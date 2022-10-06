ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Shooting leaves man dead in Portland motel parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man died after a shooting in the parking lot of a Northeast Portland motel, according to Portland police. The shooting happened late Tuesday evening at the States Motel along Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street. When officers arrived just before 11 p.m., they found a...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Person of interest in Camas homicide found dead after apparent suicide

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Camas was found dead on Monday. The investigation began on Sunday when deputies responded to a suspicious death at a vacant rural property near Northeast Winters Road and Northeast 86th Street. The sheriff’s office said several people were viewing the property with a real estate agent when they came across a body and called 911.
CAMAS, WA
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Smartphone app leads to DUII arrest

The Tigard Police Department responds to calls both human- and computer-generated from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 25 Officers received an automatic crash report from a phone app and learned a motorcyclist crashed on Highway 217 near Southwest Scholls Ferry Road. Officers found the man OK on the...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland police called to two bodies on Sunday

Suspicious death investigations underway after bodies are found hours apart in different parts of town.Police have opened two suspicious death investigations after two bodies were found in different parts of Portland hours apart on Sunday. The names of the deceased were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 when officers were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over "suspicious circumstances." Officers discovered a body when they arrived at the scene. After confirming the person was dead, the bureau's Homicide Unit was called...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Downtown Portland shooting victim’s family: ‘It’s just horrifying’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police are still searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that took 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar’s life while his family continues searching for answers. “It has been very, very difficult,” said his mom Maima Yeanay. “Very hard to comprehend and very unbelievable too. It’s...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Serial Rapist To Be Released

(Portland, OR) — A serial rapist that acted in the Portland area in the ’70s and ’80s is set to be released from prison. Richard Troy Gillmore has been in prison for nearly 36 years, but Oregonian/OregonLive reported Saturday he’s getting out. He admitted to assaulting nine girls and women, but he was only convicted of one charge because of the statute of limitations of the crimes. Gillmore is set to get out on December 16th.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested After Shooting In Gresham Hotel

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, Gresham police responded to the Extended Stay America Suites (formerly the WoodSpring Suites), located at 3013 NE 181stAvenue. It was reported to police that room 207 had bullet holes in the door that appeared to come from inside of the room and go out through the door.
GRESHAM, OR

