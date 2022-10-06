ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Night Owl
6d ago

With all the shootings reported in the city of Wilmington, the Mayor is claiming that violent crime is on the decline. AYKM? 😳

Temple News

Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia

Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down in ‘Execution-Style' Killing in Driveway

A man was killed in an "execution-style" shooting in the driveway of a home in West Philadelphia's Wynnefield section early Tuesday, Philadelphia police said. Police officers rushed to North 52nd and Berks streets around 12:30 a.m. to find the man bleeding from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.
WMDT.com

Milford teacher named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year

MILFORD, Del. – A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students.
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
WDEL 1150AM

Religious freedom case plays out in Del. Court of Chancery

The restrictions imposed on religious activities in Delaware early during the COVID-19 pandemic are not forgotten. The state wants to dismiss lawsuits that were filed by two church leaders in December 2021 that sought to keep the state from restricting church activities in any way in the future. In turn, the plaintiffs want to keep their case alive and are seeking injunctive relief.
Daily Voice

2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported. A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.
WBOC

Dover Teen on Probation Arrested on Gun Charges

DOVER, Del. - A 16-year-old Dover boy - already on probation for previous offenses - is now facing firearms charges after a handgun and ammunition were found inside his home. Dover police said that shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Dover Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit assisted Delaware Juvenile Probation and Parole with an administrative search of the teen probationer's home on the 400 block of Barrister Place. As a result of the administrative search, a blue and black polymer 80 9mm handgun and 9mm ammunition were located. The 16-year-old probationer was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Dover Police Department.
WMDT.com

Two additional flu cases confirmed in Del.

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Public Health says two additional cases of influenza have been confirmed in the state. We’re told the cases involve an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman and an unvaccinated child under 5 years old in New Castle County, both with influenza strain A. These new cases now confirm that the flu is in each county in Delaware and bring the total case count to seven.
WMDT.com

Marydel couple sentenced for federal tax evasion

DELAWARE – A Marydel couple has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion. On Tuesday, Donald and Amy Gilliss were each sentenced to six months for conspiring to defraud the U.S. Government by evading taxes. According to court documents and statements made in open court, the Gillisses own...
Essence

Philadelphia Issues Apology For Experiments On Black Men

The city allowed Dr. Albert Kligman to conduct experiments that intentionally exposed inmates to viruses and chemical agents from the 1950s to 1970s. The city of Philadelphia has apologized for unethical experiments conducted on mostly Black inmates at the city’s Holmesburg Prison from the 1950s through the 1970s. The...
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 killed, 1 injured after shooting outside Pennsylvania bar

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pennsylvania — Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting at a Pennsylvania bar on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. EDT in the parking lot of Steam Pub in Upper Southampton Township, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. One of the 911 callers to police was by the suspected shooter, according to WPVI-TV.
