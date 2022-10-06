Read full article on original website
Gov. Greg Abbott: Terror designation would allow Biden to get billions from cartels
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to make the case that the Biden administration should designate cartels as terrorist organizations.
Potential Hunter Biden charges underscore latest example of failed progressive narratives pushed by media
Hunter Biden could be charged with federal crimes in a story once deemed Russian disinformation in the press, and experts discuss where it ranks in recent media scandals.
White House feeling 'trepidation' over Biden's 80th birthday, will ‘downplay’ celebration: Politico report
A Politico report noted White House staffers are so worried about media attacks on President Biden's age that they will "downplay" his upcoming birthday.
Durbin admits Biden's Saudi Arabia outreach, fist bump 'didn't work'
Sen. Dick Durbin said Wednesday that previous efforts by President Biden to reach out to and fist bump Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "didn't work."
Biden national security strategy warns China is 'most consequential' challenge for US in a 'decisive decade'
The Biden admin rolled out its new national security strategy to address challenges posed by adversaries China and Russia while declaring the 21st century a "decisive decade."
Democratic candidate for governor falling behind in polls, loses endorsement from top teachers union
Top Nevada teachers union not to endorse any midterm candidate in the governor's race while new polls find Gov. Steve Sisolak is trailing behind GOP opponent Joe Lombardo.
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Gingrich on Tulsi Gabbard leaving Democratic Party: People drifting away from the left's 'weird' policies
Fox News contributor Newt Gingrich reacted to the news Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party, calling her an 'independent maverick' on 'Fox & Friends.'
Trump-backed Tshibaka projected to defeat 20-year incumbent Sen. Murkowski, election forecaster says
Incumbent Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski is in danger of losing the seat she has held for two decades to a challenger from her own party backed by former President Trump. A Republican has roughly a 99% chance to win next month's Alaska senate election, with Republican challenger Kelly C. Tshibaka considered mostly likely to emerge with the victory at 53%, according to election forecaster FiveThirtyEight.
LA councilwoman caught on tape making racist comments has history of calling America, Trump racist
LA City Council president Nury Martinez stepped down from her leadership position on the council after leaked audio of racist comments. She has history of calling others racist.
NYC mayor says all boroughs will host migrants: 'No one gets a pass'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told reporters on Tuesday that the migrant crisis would be felt citywide. In response, Adams declared a state of emergency on Friday.
SEAN HANNITY: It seems the momentum has clearly shifted towards Republicans
Fox News host Sean Hannity discussed how Republicans are continuing to gain momentum with voters as the midterm elections approach on "Hannity."
Bernie Sanders, James Carville warn Democrats against going all-in on abortion: 'Political malpractice'
Democratic strategist James Carville and Sen. Bernie Sanders warned on Monday that Democrats won't win with an abortion-only message in the midterm elections.
Philadelphia DHS worker arrested, charged in connection to toddler's death
A Philadelphia caseworker has been charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other counts in connection to a 3-year-old's death.
TREY GOWDY: Pay attention to the words in Rep. Cori Bush's 'defund' rhetoric
Fox News host Trey Gowdy reacts to Rep. Cori Bush's, D-Mo., efforts to redefine "defund the police" movement on "Sunday Night in America."
Belgian woman in her 20s 'euthanized' after suffering mental trauma in Brussels airport bombing
Shanti De Corte, 23, survived the 2016 Brussels airport bombing but suffered from depression and anxiety in the years since, choosing to be euthanized earlier this year.
Prince Harry will 'have a hell of a fight on his hands' to keep tell-all book from coming out: royal expert
Amidst deafening silence from the royal family about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in late September, questions surrounding Prince Harry's tell-all book continue to arise, including speculation over whether the exposé will ever actually reach shelves. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe told Fox News Digital that...
Georgia high school football star’s girlfriend speaks out about harrowing shooting on couple’s date night
Georgia high school football star Elijah DeWitt's girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, recalled the shooting outside a Dave & Buster's and shares her decision to forgive the murder suspects.
California man kidnapped in broad daylight, remains missing
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says a man was kidnapped in broad daylight in the Pasadena area last week and remains missing.
