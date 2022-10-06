DOVER, Del. - A 16-year-old Dover boy - already on probation for previous offenses - is now facing firearms charges after a handgun and ammunition were found inside his home. Dover police said that shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Dover Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit assisted Delaware Juvenile Probation and Parole with an administrative search of the teen probationer's home on the 400 block of Barrister Place. As a result of the administrative search, a blue and black polymer 80 9mm handgun and 9mm ammunition were located. The 16-year-old probationer was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Dover Police Department.

DOVER, DE ・ 6 HOURS AGO