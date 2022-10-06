Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Sporting News
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALDS, NLDS
The second Wild Card Series round in MLB history has wrapped up, and now just eight teams remain in the 2022 postseason. The vaunted AL East, which sent three teams to the playoffs, saw both the Rays and Blue Jays eliminated by the Guardians and Mariners, respectively. Two of the biggest playoff underdogs will continue their postseason run.
MLB・
Sporting News
What time is Bruins vs. Capitals tonight? TV channel, streams for first game of TNT NHL doubleheader
TNT is back covering the NHL this season and up first for the network is a doubleheader on Wednesday night, with the Bruins taking on the Capitals first. Boston and Washington were the two wild card teams in the Eastern Conference last season, finishing fourth in their respective divisions. However, both suffered first-round exits, as the Bruins fell to the Hurricanes in seven games and the Capitals dropped the opening series to the Panthers in six.
Sporting News
Why Bob Costas is calling Yankees vs. Guardians 2022 ALDS series
What an unfortunate thing to happen on "Dozen-Egg Night." Viewers tuning into the ALDS on Tuesday night will hear a familiar, velvety voice coming over the airwaves — that's because Bob Costas returns to the postseason baseball scene, decades after hanging up his microphone on the equally high-stakes BASEketball scene.
MLB・
Sporting News
5 reasons Yankees fans should fear a Guardians upset in 2022 ALDS
Heading into the ALDS, the New York Yankees are heavy favorites against the Guardians. Caesars Sportsbook is giving the second-seeded Yankees -195 odds to beat the third-seeded Guardians, who are coming off a Wild Card Round sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays. The season series bears that out, with the...
Sporting News
World Series predictions 2022: Why these 5 stats show Dodgers, Astros are most likely to win
Baseball, perhaps more than any other sport, loves to spout off obscure stats. Viewers may have noticed ESPN showing OPS+ for batters at the plate, where the channel clarified league average is 100. Expected weighted on base average (xwOBA) has become popular. For pitchers, stats like expected batting average and whiff percentage are becoming indicators of success.
Sporting News
Where is Aroldis Chapman? Why Yankees' former closer isn't on roster for ALDS against Guardians
Aroldis Chapman has been a mainstay of the Yankees bullpen since 2017, when New York signed the flamethrower back after trading him to the Cubs to be a part of their World Series run in 2016. One of the players who helped usher in the era of the 100-mph reliever, Chapman posted 30-save seasons in 2018, 2019, and 2021, posting 11 blown saves in those three years combined.
Sporting News
Mariners manager Scott Servais defends decision to replace closer Paul Sewald for Robbie Ray that led to Astros' Yordan Alvarez walk-off home run
For 8.2 innings, everything was going so swimmingly for the Mariners. They got to Astros ace Justin Verlander, knocking him out of the game after putting up a crooked number in the game's opening four innings. They held Houston's bats as quiet as one could hope for, whiffing Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena and Kyle Tucker a combined five times.
Sporting News
Alex Ovechkin career goal tracker: How close is the Capitals captain to breaking Wayne Gretzky's record
The Great 8's race to break The Great One's record continues on this season. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin continues to inch closer and closer to Wayne Gretzky's career goal record, and he can cut the gap between them, even more, this season. The Russian superstar is coming off another 50-goal...
NHL・
Sporting News
Why the Giants might need a new punter for Week 6 with Jamie Gillan stuck in London
Jamie Gillan is facing a fourth and-long. In fact, he's facing a fourth and very, very long. The Giants punter had something of a homecoming on Sunday, when the Scotland-born booter and the Giants traveled to London to face the Packers, ultimately downing Green Bay 29-22. But, the "Scottish Hammer's" trip back to the United Kingdom wasn't a short stay. He actually may want to see if any of his old friends has a couch to sleep on.
NFL・
Sporting News
Is Draymond Green playing tonight vs. Trail Blazers? Status update for Warriors' 2022 NBA preseason game
Draymond Green's status is a big unknown going into the 2022-23 NBA season. Last week, news broke that Green got into a physical altercation with Jordan Poole in practice. While members of the Warriors downplayed the incident, video of Green punching Poole leaked a few days later and is said to have impacted the way the team has been able to move forward.
Sporting News
Why Australian prospect Dyson Daniels is ready to make huge defensive impact in rookie season with Pelicans
NBA defensive schemes can be tough to master, and it is therefore somewhat rare for a rookie to come in and be anything other than an unmitigated disaster on that end of the floor. Even more rare is for a 19-year-old to be a positive contributor. But Dyson Daniels is...
Sporting News
In the end, 'These Mets' just weren't good enough
The 2022 Mets won 101 games. It wasn’t good enough. They held a 10.5-game lead in the National League East. It wasn’t good enough. They got on base at a clip just one point off MLB’s best. It wasn’t good enough. They reset their rotation to...
