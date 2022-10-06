ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zacks.com

Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMPS - Free Report) closed at $10.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Heading into today, shares of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

CVLG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.91, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload transportation services...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DLR - Free Report) closed at $90.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

BRT Realty (BRT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

BRT Realty (. BRT - Free Report) closed at $19.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%. Coming into today,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

VALE S.A. (. VALE - Free Report) closed at $13.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PXS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.05, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Titan Machinery (TITN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

TITN - Free Report) closed at $31.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%. Coming into today, shares of the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Epam (EPAM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EPAM - Free Report) closed at $320.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

ZM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $73.71, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the video-conferencing company...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Intel (INTC) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

INTC - Free Report) closed at $25.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the world's...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 11th

HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days. Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus. Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Implied Volatility Surging for Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock Options

MFIN - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Nov 18, 2022 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Reasons to Retain Fortive (FTV) Stock in Your Portfolio

FTV - Free Report) is benefiting from strong revenue growth across all business segments and increased orders for both software and hardware offerings. The company’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to rise 10.4% and 3.4%, year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 13.1% and 7.1% on a year-over-year basis in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The long-term EPS growth rate stands at 9.4%.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 11th

APP - Free Report) is a providerof technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyse and publish their apps. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 56.5% downward over the last 60 days. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited (. ACH - Free Report) is...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock

PLUG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this alternative energy company have returned -23.9%,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) to Report Q3 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

NIC - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

