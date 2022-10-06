How is Highland replacing kicker Ian Hershey? Meet Zerek Younis and James Francis

Zerek Younis remembers the scene like it was his wedding day: Highland was on the road at Eagle, the site of last year’s 5A state semifinal, the place where chaos reigned and heroes surfaced on a cool fall night. In the final seconds, former kicker Ian Hershey whiffed on a practice kick, wound up on his backside, and opposing fans laughed at him, so all Hershey did was nail the real one — and the Rams walked off with a win.

Mostly what Younis remembers about that night, though, was standing on the sideline, one thought running through his head.

Well, next year’s gonna suck.

That’s because even back then, Younis knew he was next up at kicker. He was the guy with the great pleasure of replacing Hershey, who set what feels like a zillion records at Highland, now the Idaho State kicker who makes 50-yarders look like chip shots and game-winners like practice reps. How was Younis supposed to fill those shoes? How was anyone?

“It’s nerve-wracking,” Younis said, “because I gotta follow that.”

With every accomplishment Hershey collected at Highland, he turned up the pressure on his successor. Think of it like a legendary coach retiring, then handing the reins to the next guy. When Kansas State icon Bill Snyder retired, he handed the keys to Chris Klieman, who now coaches at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Duke basketball coach Jon Scheyer took over for a guy named Mike Krzyzewski, and now calls Coach K Court home. Heck, it’s a little like Nick Sorrell taking over for Gino Mariani, one of the best Idaho high school football coaches of all time.

Highland hasn’t exactly named anything after Hershey, not yet anyway, but the circumstances feel similar. When you bid farewell to someone who meant so much to the program, a kid whose talent quite literally forced his coaches to rethink their approach to accommodate it, you might take some sort of step back. But you’re also looking for someone else to step up. There has to be the next guy.

To fill that role, Highland has tapped Younis and James Francis, two guys with wildly different backgrounds. Younis, a junior, has been kicking for years. Francis is a senior soccer player going out for football for the first time in his life. As the Rams have amassed an even 3-3 record, Younis and Francis have split things up to different results. At the beginning of the season, coaches rolled with Francis, who misfired on his team’s only field goal attempt this season, a miss at Madison. In recent weeks, they’ve sent out Younis — “because he’s started to distance himself,” Sorrell said.

So far, though, they haven’t sent out either guy for many field goals, only PATs. Last week, in Highland’s win over Blackfoot, Younis hit 4 of 5. The previous week, Younis tried his first extra point in in the Rams’ loss to Meridian, a miss. In Highland’s other four games, Francis held down PAT duties.

“Last summer, I was coming out here by myself to Iron Horse,” Francis said. “I would just set up my phone on my shoe to film myself. And I tried to see what I could do better, so I can fix it.”

The math breaks down in different ways on the Rams’ games. Against Blackfoot, Highland’s offense operated smoothly, which is why neither kicker came out for field goals — the Rams were scoring touchdowns. Same goes for their win over Century, a 28-0 romp that never really called for three-pointers.

Then there are the games where Highland likely misses Hershey like an old ex-girlfriend. In the Rams’ loss to Meridian, one of the single best teams in the state, their offense languished. They managed just one touchdown in a 14-6 defeat. Would things have unfolded differently if Highland had its old kicker? Maybe. “Sometimes I’m hoping he still had some high school eligibility,” Sorrell laughed. What’s certain is this: The Rams’ offense operates differently with and without him.

“It feels like you have to be a little bit more careful when you cross the 50, knowing that the chains have to keep moving,” Highland offensive coordinator Dane Beorchia said. “Because if you get behind the chains, you don’t have the luxury of sending somebody out there who’s going to kick a 45, 50-yard field goal. So you concentrate more on those four- and five-yard plays instead of taking more shots at the end zone, which I think we’ve been able to do for the last three or so years.”

“We’re gonna have to work the ball down a little bit closer in order to have a chance,” Sorrell said. “Right now, there’s no guarantees — but we’re getting there.”

It’s important to note this: Nobody who acknowledges the differences in Highland’s offense with and without Hershey is diminishing the capabilities of Younis or Francis. Being a worse kicker than Ian Hershey is like being a worse potato chip than Lay’s — it doesn’t mean you’re bad, just that you have enormous shoes to fill.

So coaches are trying to gauge the range of their new kickers, which affects their playcalling, how they operate in plus territory. Younis’ longest in-game field goal came in his freshman year, when he connected on a 37-yarder. Francis, well, he doesn’t have that kind of background. He knows how to kick a soccer ball, but kicking a football requires another skillset altogether, and though he’s put in serious time since the summer, he’s still adjusting. For either guy, coaches have decided that if a drive stalls inside the 25, they’ll consider a field goal.

In that way, the edge goes to Younis, who has experience Francis does not. Last season, Younis kicked on the JV team, which Beorchia coached as the head man. “You could tell he had a strong leg,” Beorchia said, “but he needed some guidance, you know, which I’m not a kicker. I don’t have that expertise.”

Luckily, the Hersheys do. Jeremy Hershey, Ian’s father and an Idaho State kicker back in the early 2000s, has worked with each of the Rams’ new kickers. In the summertime, he gave them pointers on technique, on fundamentals. Now, when ISU and Highland schedules align, he’ll watch Rams games from the sideline, telling Younis and Francis how to manage themselves during games: When to start warming up, when to mentally prepare, how to stay loose.

“There’s a lot that goes on during the game,” Hershey said, “that you can kinda help them get prepared for a kick, when and how to start getting ready for it.”

“I think that was pretty huge for him,” Beorchia said.

There’s also the way Ian Hershey’s kickoffs colored ensuing drives. At Highland, coaches could rely on Hershey’s kickoffs to result in touchbacks like they could rely on the sun to rise in the morning, which forced opponents to start on the 20. That helps the Rams’ defense force stops, which helps their offense get the ball back, and when you zoom out like that, you begin to really understand how Hershey changed the geometry of the field for his team.

Younis and Francis aren’t there yet, not entirely at least, but that’s alright. Following up a legend isn’t easy. Just ask Sorrell.