Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty
CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati. He faces up to life in prison. Authorities say Genco identified as an involuntary celibate, or incel, and interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate for violence against women because they believe they're unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention. They say Genco conducted surveillance at an Ohio university in January 2020 and wrote a document titled “Isolated” that he described as “the writings of the deluded and homicidal."
wcn247.com
Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse
Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up their abuse and allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing in Cochise County, Arizona, made public Wednesday, the children of the late Paul Adams asked an Arizona judge for permission to add Republican state Rep. Merrill F. Nelson and law firm Kirton McConkie as defendants in their lawsuit against the Mormon church. The suit accuses the church of failing to notify police or child welfare officials that Adams was abusing his older daughter.
wcn247.com
Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet
The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing a New Hampshire company that specializes in luxury jet service for providing him an older, noisier private aircraft than agreed upon. The lawsuit filed last month by Bocelli in federal court in New Hampshire also says the company violated the terms of its contract with Private Jet Services of Seabrook when during a flight from Santa Ana, California, to Cleveland, the crew announced they should expect a bumpy ride before landing in violation of the agreement that the crew not make on-board announcements about weather conditions and air turbulence “to avoid causing undue anxiety to Mr. Bocelli.” The company did not immediately return messages seeking comment.
wcn247.com
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian might have come and gone, but it has done long-term damage to the small businesses of a region heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. As the winter months approach, business in southwestern Florida would have been starting to pick up. Bars, restaurants and the many mom-and-pop shops that line San Carlos Boulevard, the thoroughfare into Fort Myers Beach, would usually begin filling. But many likely won’t be returning this year because of damage to their vacation homes or because the amenities — like shops and restaurants — won’t have yet fully recovered.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcn247.com
Reversing abortion ban tall task for West Virginia Democrats
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Democratic leaders urged voters to take out their anger at the polls after the Republican supermajority Legislature approved an abortion ban. But with far fewer Democrats than Republicans in legislative races, the likelihood of winning enough seats to reverse the ban is small in next month’s election. Even where Democrats are running, registered Republicans outnumber them in 35 of the state’s 55 counties. One-fourth of the legislative races on the November ballot have no Democratic candidates. That’s higher than the 15% of ballot spots that Democrats did not fill in the 2020 general election.
wcn247.com
Noem: No special legislative session for food tax repeal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will not call a special legislative session to have lawmakers consider repealing the state’s tax on groceries ahead of the November election, despite calls for a special session from a handful of Republican lawmakers as well as her Democratic challenger. The Republican governor acknowledged her campaign proposal does not currently have the votes necessary for passage in the state Senate, and she will have to win over lawmakers when they are scheduled to reconvene in January. Repeal of the state tax on groceries, which would cost the state about $100 million in annual revenue, has become a central issue in her reelection bid against her Democratic opponent, Rep. Jamie Smith.
Comments / 0