people were touring a property with a real estate agent. On Sunday, Officials responded to a report of a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and 86th Street in Camas.
KATU.com
Two people found dead in car with damage from shooting in Clackamas County
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Two people were found dead in a car southeast of Portland early Wednesday morning after it appeared the vehicle had been shot at, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were called out at about 2 a.m. on reports of a car that had...
KATU.com
Collision on Columbia River leaves one woman dead; man charged with homicide
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police have arrested a man and charged him with homicide following a jet ski accident Sunday on the Columbia River. At 7:30 p.m., Vancouver Police, Vancouver Fire, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coast Guard marine unit responded to the west waterfront area on the report of a boat collision.
KATU.com
It's International Walk and Roll To School Day!
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday is International Walk and Roll To School Day. Thousands of schools across the U.S. participate every year. The day encourages students to get to school without a car. You'll likely see a lot more kids walking and riding their bikes to school. It’s a good...
KATU.com
Have You Seen Him? Washington State Patrol asks for help finding missing Clark Co. man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is searching for an 81-year-old Clark County man, putting out a statewide alert early Monday morning asking for help in the search. Ronald Thornley was last contacted at about 7:30 p.m. on October 8 on Northeast 91st Street. Thornley is described as about...
KATU.com
Vancouver police seek help in finding missing, endangered man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 32-year-old man. Ethan Andrew Johnson was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8 near 5585 Evergreen Blvd., unit 5305. Police say he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He also suffers from schizo-effective disorder,...
KATU.com
Nakia Creek Fire breaks out on Larch Mountain in Clark County
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out on the Washington side of the Columbia River near Larch Mountain on Sunday night, according to the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources. Viewer-submitted video shows flames on a hillside north of Camas. Washington State DNR tweeted that the so-called Nakia Creek...
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Saturday crash in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday, according to the Salem Police Department. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at Silverton Road and Williams Avenue NE. Police said a Mazda sedan was turning left onto Silverton Road and was hit by the...
KATU.com
Oregon leaders look at expanding Multnomah Co. Preschool for All program nationally
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Advocates for Multnomah County's Preschool for All are working to bring the pilot program to the national stage. The program offers free preschool to children across the county, aiming to fill the gaps in the childcare system. Voters in the county passed the measure in...
KATU.com
Juveniles arrested after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint in NE Portland Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A tense morning in the Roseway neighborhood is now over. Portland Police say they've arrested multiple teens in a robbery investigation. The group allegedly robbed people at gunpoint on the corner of Northeast Alberta and 52nd. Police say luckily no one was hurt. Craig Plummer and...
KATU.com
Homicide detectives ask for help investigating 'suspicious death' in North Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was found dead Sunday night along North Marine Drive in Portland, and homicide detectives are asking for help investigating the suspicious death. The investigation began at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday with reports of “suspicious circumstances” along Marine Drive east of the MLK Jr. Boulevard/Interstate 5 interchange.
KATU.com
Person struck by vehicle on North Lombard Street in Portland
Someone was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on North Lombard Street in Portland on Monday morning, prompting police to close down the road for an investigation. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. near the railroad overpass at North Gilbert Avenue. Initial reports state...
KATU.com
Nakia Creek Fire now at 250 acres, 10% contained; Level 1 & 2 evacuation orders continue
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Nakia Creek Fire continues to grow on Larch Mountain in eastern Clark County. The morning fire update lists the Nakia Creek Fire at 250 acres and is 10% contained. Fire officials with the Washington Department of Natural Resources have confirmed that the fire was human-caused.
KATU.com
Vancouver opens public comment on proposed Safe Stay Village
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The city of Vancouver is moving forward with exploring options for the city’s third Safe Stay Village for the homeless. Vancouver is proposing a location on West 11th Street. The city is opening a public comment period to hear from residents and business owners in...
KATU.com
Portland Jewish deli defaced with swastika: 'This type of action needs to upset people'
Someone vandalized a vegan Jewish deli in Portland with a swastika over the weekend, and the business owner is speaking out against hate within our community. Justin King, the owner of Ben and Esther’s, tells KATU News he was upset that someone defaced the logo featuring his grandparents with a symbol of hate, but is not surprised.
KATU.com
Community advocates and mayor speak at No More Gun Violence block party
PORTLAND, Ore. — Local organizations from across Portland gathered for a No More Gun Violence block party on North Mississippi Avenue on Sunday evening. Organizers behind the event said the cause hits close to home. Jerry Manns lost his son to gun violence last year. "It’s senseless seeing our...
KATU.com
OSP: Clatsop County traffic stop leads to drugs, guns, and cash; driver arrested for DUII
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police discovered a treasure trove of drugs, guns, and cash during a traffic stop on October 6 in Clatsop County. OSP stopped a black van for several traffic violations along Highway 30, near milepost 89. Police say that during the stop, the trooper noticed...
KATU.com
Portland Parks & Rec giving away 2,000 trees for 6th Annual Yard Tree Giveaway
Portland is giving away 2-thousand trees this year - as part of their annual yard tree giveaway. The Yard Tree Giveaway program is funded by the parks levy and started in 2017. Portland Parks and Recreation said the goal is to get more trees planted in the hottest parts of the city.
