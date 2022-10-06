ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Steelers starters miss Wednesday practice

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
When the Pittsburgh Steelers took the field on Wednesday, three of the team’s four starters in the defensive secondary were out. Safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds along with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon all missed practice with a variety of ailments.

In addition, the team’s other starting cornerback, Cameron Sutton and third cornerback Levi Wallace were both limited. In addition, defensive linemen Cam Heyward and Chris Wormley were both limited.

The Steelers defense cannot afford to lose any more players but things aren’t looking great for this week’s game. Head coach Mike Tomlin has already said Witherspoon will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury but we will be anxious to see what Thursday’s participation report looks like to see how many of these players are back. Tomlin has always said your ability to practice will determine your availability to play.

