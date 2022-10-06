Read full article on original website
Victim in attempted strangulation case reportedly helped her attacker flee Idaho
A woman who was the reported victim in an attempted strangulation case has been charged with accessory to harboring a person who committed a felony after she reportedly helped him leave Idaho. Joanna Hodges, 38, reportedly met with Justin Wayne Gould, 28, on Aug. 19 when he was released from the Bonneville County Jail on furlough for a medical appointment. The probable cause affidavit states Hodges and Gould then drove to Tooele, Utah, in violation of the terms of the furlough and a no-contact order...
Five men sentenced on more than 50 wildlife charges
Five men from southwest Idaho were sentenced on more than 50 charges related to wildlife violations. Idaho Fish & Game discussed the case in a news release Tuesday, writing that the series of crimes were discovered when the group was reported for trespassing in the Pahsimeroi Valley. Three of the defendants — Todd Phillips, Darin Phillips and Jacob Phillips — are from Fruitland. Braeden Phillips is from Payette and Jeff...
Owens pulls out of Utah debate hours before scheduled start
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Hours before he and his opponent were scheduled to appear on stage for their only debate, U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens announced that he would boycott the event because the Utah Debate Commission chose a Salt Lake Tribune editor to moderate. The first-term Republican's last-minute...
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
Australian company opens cobalt mine in eastern Idaho
SALMON, Idaho (AP) — Officials with an Australian company’s newly opened cobalt mine in east-central Idaho say it could soon produce enough of the key ingredient in lithium batteries to build 400,000 electric vehicles annually. Officials with Jervois Global Limited held an opening ceremony last week at the...
Idaho nuclear waste treatment plant could start in December
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A nuclear waste treatment plant in eastern Idaho designed to treat 900,000 gallons (3.4 million liters) of sodium-bearing, radioactive waste that has had numerous setbacks will likely start operating in early December, a U.S. Department of Energy official said Wednesday. Connie Flohr, manager of the...
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured to the Syracuse area with help from a generous set of federal, state and local incentives, including up to $5.5 billion in state tax credits over 20 years. ...
Idaho Attorney General
For the past few weeks, I have been researching out information on the two candidates for the office of Idaho Attorney General. In checking out the web pages for each candidate, I discovered one candidate, Mr. Tom Arkoosh, has a lot more legal and legal practical experience than Mr. Labrador. The difference between the two candidates is striking.
Boise Women's March centers on November election
BOISE — One month before the general election, a couple hundred people rallied at the Capitol with a clear message: vote out anti-abortion candidates in Idaho. The rally in Boise was one of many Women’s Marches held across the nation to advocate for abortions rights and candidates who support them ahead of the midterm elections. Speakers focused on Idaho’s three abortion laws, one of which is a near total ban...
Idaho Republicans supporting Democrat for attorney general
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and dozens of other past and current officeholders, on Tuesday endorsed the Democratic candidate for attorney general in November’s election. Republicans attended a news conference at the Statehouse with Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, who has...
Gov. Little says most Idahoans should receive special session rebate checks by Thanksgiving
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says Idahoans who filed their taxes on time should expect to see special session tax rebate checks by Thanksgiving. On Friday, Little told the Sun the state has issued 192,000 rebate checks totaling $133 million so far.
Local teacher honored as Idaho Art Educator of the Year
Alison Bailey of Skyline High School in Idaho Falls School District 91 is being honored Friday as the Idaho Art Educator of the Year by the Idaho Art Education Association for the 2022-23 school year. Skyline Principal Joshua Newell feels that no one deserves the title more than Bailey. “She takes care of our students and everyone in our building knows that her classroom is a safe space,” Newell said....
Frigid temps in forecast prompt weather service to issue freeze warning, frost advisory for East Idaho
A freeze warning and frost advisory have been issued for much of East Idaho for Wednesday morning because of expected frigid temps. The National Weather Service has issued the freeze warning calling for temps of between 28 and 32 degrees in the Mud Lake, Atomic City, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Firth and Shelley areas. ...
Vote no for SJR 102
Please join me in voting NO on SJR 102. The last thing Idahoans need is legislators empowered to call themselves into session and waste our tax dollars. Stupid ideas such as this remind of the wise words of my dearly departed mother. Every year, out of exasperation, she said, "The Idaho Legislature should really go back to meeting only every other year because when they are in session they only do harm."
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and since it is upon us, now seems like a perfect opportunity to speak about the implications of the month and how to support employment for persons with disabilities. Nearly 290,000 Idaho adults have a disability of one kind or another, so disability employment could affect many Idahoans.
Vote for John Crowder
James Ruchti, Democrat candidate for Idaho State Senate District 29, had two ads on the front page of The Idaho State Journal on Sunday, October 2, 2022, claiming he was for “freedom from government interfering in private decisions.”. This is not correct! The 2022 Idaho Freedom Index booklet, from...
