ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel's Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwi71_0iO1k1zB00

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains.

Netanyahu, 72, was taken to the city's Shaarei Tzedek hospital a day earlier after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur.

He underwent medical exams and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his tests results were normal.

The former prime minister is now returning to work and already went on his morning walk, his Likud party said, adding that he thanked the hospital's cardiology department and intensive care unit for their help.

His hospitalization comes less than a month before Israel holds its fifth national election in under four years.

The Nov. 1 election, like the previous four, is focused largely on whether voters believe Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption charges, is fit to lead the nation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Palestinians strike in east Jerusalem over police raids

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Palestinian shops and businesses in east Jerusalem shut down on Wednesday to protest Israeli police raids in the area that have prompted fierce clashes between police and Palestinian protesters. Israeli police have been operating in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem's eastern sector to...
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

Protests reach 19 cities in Iran despite internet disruption

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Protests swept across at least 19 cities in Iran on Wednesday sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained last month by the country's morality police, even as security forces targeted demonstrators in the streets, activists said. The protests over...
PROTESTS
WSOC Charlotte

NATO cautious to avoid war, struggles with dual challenges

BRUSSELS — (AP) — NATO defense ministers met Wednesday as the alliance's member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to Ukraine while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation. In the almost eight...
MILITARY
WSOC Charlotte

Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed amid burnt-out cars and shattered buildings that brought back into focus the grim reality of war after months of easing tensions in the capital.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
WSOC Charlotte

Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday.
ECONOMY
WSOC Charlotte

Russia launches missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting mostly civilian targets

KYIV — Ukrainians across the country awoke Monday morning to a barrage of Russian missile and kamikaze drone attacks on civilian infrastructure in cities stretching from Kharkiv in the east to Lviv in the west. Kyiv, for the first time since the Russian invasion began in late February, took the brunt of the assault, with almost all confirmed impact targets being civilian, not military, in nature. According to Valerii Zaluzhy, commander in chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia launched 75 missiles, 41 of which were by Ukraine's air defenses.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Likud#Jerusalem#Corruption#Israeli#Shaarei Tzedek#Jewish#The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

BRUSSELS — At NATO headquarters in Brussels, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Ukraine wants its Western partners to provide it with a complete air defense system to defend against Russian warplanes and missiles. “What Ukraine is asking for, and what we...
MILITARY
WSOC Charlotte

Cyprus' flawed program leads to 10 more losing citizenship

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — Cyprus has begun proceedings to revoke the citizenships of three investors and seven of their family members, an official said Wednesday, rights that were granted under the country’s ill-fated investment-for-citizenship program that had repeatedly flouted its own rules. Deputy government spokeswoman Niovi...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Middle East
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
111K+
Followers
127K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy