Christie endorsement further fuels an already heated race
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)– With former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s endorsement of Allan Fung Monday, the race for Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District continues to gain momentum– and national attention. Republican Allan Fung is set to face off against Democrat and General Treasurer of Rhode Island,...
Lawsuits, confusion continue to plague Student Loan Forgiveness Program
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After President Biden announced a massive student loan forgiveness program in late August, there’s been confusion about how it works. Despite this confusion, many students seem to be happy with it. “I think it’s really important that President Biden did that,” said UNL student...
Research says 8,600 steps per day will prevent weight gain
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For those of you who count steps on your fitness tracker, we’ve got your magic number. New research says 8,600 steps a day will prevent weight gain in adults. That number jumps to 11,000 steps a day for adults who are already overweight but...
Severe potential, then quiet
There is a chance for strong to severe storms tonight (Tuesday) in southeast Nebraska. A “Marginal Risk” for strong storms is in place with storms that will try to form after sunset and into the very early morning hours Wednesday. Some hail and damaging wind will be possible with storms that do form. They will then move into Iowa and Missouri, leaving Nebraska partly cloudy to mostly clear for the rest of Wednesday.
Submit your Nebraska storm photos
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Severe weather rolled through Nebraska on Tuesday, arriving in Lincoln about 11 p.m. Heavy wind, rain and small hail were reported in several parts of the city. If you have any photos of the storm, or its aftermath, you can submit them here.
‘Every legally cast vote will count,’ Secretary of State Evnen says ahead of Nebraska election
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With less than a month to go before the 2022 general election, one official is clarifying what early voting will look like in Nebraska. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said 164,611 early ballots have been sent to Nebraska voters as of Monday. Once those ballots are returned and verified, they will be stored at a secure site until Nov. 7.
Kawasaki subway car built in Lincoln named Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Move over, Dorothy Lynch. Kawasaki Motors’ R211 rail car is the state’s coolest product, according to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. The subway car, which is built in Lincoln, was given the Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska award at the chamber’s manufacturing summit in La Vista on Tuesday.
RSV infections are running rampant in Nebraska as positive tests more than triple
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With Nebraska reporting a big spike in RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, parents will want to keep a closer eye on their little ones this fall. The state has more than three times the infections that it had at this time last year, according to the latest data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Two men arrested after leading Nebraska troopers on high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two Omaha men were arrested Monday after leading troopers across three counties in a high-speed chase, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper then discovered...
2,560 pound pumpkin sets new U.S. record, likened to winning Tour de France
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off has a winner. Travis Gienger, from Minnesota set a new record and won the annual pumpkin weighing contest in Northern California. Gienger drove nearly 35 hours to attend the contest and show off his gourd, weighing in at 2,560 pounds. “You...
Storm chances increasing
We have one more day of well above average temperatures, then a cold front will roll through and cool us off. That cold front will give us a much needed chance for rain, but the storms will likely be hit and miss. After the storm chance, high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s with not much in the way of precipitation chances.
Warm start to the week, storms possible late Tuesday
This is the time of year that our average high is in the upper 60s. However, Mother Nature doesn’t seem to know that because our highs will be in the lower 80s the next couple of days. There’s a storm chance Tuesday night associated with a cold front. After the rain chance, we’ll cool back down for the 2nd half of the week. Looking at that 10 day forecast, we’ll likely stay cool for a while!
Chance to see rain Tuesday evening after warm, windy day
The warm weather continues on Tuesday with morning temperatures starting on the milder side. Winds have been stronger through the evening hours to help with this, staying out of the south and southwest directions. High temperatures through the afternoon are going to feel somewhat summer-like again, with the chance to...
Despite cooler mornings, the warm up continues into Monday
Recapping the weekend low temperatures, we saw lows in the 20s on Saturday and lows in the 30s on Sunday. Northerly winds and clear nights have helped us to reach these conditions, but change is coming our way as we start another week. Another cool start on Monday morning began...
Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove wins Class C Nebraska golf championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Christian’s Olivia Lovegrove left the green Tuesday afternoon with some new hardware. She won the Class C individual championship thanks to two solid rounds on the links. Lovegrove and other Class C golfers from across the state played at the Elks Country Club...
