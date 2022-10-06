ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Chris Pratt
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC

Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Jamie Lee Curtis has the perfect expletive-filled response to all those ‘Halloween’ memes

With Halloween Ends set to arrive simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, all eyes are on franchise veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, who has already hinted that the final entry in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy will likely mark her final appearance as memorable final girl Laurie Strode. And with less than a few days left to go, Curtis has some gut-busting “final” words for Halloween meme-lovers around the world.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Plumbers#Video Game#The Super Mario Bros#Hulk
wegotthiscovered.com

Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned

Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A cheap and nasty cannibal horror savagely devours innocent prey on streaming

You may not be familiar with the work of director Roel Reiné, but he’s built a career on helming the sequels to popular movies that you had no idea even existed. Of course, the filmmaker does try his hand at original efforts when he’s not busy with Death Race 2 and 3, The Scorpion King 3, Hard Target 2, and The Man with the Iron Fists 2, but 2010’s The Lost Tribe isn’t exactly one to write home about.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future

As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured

Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Brendan Fraser diplomatically explains why Tom Cruise’s ‘The Mummy’ sucked so hard

As one of the most beloved and wholesome figures in Hollywood, Brendan Fraser isn’t going to come right out and trash somebody else’s movie, even if it’s a disastrous attempt at rebooting the actor’s most beloved effort. Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy is adored by an entire generation of film fans, whereas Tom Cruise’s version is hated by its own director.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Just like clockwork, the tide of opinion begins to turn against ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

As one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best-reviewed projects ever that currently holds respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93 and 98 percent from critics and fans, along with its status as the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time by way of a $1.9 billion box office haul, Spider-Man: No Way Home is about as universally-beloved as it gets, right?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Stars take aim at Kanye West following anti-Semitic tweet

Kanye West has stirred controversy once again with an anti-Semitic post made on Twitter, and, as expected, multiple big name celebrities are condemning him for his actions. The since-deleted tweet of West’s threatened violence against Jewish people in the latest chapter of “Kanye West needs to shut up”, with his tweet echoing the New World Order anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ fans are convinced Adar just played himself in the worst way possible

Eagle-eyed fans of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have just unveiled a troubling subplot. The cataclysmic events that polished off “Udûn,” the show’s sixth episode, distracted many fans from the episode’s more subtle moments. The eruption of Mount Doom and destruction of the southlands was by far the biggest event of the episode—and the series so far—so many fans missed a minor moment from the orc leader Adar.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy