California man charged in family's kidnapping, slaying
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. The Merced County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances against Jesus Salgado. He could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon. It isn't clear whether he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up their abuse and allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing in Cochise County, Arizona, made public Wednesday, the children of the late Paul Adams asked an Arizona judge for permission to add Republican state Rep. Merrill F. Nelson and law firm Kirton McConkie as defendants in their lawsuit against the Mormon church. The suit accuses the church of failing to notify police or child welfare officials that Adams was abusing his older daughter.
California attorney general investigates Los Angeles redistricting discussed by city councilors amid racist comments
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California attorney general investigates Los Angeles redistricting discussed by city councilors amid racist comments.
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host for claiming the massacre was staged. It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of eight victims. An FBI agent who responded to the shooting was also a plaintiff. Jones now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
California attorney general investigating LA redistricting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general says he'll investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process. The announcement Wednesday comes as three Los Angeles City Council members face calls to resign over a recording of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts. The move by Attorney General Rob Bonta comes amid growing calls to address the way politics can still influence the redrawing of district maps after the census count each decade. Bonta said the results could potentially bring civil or criminal results, while emphasizing that the investigation is just starting.
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has come and gone, but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy — particularly small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. As the winter months approach, business in southwestern Florida would have been starting to pick up. Bars, restaurants and the many mom-and-pop shops that line San Carlos Boulevard, the thoroughfare into Fort Myers Beach, would usually begin filling. But many likely won’t be returning this year because of damage to their vacation homes or because the amenities — like shops and restaurants — won’t have yet fully recovered.
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state’s tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls for a special session from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger. The Republican governor acknowledged her campaign proposal does not currently have the votes necessary for passage in the state Senate, and she will have to win over lawmakers when they are scheduled to reconvene in January. Repeal of the state tax on groceries, which would cost the state about $100 million in annual revenue, has become a central issue in her reelection bid against her Democratic opponent, Rep. Jamie Smith.
