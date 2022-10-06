Read full article on original website
Police respond to reported fatal shooting at States Motel
Portland Police are responding to a reported shooting near NE 82nd/Russell at the States Motel across from McDaniel High School on Tuesday night.
Shooting leaves man dead in Portland motel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — One man died after a shooting in the parking lot of a Northeast Portland motel, according to Portland police. The shooting happened late Tuesday evening at the States Motel along Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street. When officers arrived just before 11 p.m., they found a...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Person of interest in Camas homicide found dead after apparent suicide
CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Camas was found dead on Monday. The investigation began on Sunday when deputies responded to a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. The sheriff’s office said several people were viewing the property with a real estate agent when they came across a body and called 911.
Evidence found of early morning shooting in SE Portland
The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting in Southeast Portland after discovering evidence of gunfire early Wednesday morning.
Tigard Police Log: Smartphone app leads to DUII arrest
The Tigard Police Department responds to calls both human- and computer-generated from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 25 Officers received an automatic crash report from a phone app and learned a motorcyclist crashed on Highway 217 near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. Officers found the man OK on the...
Body found in North Portland; police call it a ‘suspicious’ death
Police found a body in the 100 block of Northeast Marine Drive on Sunday. Officers responded to a call about suspicious circumstances at 6:31 p.m. They found a person dead when they arrived, police said in a statement Monday.
Late-night shooting reported near PSU; no arrests made
A shooting was reported fewer than three blocks away from the Portland State University campus in Southwest Portland on Sunday night.
Portland police called to two bodies on Sunday
Suspicious death investigations underway after bodies are found hours apart in different parts of town.Police have opened two suspicious death investigations after two bodies were found in different parts of Portland hours apart on Sunday. The names of the deceased were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 when officers were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over "suspicious circumstances." Officers discovered a body when they arrived at the scene. After confirming the person was dead, the bureau's Homicide Unit was called...
kptv.com
Downtown Portland shooting victim’s family: ‘It’s just horrifying’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police are still searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that took 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar’s life while his family continues searching for answers. “It has been very, very difficult,” said his mom Maima Yeanay. “Very hard to comprehend and very unbelievable too. It’s...
Suspicious death investigation opens after body found in NE Portland
Detectives are seeking any leads as they investigate a suspicious death that happened in Northeast Portland.
Portland 'jogger rapist' survivor slams Oregon officials over offender's release: This is 'irresponsible'
Tiffany Edens reacts to Oregon officials' plan to release Portland-area serial rapist Richard Gillmore later this year as a low-risk sex offender.
Man involved in Lloyd District struggle with deputy released from hospital, charged with attempted murder
The man involved in a struggle with a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy in the Lloyd District this week that resulted in the deputy shooting a woman and the pair crashing a car after attempting to escape was released from the hospital and charged with 10 crimes, including attempted murder.
KGW
Hillsboro police shoot armed suspect after crime spree
The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at officers after a car chase, prompting police to fire at him. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Portland police investigate suspicious death in Lownsdale Square Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a woman found at Lownsdale Square Sunday morning can be described as "suspicious," the Portland Police Bureau said. Central Precinct officers responded at 7:17 a.m. to check on the welfare of a woman who was on the ground in the park, located at 350 SW Salmon Street.
KGW
Nakia Creek fire in Clark County 'human caused'
The fire is burning near Larch Mountain, outside of Washougal. About 110 homes near the fire are under Level 1 "Be Ready" and Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation orders.
KXL
Serial Rapist To Be Released
(Portland, OR) — A serial rapist that acted in the Portland area in the ’70s and ’80s is set to be released from prison. Richard Troy Gillmore has been in prison for nearly 36 years, but Oregonian/OregonLive reported Saturday he’s getting out. He admitted to assaulting nine girls and women, but he was only convicted of one charge because of the statute of limitations of the crimes. Gillmore is set to get out on December 16th.
Vancouver Dairy Queen robbed at gunpoint, suspect evaded capture
A Vancouver Dairy Queen was held at gunpoint Friday night and according to police, the suspect is still at large.
Victim of deadly Old Town stabbing identified by police
The victim of a Sept. 30 Old Town homicide has been ID'd by Portland Police.
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested After Shooting In Gresham Hotel
Just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, Gresham police responded to the Extended Stay America Suites (formerly the WoodSpring Suites), located at 3013 NE 181stAvenue. It was reported to police that room 207 had bullet holes in the door that appeared to come from inside of the room and go out through the door.
Feds deny offering ‘golden ticket’ to cooperating witness in Hoover gang trial
Keith Byron Woody Jr., an Unthank Park Hustler aligned with the Hoover gang, detailed his criminal past as he took the witness stand for more than five hours over two days: from firing a gun inside the Lloyd Center mall at age 17 to a string of violent armed pharmacy robberies and finally shooting and killing a Milwaukie man hiding inside a bathroom.
