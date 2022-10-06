Read full article on original website
SkySports
Frankel's Last Dance: Sky Sports Racing exclusive features jockey Tom Queally on ten-year anniversary of Champions Day triumph
Sky Sports Racing is celebrating the tenth anniversary of Frankel's final race by broadcasting Frankel's Last Dance, a special ten-minute feature that includes an exclusive interview with rider Tom Queally and previously unseen footage - shot in 4k - of the great colt's final race. Frankel ended his career unbeaten,...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori head to Yarmouth for Listed contest
Monday’s highlight action comes from Yarmouth this afternoon, with Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori and Tom Marquand all taking rides in the Listed Beckford Stakes. 4.00 Yarmouth - Dettori, Moore and Marquand in Listed heat. There's no shortage of star riders at Yarmouth on Monday, with the likes of Ryan...
SkySports
Grand National hero Noble Yeats returns to action in Prix Heros XII Chase at Auteuil with James Reveley booked
James Reveley will take the plum ride on Grand National winner Noble Yeats when he makes his seasonal return for trainer Emmet Mullins at Auteuil on Saturday. With amateur Sam Waley-Cohen ending his career in fairytale fashion, riding the family-owned 50/1 winner of the Aintree showpiece with his last ride at Aintree in April, Reveley - twice crowned champion jockey in France and again leading the standings - will be aboard the seven-year-old as he lines up in the Grade Three Prix Heros XII Chase, live on Sky Sports Racing.
SkySports
Thursday Tips
Springwell Bay can confirm his undoubted promise with victory on his return at Carlisle. Now with Jonjo O'Neill, he gave a good indication that he was above average on his racecourse debut in the famous Goffs Land Rover Bumper in 2021. He beat all bar the smart Adamantly Chosen on that occasion, with a host of subsequent winners in behind.
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Marhaba The Champ won with plenty up his sleeve last time out at Hamilton and should take all the beating in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap at Nottingham. Kevin Ryan's three-year-old was impressive in Scotland, looking very well treated on an opening handicap mark of 84. He beat a solid yardstick in Cockalorum, pulling two and a half lengths clear, and has been raised 6lb in the process. Given it was only his fourth outing, though, you would expect there to be a bit more to come from this son of Galileo, who is a half-brother to Queen Kindly.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Night Sparkle looking to light up Wolverhampton for Simon and Ed Crisford
As the week builds towards Champion Day at Ascot on Saturday, many of the big names in Flat racing head to Wolverhampton on Wednesday for a competitive six-race card. 4.25 Wolverhampton - Country Pyle & Night Sparkle clash in feature. Nine head to post for the feature class four contest,...
SkySports
Ascot Champions Day: Clerk Chris Stickels insists no ground concerns despite mixed forecasts for rain
Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels is keeping a close eye on the inconsistent weather forecasts ahead of Qipco British Champions Day, live on Sky Sports Racing, but revealed the ground is likely to be no worse than soft. At noon on Wednesday, the ground in the build-up to...
SkySports
Tuesday Tips
Millionaire Waltz can claim another victory at his beloved Newcastle in the Download The At The Races App Handicap. In the past 12 months the five-year-old has struck gold on no less than five occasions at Gosforth Park, during which time his rating has gone up the best part of two-stone. Millionaire Waltz disappointed on his return from a four-month break here in July, but has sharped up since and proved there remains mileage in his mark when scoring a shade cosily here last time out.
SkySports
Alice Capsey among the six England players taking part in Women's Big Bash League, live on Sky Sports
The England international burst onto the scene in The Hundred in 2021, scoring a half-century on her Lord's debut at the age of 16 and then helping Oval Invincibles win the title later that summer. Capsey, now 18, built on that in 2022, making her England debut in the T20...
SkySports
British Champions Day: Jadoomi supplemented to face Inspiral in Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
Jadoomi has been supplemented to take on top-class filly Inspiral in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday. The Holy Roman Emperor gelding is three from three this season for Simon and Ed Crisford, completing his hat-trick with a dominant display in the Boomerang Stakes at Leopardstown last month.
SkySports
Ollie Lawrence says Worcester Warriors players have been 'let down by owners'
Worcester were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and will be relegated at the end of this season following Warriors' partial liquidation last week, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million. Joe Batley: Worcester players did take wage cut | 'Huge anger at...
SkySports
Roy Keane: All-Ireland hurling final is best sporting occasion | Jimmy Barry-Murphy 'a brilliant sportsman'
In a Q&A during Monday Night Football, Keane and fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher were quizzed about their interests in other sports. Keane, a keen fan of American football, was asked if the Super Bowl was his favourite sporting event he has attended. "The Super Bowl in America is...
SkySports
Shannon Ryan relishing historic night of women's boxing on Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall card at The O2
For more reasons than one Shannon Ryan never quite imagined she would be helping to make history on the undercard of Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's main event fight at The O2 this Saturday. Ryan's sporting roots originally lie with kickboxing for one, while she previously worked full-time as an...
SkySports
King Charles III: Perfect Alibi delivers first Listed victory in Royal silks at Yarmouth
Perfect Alibi carried the royal colours of the King to Listed success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes at Yarmouth. A dual winner at Newbury earlier in the season, the Le Havre filly was last seen finishing second to Hoo Ya Mal in the March Stakes at Goodwood in late August.
SkySports
Dublin hurler Donal Burke 'can't fault' Liam Rushe, Cian O'Callaghan and Chris Crummey for taking break in 2023
It was reported by The Irish Independent that Liam Rushe, Cian O'Callaghan and Chris Crummey are going travelling and will be unavailable to new boss Micheál Donoghue next season. "They've given brilliant service to Dublin hurling so you can't really fault them for making that [decision]," said Burke, who...
