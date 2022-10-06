Read full article on original website
‘Deadpool 3’ theory believes an X-Men favorite who failed to escape development hell could appear
Having already done the unthinkable once and convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 has already proven that it’s going to pull out every possible stop to try and deliver the best possible version of the Merc with a Mouth’s hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. In...
Horror fans praise a wildly unpredictable streaming exclusive nobody has seen
Loving couples in horror movies are a dying breed for the most part, and a new film in the genre which has gone under the radar is currently giving audiences significant food for thought. Bought at an auction by Paramount following an extensive studio bidding war, Significant Other finally made...
An remarkably soulless actioner that wasted a raft of A-list talent comes out of the shadows on Netflix
In theory, gathering together a top team of talent on either side of the camera should be more than enough to elevate even the flimsiest or formulaic projects above mediocrity by sheer strength of will alone, but that was far from the case when it came to 2017’s insipid action thriller Unlocked.
An explosively indefensible actioner brings neither style nor substance to the streaming ranks
The bromance between Peter Berg and Mark Wahlberg has seen the director make five films in a row with the actor, and the evidence is beginning to hint that maybe action thrillers aren’t the best use of their constant collaborations – with Mile 22 arguably the weakest of the bunch.
‘Armor Wars’ admirers are surprisingly against a Marvel fan favorite making a comic-accurate return
As soon as it was announced that Marvel Studios had pulled Armor Wars from the Disney Plus schedule to refit the project into a feature film, the wheels of speculation instantly began turning. After all, it would be a tall order to imagine Robert Downey Jr. returning for a TV...
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
Jamie Lee Curtis has the perfect expletive-filled response to all those ‘Halloween’ memes
With Halloween Ends set to arrive simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, all eyes are on franchise veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, who has already hinted that the final entry in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy will likely mark her final appearance as memorable final girl Laurie Strode. And with less than a few days left to go, Curtis has some gut-busting “final” words for Halloween meme-lovers around the world.
Lizzo claps back at Kanye West while wondering whom to marry to shift to Toronto
The artist currently known as Ye and formerly known as Kanye West, fresh off his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy, is back in the news after pop singer Lizzo seemingly responded to his recent comments about her weight. Recently, Ye appeared on Fox News, and in one of...
Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned
Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
A cheap and nasty cannibal horror savagely devours innocent prey on streaming
You may not be familiar with the work of director Roel Reiné, but he’s built a career on helming the sequels to popular movies that you had no idea even existed. Of course, the filmmaker does try his hand at original efforts when he’s not busy with Death Race 2 and 3, The Scorpion King 3, Hard Target 2, and The Man with the Iron Fists 2, but 2010’s The Lost Tribe isn’t exactly one to write home about.
Unfounded ‘John Wick’ slander puts a terrible take right in the crosshairs of the Continental
If we use nothing other than data, statistics, and facts to support the argument, then it’s impossible to disagree with the sentiment that John Wick comfortably ranks as one of the most consistently phenomenal franchises of the last decade. Keanu Reeves’ sharp-suited assassin has been riding a wave of...
Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future
As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured
Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
Brendan Fraser diplomatically explains why Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’ sucked so hard
As one of the most beloved and wholesome figures in Hollywood, Brendan Fraser isn’t going to come right out and trash somebody else’s movie, even if it’s a disastrous attempt at rebooting the actor’s most beloved effort. Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy is adored by an entire generation of film fans, whereas Tom Cruise’s version is hated by its own director.
An outlandishly unnecessary creature feature that cratered at the box office goes full throttle on Netflix
Sometimes, you hear a pitch for a movie that leaves you scratching your head and wondering who the hell could possibly be asking for such a thing to exist. In the case of 2016’s forgotten financial disaster Monster Trucks, the concept was literally co-created by a four year-old child, who also happened to be the son of Paramount’s president.
Just like clockwork, the tide of opinion begins to turn against ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
As one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-reviewed projects ever that currently holds respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93 and 98 percent from critics and fans, along with its status as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time by way of a $1.9 billion box office haul, Spider-Man: No Way Home is about as universally-beloved as it gets, right?
Stars take aim at Kanye West following anti-Semitic tweet
Kanye West has stirred controversy once again with an anti-Semitic post made on Twitter, and, as expected, multiple big name celebrities are condemning him for his actions. The since-deleted tweet of West’s threatened violence against Jewish people in the latest chapter of “Kanye West needs to shut up”, with his tweet echoing the New World Order anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
‘Rings of Power’ fans are convinced Adar just played himself in the worst way possible
Eagle-eyed fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have just unveiled a troubling subplot. The cataclysmic events that polished off “Udûn,” the show’s sixth episode, distracted many fans from the episode’s more subtle moments. The eruption of Mount Doom and destruction of the southlands was by far the biggest event of the episode—and the series so far—so many fans missed a minor moment from the orc leader Adar.
