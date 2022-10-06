ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Zacks.com

VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (. VALE - Free Report) closed at $13.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into...
Zacks.com

Epam (EPAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EPAM - Free Report) closed at $320.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DLR - Free Report) closed at $90.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

BRT Realty (BRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BRT Realty (. BRT - Free Report) closed at $19.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%. Coming into today,...
Zacks.com

Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CVLG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.91, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload transportation services...
Zacks.com

Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TITN - Free Report) closed at $31.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com

Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ALLY - Free Report) closed at $28.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Invest in CF Industries (CF) Stock Now

CF - Free Report) shares have risen roughly 25% over the past three months. It is well-placed to benefit from the rising nitrogen fertilizer demand in major markets and higher nitrogen prices. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add...
Zacks.com

Here's Why You Should Hold Titan International (TWI) Stock Now

TWI - Free Report) is benefiting from solid demand and robust segmental performances. Rising agricultural commodity prices and the consequent improvement in farmer income, plus the need to replace old equipment are expected to support the Agricultural segment’s performance. TWI will also gain from the ramp-up in infrastructure spending in the United States.
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 11th

HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days. Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus. Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com

Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock

PLUG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this alternative energy company have returned -23.9%,...
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th

XOM - Free Report) : This leading petroleum company which explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days. Exxon...
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 11th

APP - Free Report) is a providerof technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyse and publish their apps. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.5% downward over the last 60 days. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (. ACH - Free Report) is...
Zacks.com

Reasons to Retain Fortive (FTV) Stock in Your Portfolio

FTV - Free Report) is benefiting from strong revenue growth across all business segments and increased orders for both software and hardware offerings. The company’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to rise 10.4% and 3.4%, year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 13.1% and 7.1% on a year-over-year basis in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The long-term EPS growth rate stands at 9.4%.
Zacks.com

Is it Worth Holding on to AvalonBay (AVB) Stock for Now?

AVB - Free Report) is well-poised to gain from its premium assets in the high-barrier-to-entry regions of the United States. The markets are characterized by growing employment in the high-wage sectors of the economy, higher home ownership costs, and diverse and vibrant quality of life. AvalonBay has also been making...
