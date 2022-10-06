Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
LUV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.41, moving -0.79% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the airline...
Zacks.com
VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
VALE S.A. (. VALE - Free Report) closed at $13.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into...
Zacks.com
Epam (EPAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
EPAM - Free Report) closed at $320.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ASC - Free Report) closed at $9.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.98% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
DLR - Free Report) closed at $90.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
BRT Realty (BRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
BRT Realty (. BRT - Free Report) closed at $19.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%. Coming into today,...
Zacks.com
Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CVLG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.91, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload transportation services...
Zacks.com
Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TITN - Free Report) closed at $31.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ALLY - Free Report) closed at $28.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY): Here is What You Need to Know
NLY - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this real estate investment trust have returned -43.1%,...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Invest in CF Industries (CF) Stock Now
CF - Free Report) shares have risen roughly 25% over the past three months. It is well-placed to benefit from the rising nitrogen fertilizer demand in major markets and higher nitrogen prices. We are positive on the company’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold Titan International (TWI) Stock Now
TWI - Free Report) is benefiting from solid demand and robust segmental performances. Rising agricultural commodity prices and the consequent improvement in farmer income, plus the need to replace old equipment are expected to support the Agricultural segment’s performance. TWI will also gain from the ramp-up in infrastructure spending in the United States.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 11th
HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days. Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus. Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote.
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock
PLUG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this alternative energy company have returned -23.9%,...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th
XOM - Free Report) : This leading petroleum company which explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days. Exxon...
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 11th
APP - Free Report) is a providerof technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyse and publish their apps. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.5% downward over the last 60 days. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (. ACH - Free Report) is...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 39% Upside in Perion Network (PERI): Here's What You Should Know
PERI - Free Report) have gained 1.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $22.10, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $30.80 indicates a potential upside of 39.4%.
Zacks.com
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
SI - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Reasons to Retain Fortive (FTV) Stock in Your Portfolio
FTV - Free Report) is benefiting from strong revenue growth across all business segments and increased orders for both software and hardware offerings. The company’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to rise 10.4% and 3.4%, year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 13.1% and 7.1% on a year-over-year basis in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The long-term EPS growth rate stands at 9.4%.
Zacks.com
Is it Worth Holding on to AvalonBay (AVB) Stock for Now?
AVB - Free Report) is well-poised to gain from its premium assets in the high-barrier-to-entry regions of the United States. The markets are characterized by growing employment in the high-wage sectors of the economy, higher home ownership costs, and diverse and vibrant quality of life. AvalonBay has also been making...
Comments / 0