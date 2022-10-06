TNT is back covering the NHL this season and up first for the network is a doubleheader on Wednesday night, with the Bruins taking on the Capitals first. Boston and Washington were the two wild card teams in the Eastern Conference last season, finishing fourth in their respective divisions. However, both suffered first-round exits, as the Bruins fell to the Hurricanes in seven games and the Capitals dropped the opening series to the Panthers in six.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO